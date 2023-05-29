IRONDEQUOIT — If you are a softball fan, Saturday’s Class C1 title game was the place to be this past weekend.
Despite seizing a 2-0 lead after four innings, No. 8 Letchworth was unable to hang on against No. 6 Addison, falling, 4-2, to relinquish a golden opportunity to claim a sectional crown. After the Indians too the first lead of the game, the Knights stormed back to tie the game at two in the fifth, then added two more runs in the sixth to walk away as champions.
Letchworth put forth a strong performance, with starting pitcher Abbie DeRock hurling seven solid innings, allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out 13 Addison batters. Charity Scott, Morgan Brace and Alexis Mitchell each had strong days at the plate, but it wasn’t enough. The Knights used a combined effort from Sadie Strauss and Makayla Miller, who combined for the win in the circle, to move past their finals foe and into the Section V Class C State Qualifier, scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Fillmore High School. The duo combined to allow just four hits and strike out five Indians batters.
“Hats off to Addison, they made plays when they needed to. They put down some timely hits and we did not,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “We didn’t bring home the block like we had hoped, but I commend this group of girls for their support of each other.
“It’s been a rollercoaster season and these girls are teammates through and through. We will miss our senior leader Morgan Brace. She has had a tremendous high school career and will truly be missed.”
Letchworth finishes the season at 14-8, while Addison (16-7) looks head to a matchup with ‘C2’ winner, Bolivar-Richburg, which defeated Dundee/Bradford, 5-0, in the title game.