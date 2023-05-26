GAINESVILLE — Throughout the regular season, Letchworth and Avon jockeyed for position near the top of the Livingston Conference standings.
While the Indians defeated the Braves both times the two teams met prior to the postseason, Avon remained right there as a true contender in Class C1 for a couple of reasons, namely its ace pitcher Jessie Crye and big hitter Olivia Pusloskie, both of whom had recorded phenomenal individual two-way campaigns. On the other side, Letchworth had been powered by several contributors, most notably starter Abbie DeRock and slugger Morgan Brace.
With four of the top players within the LCAA meeting for a third time in the ‘C1’ semifinal, fireworks were sure to fly, as they had through two matchups between the two teams, which were decided by a combined four runs.
Thursday’s contest lived up to its billing, with all six runs in No. 6 Letchworth’s 4-2 victory over the No. 7 Braves coming during an explosive third inning. When the dust settled, the Indians responded from a two-run visiting half of the frame with four runs of their own to mount a two-run advantage they would protect over the final three frames.
“Playing a team three times is always a tough task. Playing a team three times with a dominant player like Crye is very tough,” said Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock. “When we got down two in the third on some very poor softball on our part, it was really looking bleak. However, the girls did not lose their energy.”
During the home half of the third, Brace reached on an error and stole second and third before using some crafty baserunning to create a bit of confusion on a big lead that caught the Braves out of position and allowed her to score. That ignited the Avon rally, which continued with a walk issued to DeRock and ended with three more Letchworth runners crossing the plate to give it a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“As a technical coach who focuses on fundamentals, I shake my head because we made way too many mistakes tonight,” said DeRock. “But as someone that preaches resilience and grit, I couldn’t be more happy. The resolve we played with tonight was amazing. Even down to the very last play, as a hard-hit ball from Avon made its way to the fence, a relay to Brace, then a rope to our catcher Grace Mitchell who put the tag down prevented an inside-the-park home run and ended the game. The girls on both teams really battled in a wild softball game.”
DeRock went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 while allowing five hits and walking a couple. Crye battled tooth and nail, hurling six strong innings, striking out seven and allowing eight hits and issuing one walk.
Offensively, Letchworth was paced by two hits apiece from DeRock and Kaylie Emmons, while Abby Bacon, Alexis Mitchell and Charity Scott all added base hits. For Avon, Pusloskie went 1-for-2, while Crye recorded a couple of hits, including a double.
“I’m proud of our girls’ effort tonight — they never quit,” added DeRock, whose team advances to take on No. 8 Addison, who defeated No. 4 Oakfield-Alabama, 5-2, in the other semifinal.
Letchworth is now 14-7. Avon finishes the season at 11-8.