FILLMORE — It was a long time coming for the Notre Dame softball team, but the Irish claimed their first sectional block since 2012, defeating Lyndonville, 5-2, on Saturday.
Loretta Sorochty led the way again, allowing just two runs, both in the final inning, throughout a complete-game effort which included 10 strikeouts. Notre Dame entered the Class D1 tournament as the No. 4 seed, but head coach Otis Thomas says his team’s confidence never wavered.
“At the beginning of March, we made this a goal of ours and it was very achievable,” he said. “Those numbers that they give you for a seed didn’t mean anything to us. We were going to go out, we were going to play whoever we had to play, and we were going to beat them, and we showed up today and did it.”
The Irish got the scoring started in the second inning, when Sorochty singled to left field to score Clarissa Milliman. Notre Dame would tack on another run in the third to take a 2-0 lead.
Lyndonville would get its best opportunity of the game in the bottom of the fourth, when the Tigers got back-to-back singles from Brooke Robinson and Lorelei Dillenbeck to start the inning, then moved to scoring position after a sacrifice bunt from Brianna Krisher. However, Sorochty rose to the occasion once again, striking out Haley Shaffer and Bella Groves to escape trouble.
“Credit to my catcher and my coaches calling the pitches,” said the Irish ace. “They knew where to pitch to these guys — we played them twice during the season. I also think our defense is just solid behind me and just everyone works together.”
From there, Notre Dame took firm control. The Irish quickly loaded the bases in the fifth before Emma Sisson dropped in a bloop RBI single just over the Tigers’ infield, which was playing in. Mia Treleaven came through with an RBI hit in the sixth and Anna Panepento tacked on one more insurance run in the seventh.
The Tigers finally broke through in the bottom half of the seventh, when Brianna Smith came up with a two-run single down the third base line. However, the tying run never reached the plate as Sorochty ended it with a strikeout.
The Irish will move on to face Class D2 winner Scio/Friendship, which defeated C.G. Finney in the final, in the Section V Class D State Qualifier set for Tuesday 5 p.m. in Fillmore.