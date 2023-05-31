FILLMORE — Notre Dame came up short after enduring a long trip south for their Section V Class D Regional Qualifier versus Scio/Friendship, managing just one hit against S/F starter Neveah Ross.
Ross was dominant throughout the evening, striking out 16 Irish batters during a complete-game 3-0 victory, outdueling ND’s Loretta Sorochty, who only allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out 13 S/F batters during the tough-luck loss. Mia Treleaven recorded the lone hit for the Irish in the top of the seventh inning, while Ross recorded two of S/F’s four hits and scored her team’s first run of the game in the bottom of the first, which turned out to be the difference in the game.
Notre Dame finishes its season with a record of 17-6, while S/F advances to the regional final where it will meet the Section VI Class D champion this weekend.