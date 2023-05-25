NUNDA — Road warriors.
With a shocking 7-4 stunning victory over No. 1 Keshequa, which was the perceived top team in the GLOW region throughout the regular season, No. 4 Notre Dame is headed to the Class D1 final.
“The ladies are really playing as a team right now, and it is great to watch,” said Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas.
The Irish traveled over an hour by bus to the Rymer Complex and used an early rally to power past their semifinal opponent and set up a championship matchup with league foe Lyndonville on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Fillmore High School. Lyndonville, the No. 2 seed in ‘D1,’ outslugged No. 3 Honeoye, 10-8, in the other semifinal.
“I told them the job wasn’t finished tonight — we have one more game to get,” said Thomas. “We will enjoy this tonight but be back to work tomorrow to prepare for the finals on Saturday.”
Notre Dame jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning and added two more in the second to set the stage for what developed into a three-run victory. Keshequa trimmed its deficit in the bottom of the sixth with three runs aided by two Notre Dame errors, but the Irish closed the door during the frame using solid plays made by shortstop Katie Landers, thwarting the Indians’ rally and helping preserve the win.
Loretta Sorochty was remarkable from the circle, hurling a complete game while allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out six Keshequa batters. Sorochty also recorded a couple of hits, including a solo home run in the visiting half of the sixth inning that cleared the left-field fence. She finished with a couple of runs scored, while Landers added a double, a run scored and an RBI. Mia Treleaven finished with a couple of hits and a couple of runs scored, and Emma Sisson contributed a couple of singles.
Keshequa’s Aurora Sabins was hit with the loss, pitching seven innings and allowing four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 Irish batters. Liliana Hubi helped propel the Indians’ defense, contributing a double and a run scored. Keshequa finishes the season an impressive 15-2. Notre Dame handed Keshequa just its second defeat at the hands of Section V competition this season.
Notre Dame, which has endured a roller coaster of a season, is now 16-5 and will face off with the Tigers, who it previously defeated twice during the regular season by a combined score of 18-14.
Lyndonville used a seven-run third inning to fuel its two-run win over Honeoye, using a complete game from Haley Shaffer, who scattered 10 hits and struck out two while delivering a 3-for-3 evening at the plate, which included an RBI. Lorelei Dillenbeck also contributed a strong performance at the dish, finishing with a triple, a sacrifice and two RBI.
The Tigers are now 15-3.