BATAVIA — With a pair of losses to end the regular season, the Notre Dame softball team knew it had to get back on track quickly as the Section V Class D1 tournament began. The Fighting Irish did that, but it certainly wasn’t easy.
Down 2-0, No. 4 Notre Dame scored three times in the bottom of the sixth and stayed alive with a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Alfred-Almond in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Genesee Community College.
Notre Dame will now meet No. 1 Keshequa in the semifinals on Thursday.
In the sixth, winning pitcher Loretta Sorochty walked and would score all the way from first on an error on a bunt from Cayleigh Havens. Katie Landers then followed with a single to tie the game at two. After an error and a walk loaded the bases, a wild pitch allowed Landers to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
“I can’t say enough about the fight in these ladies to come back like they did in the sixth inning and pull out the win tonight,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said. “Hopefully we can build on this game and play tough Thursday night.”
Sorochty was outstanding in the circle yet again as she threw a three-hitter and allowed the two runs — none earned — while she struck out 14. Sorochty struck out the side in the seventh to close it out.
Landers finished with two hits on the day as Notre Dame improved to 15-5.
Isabel Badeau was strong in the circle in the losing effort for A-A as she went the distance and allowed just three hits, while she struck out 14.
Abigal Hurd had two hits, including a double, with a walk and a run scored and Olivia Flaitz had a hit, walked and drove in a pair as Alfred-Almond finished at 12-4.
CLASS D1
NO. 1 KESHEQUA 17, NO. 8 FILLMORE 1
Keshequa (16-2): Aurora Sabins [6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 9 K; 5-for-5, 3B, 2-2B, 6 RBI, run]; Kelsey Davis [3-for-5, 3B, 3 runs, RBI]; Libby Benner [3-for-5, 4 runs, RBI, SB]; Lilly Hugi [3-for-4, 2B, 2 runs]
Fillmore (6-13): Skyler Gaddy, Delaney Hillman, Kylee Ellsworth [hit apiece]