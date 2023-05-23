OAKFIELD — Genesee Region League foes Oakfield-Alabama and Alexander met twice on the softball diamond during the regular season. And both games came down to the wire, with the Hornets outlasting the Trojans for one-run wins on April 21 and May 5.
And Monday’s Section V Class C2 quarterfinal matchup was no different, even a little bit better.
After Alexander erased an early 4-2 deficit, Lily Davis singled home the game-winning run in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth as the Hornets once again provided Alexander heartbreak, this time 5-4.
“Just an incredible softball game,” Oakfield-Alabama head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “Two excellent teams and fan bases, the atmosphere was all that is right about small school sports. It was a great crowd for a high school softball game. I have the utmost respect for Coach Goodenbery and his team. They battled us from start to finish. They are an excellent squad. They play the game the right way.”
In the bottom of the ninth, Piper Hyde singled to lead off the frame and Caitlin Ryan followed with a bunt single before Davis singled to left to score Hyde with the winner.
Davis finished the day 2-for-5, as did Ryan and Makena Reding. Reding added an RBI, while Ryan went the distance in the circle and allowed eight hits, while she struck out 14.
Katie Raziano, Kara Tobolski and Rylee Denny each added a hit in the win as Oakfield-Alabama moved to 14-4.
Alexander finished its solid season at 13-7.
“I could not be prouder of this group,” Schlagenhauf said. “I think we have flown under the radar a little bit this season. These kids just go out and compete every inning, every game.”
CLASS C2
No. 2 CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 8, NO. 10 PERRY 5
Caledonia-Mumford (17-4): Maddy DeVore [4-for-4, 2B, 3 runs, 2 SB]; Colleen Talty [3-for-4, 2-2B, 5 RBI]; Malina Bellos [2-for-3]; Avery DeMarco [2-for-3, 3 runs]; Emma Years [WP, 7 hits, 6 K]
Perry (8-11): Keira Weber [LP. 11 hits, 7 K]; Aurora Berry [2-for-4, RBI]; Lydia Clymo [2-for-3, 3B, RBI]; Peyton Leitten/Jaelyn Morris [2B apiece]
Coach’s Quote: “Jim Valvano said it best - ‘survive and advance.’ It feels good to be moving on to the semis this season and getting a rematch with Dundee/Bradford, who beat us last year 12-10 in the quarters. Really impressive performance from the top of our order tonight, need to clean up some things defensively but our girls are excited for the opportunity to play another game,” Caledonia-Mumford head coach Dan Dickens said.
Coach’s Quote: “We are young and have areas to improve upon in the coming years. I’m proud of the girls for coming out and playing hard tonight,” Perry head coach Stefanie Weber said.
NO. 4 BYRON-BERGEN 13, NO. 5 SOUTH SENECA/ROMULUS 2
Byron-Bergen (11-5): Kendall Phillips [CG, 15 K; 3 hits, 2B, 2 RBI]; Emma Dormann [3-for-4, 2 RBI]; Ava Gray [3-for-4, 3 RBI]; Cassidy Ball [2 RBI]; Lily Stalica [2B, RBI]; Aly Ball [3B}
South Seneca/Romulus (10-8): Vyvynn Powell [2B]; Libby Barbay [LP, 5 K]
CLASS C1
NO. 7 AVON 7, NO. 2 WILLIAMSON 0
Avon (12-7): Jessie Crye [CG, 3 H, 17 K; 2-for-4, run]; Olivia Pusloskie [2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs]; Lily Ruter [1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 runs]; Kyleigh DeRider [RBI 1B]
Williamson (13-4): Kearstin Laird [LP. 14 K]; Laird//Ellie Alexander/Isabella Bearce [hit apiece]
Coach’s Quote: “We came out and executed the game plan and were able to score early. Each game we have improved as an entire team and hopefully will continue to do so into our next game,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.
NO. 6 LETCHWORTH 16, NO. 3 SODUS 1
Letchworth (14-7): Abbie DeRock [no-hitter (4th of season) 5 IP, 1 BB, 12 K; 2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Morgan Brace [3-for-4, 3B, RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Reagan Bannister [1-for-3, RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [3B, 3 RBI]; Grace Mitchell [1B, 3 RBI]; Charity Scott [2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI]; Abbie Bacon [2B, 2 RBI]; Jenna Keller [1B]; Olivia Wahr [2-for-2]
Sodus (15-5): Sarah Hino [LP, 16 H, 3 K]
Coach’s Quote: “We wanted to be aggressive at the plate, identify pitches, and barrel up the bats. The girls came in focused and ready tonight. Abbie pitched well, forcing another no hitter and the energy on the team was electric,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said.
CLASS B1
NO. 4 HORNELL 9, NO. 5 PALMYRA-MACEDON 3
Hornell (10-10): Lillian Hoyt [WP. 5 H, 3 R, 5 K; RBI 1B]; Sophia Harwood [1B, 2 RBI]; Parker Graham [1B, RBI]; Raegan Evingham [3-for-4]; Ireland Harrison [2 hits, RBI]
Palmyra-Macedon (9-11): No Report