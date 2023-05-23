ALEXANDER — The Alexander tennis team kept its season alive on Monday with a 4-1 victory over visiting York in the opening round of the Section V Class B3 team tournament.
The Trojans are the No. 6 seed and the Golden Knights were No 11.
Owen Dunbar at first singles and Aubrey Hamm at second singles each cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories, while the Trojans received a forfeit win at third singles.
The Alexander second doubles team of Kat McClellan and Carli Koch also took a 6-0, 6-0 win.
For York, Nathan Nierhood and Jacob Smith took down Emma Ferraro and Mae Grimes at first doubles, 6-3, 6-2.
The Trojans will now meet No. 3 Campbell-Savona.
CLASS B3
NO. 5 PERRY 5, NO. 12 LYONS 0
Perry Winners: Devin Wolcott [6-0, 6-0, first singles]; Garrison Butler [6-0, 6-0, second singles]; Adrian Yang [6-0, 6-0, third singles].
Lyons: No Report
CLASS B1
NO. 10 MYNDERSE 3, NO. 7 BATAVIA 2
Batavia (8-7) Winners: Cooper Fix/Luke Babcock [6-1, 6-4 over Vin Lux/Deven James, first doubles]; Talyn Kennedy/Michael Marchese [6-2, 6-2 over Kyle Adams/Avi James, second doubles]
Mynderse Winners: Noah Smith [over Orion Lama, 6-0, 2-6, 7-5, first singles]; Luke Olschewse [3-6, 6-2, 6-3 over Jack Pickard, second singles]; Liam Tanner [6-3, 6-4 over Finn Halpin, third singles]