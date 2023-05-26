BATAVIA — Two titans met in Thursday’s Class B3 final, with unbeaten and No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama going down for the first time this season in a 3-2 thriller at the hands of defending champion and No. 2 Cal-Mum.
“This was a great final,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Dave Carpino. “I’m extremely proud of our team. They are a great bunch of kids and they had a great season. I will miss them.”
Preston Tobolski, the Genesee Region League Player of the Year, took down individual sectional champion Lorenzo Martelle, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles, but the Raiders went on to best the Hornets in the next two singles competitions. Mason Cadieux fell to Nate Doll, 6-3, 6-4, at second singles, while Oliver Johnson won third singles 5-7 (3-7), 6-0, 6-0.
The Hornets received a winning effort from Tyler Jirovec and Colton Yasses at second doubles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, over Michael Gere and Max Poray, but Carson Warner and Trevor Enes were ousted, 6-2, 6-3, by Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson at first doubles.