CALEDONIA — Following an impressive regular season, the Caledonia-Mumford tennis team wasn’t taking any chances when it opened up the Section V Class B3 tournament on Tuesday.
In dominant fashion, the No. 2 seed Raiders allowed just two total points as they cruised past No. 10 Clyde-Savannah and into the semifinals.
Lorenzo Martelle at first singles, Nate Doll at second singles and Oliver Johnson at third singles all coasted to 6-0, 6-0 victories on the day as Cal-Mum moved to 11-1.
At first doubles, Garret Thompson and Jeremiah Anderson took a 6-1, 6-0 victory, while Max Poray and Michael Gere did the same at second doubles.
Cal-Mum will now meet No. 3 Campbell-Savona in the semifinals.
CLASS B3
NO. 4 KENDALL 3, NO. 5 PERRY 2
Kendall winners: Devin Edick [6-0, 6-0 over Devin Wolcott, first singles]; Toby Passer/Jonathan Esposito [6-0, 7-5 over Eddie Wolcott/Brooke Kwiecien, first doubles]; Joey Fagan/Brandon Barrett [7-5, 6-2 over Natalie Jaques/Lilly Henchen, second doubles]
Perry winners: Garrison Butler [7-5, 4-6, 6-0 over Gabe Preston, second singles]; Adrian Yang [0-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Joshua Esposito, third singles]
NO. 1 OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 5, NO. 8 PEMBROKE 0
Oakfield-Alabama winners: Preston Tobolski [6-0, 6-0 over Lily Martin, first singles]; Randy McIntire [6-2, 6-2 over Aiden Summers, second singles]; Carson Warner [6-0, 6-0 over Danielle Mast, third singles]; Trevor Enes/Colton Yasses [6-0, 6-0 over Riley Rosenberg/Emily Mruz, first doubles]; Tyler Jirovec/Michael Woodward [6-0, 6-1 over Evy Chittenden/Angel Neureuter, second doubles]