OAKFIELD — The Oakfield-Alabama tennis team will be playing for its second consecutive Section V Class B3 title.
The No. 1 seed Hornets swept the singles matches and cruised to a 4-1 victory over Genesee Region League foe Kendall in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.
Preston Tobolski, the GR Player of the Year, toppled Devin Edick 6-3, 6-4 at first singles to lead the way for O-A as it improved to 15-0.
Also for the Hornets, Mason Cadieux was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Gabe Preston at second singles, while Randy McIntire was a 6-4, 7-5 winner over Josh Esposito at third singles.
At second doubles, the O-A team of Colton Yasses and Tyler Jirovec dropped the first set 3-6 before they came back to take the final two sets for the win, 7-5, 6-0.
For Kendall, Toby Passer and Jon Esposito took a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Carson Warner and Trevor Enes at first doubles.
O-A will meet No. 2 seed Caledonia-Mumford in the final on Thursday at Batavia High School.
CLASS B3
NO. 2 CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 4, NO. 3 CAMPBELL-SAVONA 1
Caledonia-Mumford (12-1) winners: Nate Doll [6-4, 6-4 over Trentyn Grant, second singles]; Oliver Johnson [6-1, 6-1 over Sage Brinkerhoff, third singles]; Garret Thompson/Jeremiah Anderson [6-0, 6-0 over Ethan Enderle/Anthony Smith, first doubles]; Max Poray/Michael Gere [6-0, 6-1 over Ethan Bonicave/Ethan Ignatz, second doubles]
Campbell-Savona winners: Samuel Kephart [6-4, 4-6, 6-2 over Lorenzo Martelle, first singles]