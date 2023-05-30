CANANDAIGUA — Led by junior Elsye Klump and ninth-grader Riley Nageldinger, the Keshequa girls track and field team put together an impressive performance on Saturday at the Section V Class B5 championship at Canandaigua.
The Indians finished a close second with 117 total points, behind just Akrport-Canaseraga, which finished with 130, with Klump taking four individual victories and Nageldinger grabbing a pair of wins.
Continuing her solid spring, Klump was a winner in the 100-meter dash with a time of :13.40, the high jump with a 5-0, the long jump with a 16-10.5 and the triple jump with a leap of 36-0.
Nageldinger picked up a close victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of :27.18 and she also won the 400-meter hurdles fairly easily with a time of 1:08.04, while she also finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:00.41), just a second behind winner Katelyn Demarest of Northstar Christian.
Also for Keshequa, freshman Alivia Cartwright captured a sectional title in the discus with a toss of 89-03, while the Indians won the 4-x-400 relay (no names provided). Braelyn Isaman was second in the 1500-meter run for Keshequa as well.
Also on Saturday, the Notre Dame girls took a fourth-place finish with a score of 60.
For the Fighting Irish, senior Autumn Mathisen won the pole vault with a 9-01, while Teresa Compton was second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the long jump and Kate Ricupito finished third in the high jump.
Also in Class B5, Lyndonville’s Annabelle Follman was second in the discus
On the boys side in Class B5, Arkport-Canaseraga cruised to a win with a total score of 124, with Mt. Morris taking second with 64 and Notre Dame coming in fifth with 49.
Adam Johnson was a winner for Mt. Morris as he crossed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.84.
Notre Dame had a double-winner on the day in senior Maverik Hall. Hall picked up sectional titles in the shot put with a 44-09 and the discus with a 121-01; Hall’s teammate, Aaron Treleaven, took second in the discus with a 120-09.
Lyndonville’s Kevin Travis finished third in both the discus and the shot put.
Keshequa sophomore Ian Hinrich was also a winner in Class B5 with a victory in the triple jump with a 40-07.