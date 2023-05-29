ATTICA — Alumni Field has quickly developed into a track and field haven.
Just a few short years after the new stadium was constructed behind Attica High School, the Blue Devils’ track and field program has now produced five sectional championships, including back-to-back sweeps at the Section V Class B2 Championships.
Attica ran away with both crowns on Saturday, with the girls’ team scoring 125 team points and the boys’ squad finishing with 111 team points. On the girls’ side, runner-up Williamson scored 109 team points, while the East Rochester boys finished with 86 team points during a second-place finish.
For the Attica girls, Skylar Savage earned three runner-up finishes to help pace her team’s win, crossing the line in second place in the 100-meter dash (:12.99) and 400-meter hurdles (:16.22) and adding a runner-up leap in the long jump (16-17.75). Ashley Piorun was the team’ lone individual winner, finishing first in the pentathlon (2,179), while Mackenzie McLeod finished second in the pole vault (8-3) and Aleah Braun finished second in the 800-meter run (2:29.73). Lauren Nelson, Ellie Cusmano and Elizabeth Gouinlock each earned third-place finshes, Nelson in the pole vault (9-0), Cusmano in the long jump (16-5.25) and Gouinlock in the high jump (4-10).
Attica fared well in the relays, winning the 4x400-meter relay (4:16.97) and finishing second in the 4x800-meter relay (10:22.95). Names of participants in both relays were not provided.
On the boys’ side, Attica’s Simon Lamparelli won the 400-meter dash (:48.94) and added runner-up finishes in the 100-meter dash (:11.05) and 200-meter dash (:22.27). Jack Janes, Noah Wheeler and Clayton Bezon all finished as runners-up, with Janes coming in second in the high jump (5-10), Wheeler adding two second-place finishes, in the long jump (20-8.5) and triple jump (40-10), and Bezon coming in second in the discus (128-4). Jonathan Koch finished third in the shot put (42-8) and Jonah Clark took third in the 400-meter hurdles (:59.18).