BATAVIA — Using a runaway effort, Batavia powered past the competition at Saturday’s Section V Class B1 championship meet, defending their sectional championship with 172 team points, far better than runner-up HF-L’s 117 team points. The Blue Devils boys’ squad also fared well, falling just short of a sectional crown while finishing behind champion University Prep by a 2.5-point margin.
“I am extremely proud of how this entire team stepped up today to defend their sectional title,” said Batavia girls’ coach Rich Boyce. “Event after event, from the first race on the track, we were seeing personal-best performances from all of our girls.”
Last-minute facility issues caused the meet to be moved from Newark to Batavia, and the Blue Devils celebrated in grand style, using a herculean performance from Abby Moore, who recorded 26 points individually while battling through injury. Moore finished with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.15), a runner-up finish in the triple jump (34-11.75) and third-place finishes in the 100-meter run (:12.86) and 200-meter run (:26.53).
Ava Wierda added an incredible effort, winning both field events — the shot put (34-8) and discus (101-1) — while Campbell Riley also performed well, winning the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:26.36) and finishing second in the 800-meter run (2:22.75). Eighth-grader Mallory Boyce added a win in the 1500-meter run (5:06.1) while contributing to a victory in the 4x800-meter relay (10:24.24). The winning relay team also consisted of Kylee Brennan, Nicole Doeringer and Jadyn Boyce. Brennan was also a member of the winning 4x100-meter relay team, which also included Ady O’Donnell, Karizma Wescott and Ella Shamp (:50.46).
The Blue Devils finished with the top-three place-finishers in the pentathlon, with Anna Varland claiming the win with 2,450 points, Melanie Quinones finishing as runner-up with 2,301 points and Sydney Konieczny finishing third with 2,166 points.
“As a coach, knowing how hard our girls have worked all season to put themselves in this position, and then seeing their blood, sweat and tears manifest into another championship was a beautiful thing to witness,” added Boyce.
The Batavia boys finished with 142.5 team points, trailing closely behind the champion Griffins, who recorded 145 team points. The meet came down to the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, which was won by Wayne (3:23.91), while U Prep bested Batavia’s time by just over a second. The Griffins finished the event as runners-up in 3:28.30, earning them eight team points, while Batavia crossed the finish line in 3:29.80, with its third-place finish being worth six points.
Several Blue Devils finished as individual champions, with Nate Canale winning the 1600-meter run (4:29.44) and the 800-meter run (1:59.41). Cody Harloff won the 3000-meter steeplechase (10:21.67) and while the 4x800-meter relay team (9:06.29) earned a win, with Noah Pickard, Gavin Fowler, Donavin Solis and Ryan Dillon combining for the championship run.
Sheldon Siverling won the shot put (54-3) and finished second in the discus (136-3), while Lucas Crater won the title in the pentathlon (2,578).
“This meet was a very gutsy performance from many of our athletes and they competed hard all meet long,” said Burk. “We had a very balanced meet, getting contributions in many events throughout the course of the day. Despite the bittersweet ending, our athletes left it all on the track and competed until the end.”
Batavia looks ahead to the Section V State Qualifier on Friday at Van Detta Stadium.