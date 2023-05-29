DUNDEE — Byron-Bergen worked its way to a solid effort at Friday’s Section V Class B4 Track and Field Championships, with the Bees girls’ squad winning the title and the boys’ team finishing second. The B-B girls recorded 118 team points, well ahead of runner-up Warsaw (74), while the B-B boys fell short in a close competition, scoring 88 team points which was seven less than winner Harley-Allendale-Columbia (95).
For the B-B girls’ team, Mackenzie Hagen finished as a champion in the 400-meter dash (:58.59), 400-meter hurdles (1:11.72) and 200-meter dash (:26.49), while Victoria Rogoyski won the title in the long jump (16-1.5) and finished as runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.63), less than a second behind the winner, Anneliese Hubbard of South Seneca (:16.31).
Ashley Schlenker-Stephens finished as runner-up in the 800-meter run (2:33.47), while Stephanie Onderdonk came in second in the 2000-meter steeplechase (8:19.28) and Emma Starowitz finished second in the pentathlon (1,999).
For the B-B boys, Roman Smith won the 800-meter run (2:06.17).