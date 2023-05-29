ATTICA — Geneseo walked away from Saturday’s Section V Class B3 Track and Field Championships as a title winner, with the Blue Devils girls’ squad claiming a first-place finish behind a notable effort from Mallory Rice.
Rice, who totaled 1,000 points for her career at Saturday’s meet, won the triple jump (33-3.25) and finished as runner-up in both the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles (1:07.81). Mary Claire Rollins also finished as a champion for Geneseo, which outscored runner-up Alexander 115-90. Rollins won the pentathlon (2,393), while Emily Lamb won the 800-meter run (2:27.69) and finished as runner-up in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (8:23.44).
Natalie Capel added a second-place finish in the discus (89-2), while Harper Antonucci recorded a couple of third-place finishes, in the 1500-meter run (5:18.52) and 3000-meter run (12:01.33). Geneseo also won the 4x800-meter relay (10:01.77), but names of each participant were not provided.