ATTICA — Once again, the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba boys’ track and field team finished atop the mountain in Class B3, defending their title with a 186-point performance, which was well ahead of runner-up Rochester Academy Charter, which finished with 72 team points. The O-A/E girls also performed well, finishing fourth with 58 team points.
For the O-A/E boys, Noah Currier was victorious in three individual events, the 100-meter dash (:11.16), 200-meter dash (:22.33) and long jump (20-8), while he also added a win as a member of the Hornets’ 4x100-meter relay team (:44.21). Connor Domoy was a triple winner with victories in the 1600-meter run (4:41.41), 3200-meter run (10:38.73) and 3000-meter steeplechase (10:47.25). Domoy also finished as runner-up in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:01.66, less than a second behind winner Quillan Shimp of Clyde-Savannah (2:01.33).
John Riley won the pole vault (12-0) and was a member of the winning 4x100-meter relay, which also consisted of Ron Szpylman and Nate Schildwaster, who also won the 400-eter hurdles (:59.6).
On the girls’ side, Paige Harding won the pole vault (11-3) and the 4x100-meter relay team also teamed up for a win, crossing the finish line in :51.92. The winning relay team consisted of Avalynn Buczek, Jenna Jaszko, Alahna Chatt and Brooke Reding.