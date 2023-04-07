GAINESVILLE — Letchworth High School graduate Mike Nevinger put together one of the greatest wresting careers in Section V and New York State history back in the mid 2000s. Now the former Indians star is rightly taking his place among the best of the best that the state has ever had to offer.

The Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 and the former local star Nevinger is leading the way of inductees. “It’s pretty special,” Nevinger said. “I mean, it’s an honor to be selected. There’s been a lot of great wrestlers coming out of the state and there continues to be. So, just to be associated with the group like that is pretty special.”

