GAINESVILLE — Letchworth High School graduate Mike Nevinger put together one of the greatest wresting careers in Section V and New York State history back in the mid 2000s. Now the former Indians star is rightly taking his place among the best of the best that the state has ever had to offer.
The Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame recently announced the Class of 2023 and the former local star Nevinger is leading the way of inductees. “It’s pretty special,” Nevinger said. “I mean, it’s an honor to be selected. There’s been a lot of great wrestlers coming out of the state and there continues to be. So, just to be associated with the group like that is pretty special.”
The 2023 Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at Red Fedele’s Brook House on May 10 and the names of the inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame Plaque located in the lobby of the Brook House.
Since the Section V Wrestling Hall of Fame was started in 1994, 167 people have been inducted.
Nevinger, who was on the mats during one of the most powerful times of Livingston Conference wrestling, was the leader for an impressive Indians squad during his day and one of the best to ever come out of the LCAA. Nevinger was a five-time Livingston County champion and a five-time Class Sectional champion from 2005 to 2009.
During his career from 2003-2009, Nevinger’s list of accomplishments is almost unheard of. From a victory in seventh grade at the David Stewart Memorial State Farm Wrestling Classic in 2003, to his trip to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship match as a senior in 2009, Nevinger wracked up dozens of tournament and invitational victories along the way, The first of his five LCAA and Section V titles came as an eighth-grader, while that season he would also win at the ‘Super Sectional’ Tournament and would eventually take third at the NYSPHSAA Championships.
“It meant a lot,” Nevinger said. “I mean, that was the ultimate goal really since I qualified for states my eighth-grade year. Being a state champion was always what the goal was. So, those all meant a lot to me and really carried me on through”
During that time, Nevinger was a Section V New York State Qualifier champion four times and runner-up once.
Nevinger also reached to the top of the NYSPHSAA podium on two occasions, winning titles in 2006 and 2007, while he also had a second-place finish to go with the third-place finish as an eighth-grader in the New York State Tournament. During his high school career among his numerous invitational tournament titles, he was voted Outstanding Wrestler on at least five occasions.
“I started wrestling around four or five,” Nevinger said. “I wouldn’t say it was all that competitive for me. The first couple of years, I didn’t really start to get going until after my brother started. Then we did some tournaments and then after a few years we linked up with the Paddocks (from Warsaw), with Brad Paddock, he kind of took us, we started training out of his garage. We called it ‘Team 10.’ We traveled all over New York State and doing the tournaments and that’s really where I would say a lot of the growth as wrestler came from. I don’t really know where I would have been without ‘Team 10’ and the Paddocks. That’s where a lot of us started and kept going through high school, kept training at both at Letchworth and at the Paddocks and that’s really where it started.”
According to the NYSPHSAA record book, one of those Paddocks — Burke — is the all-time winningest wrestler in New York State, while Ian Paddock is in the Top 10, with Paul and Aaron Paddock also among the Top 25.
Nevinger then enjoyed a storied career on the mats for Division I Cornell University from 2010-14. A two-year captain, Nevinger was also a two-time All-American at 141 lbs., finishing seventh nationally in 2011-12 and fifth in 2012-13. He finished his sparkling career with the Big Red tied for 17th all-time at the university with 113 wins, including 22 by fall. His 42 wins in 2012-13 are tied for third in one season at Cornell.
“It’s definitely a big transition,” Nevinger said. “I did a year out of community college and wrestled with a club program there and that helped a lot. We went to some college open tournaments, kind of getting used to the next level. And then in my first freshman year I was, kind of, in a starting battle, ended up losing at the end. So I didn’t go on to the postseason or anything. But all that just kind of helps you grow as a wrestler and shows you what you need to work on continue on to ultimately what came to be at Cornell. I ended up starting the last three years and ended up placing at Nationals twice.”
Nevinger, who is seventh all-time in Section V for career wins with 253 according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association record books, finished his senior season with a 47-1 record.
Nevinger’s younger brother, Chris, is also one of the most accomplished wrestlers in Section V and New York State history and actually finished his career with seven more wins than his older brother.
And it was that dynamic between the two that constantly drove them, despite the age difference. Yet Nevinger gives the credit elsewhere.
“A lot of the credit goes to our parents (Jeff and Kim Nevinger), obviously they did something right,” Nevinger said. “They instilled a lot of good qualities into us and without them, we wouldn’t be doing a lot of what we did. I mean, they took us to the Paddocks’ all the time to practice. They took us traveling every weekend for youth tournaments. It makes it easy for us a lot easier when you’ve been doing it for, I don’t know, since you were five. So a lot of the credit goes to them. And, yeah, I think they just put a lot of good qualities into us as far as working hard, paying attention, knowing what you need to work on and everything like that. So I think it’s a lot more credit to them than my brother and me.”
Following his collegiate career, Nevinger spent time helping out at Pittsford Wrestling, while he also spent two years as an assistant at RIT before the recent birth of his son.
Obviously, Nevinger hopes to eventually get back into this sport and bring his son along with him, but until then he offers some advice for the younger generation.
“I think just nothing is more special than having a goal and knowing what you want, working towards it and seeing that come to fruition,” Nevinger said. “I mean, there’s no better feeling than that and there’s a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, a lot of people behind you that help you out and to kind of do it for yourself and for them and actually accomplish those goals that there’s really no better.
“So, figure out what you want to do, whether you wrestle or if it’s different sport, know what your goal is and put in the work, go do it and it’s worth it in the end,” Nevinger added. And then, on the personal side, some of your best friends are going to come from the sports you do. And I’m still close with the Paddocks and Ian Paddock, one of my partners. Same with my Cornell guys in college. You make some lifelong friendships that last a lifetime and there’s nothing better.”