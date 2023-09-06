Every high school football season since 2003, the Trench Trophy has honored great local football players.
The Trench Trophy Award, Inc. provides recognition to football players who predominately play the position of offensive or defensive line for their school’s varsity, interscholastic football program. Schools that are eligible for this award include those of Section VI of the NYSPHSAA and Monsignor Martin Athletic Conference.
Following Week 1 of the high school football season, Trench Trophy announced its Week 1 nominees, with those players now being eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame and for the final Lineman of the Year Award presented at the end of the season.
For this past week, big Medina offensive and defensive lineman Roosevelt Mitchell was one of six players to pick up the honors.
While Mitchell didn’t have to do much on the defensive end in a 63-0 whitewash of St. Mary’s, the 6-foot, 3-inch, 315-pound senior led the way on the offensive line for a Mustangs team that rushed for 339 yards on just 22 carries, at 15.4 yards per rush.
A multi-year varsity starter for Medina, Mitchell was named an Honorable-Mention Class C All-State selection last season.
Mitchell follows in a long line of talented Medina lineman that have come through the program in recent seasons, including All-State selection Chris Johnson, who was a 2022 Trench Trophy Hall of Fame selection, and fellow All-State selection Joe Cecchini, who picked up a Hall of Fame selection following the 2021 season.
Other local players to have earned the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame selection include Albion’s Cody Wilson in 2019 and Albion’s Steven Stauss in 2013.
According to the Trench Trophy website, the specific objectives and purpose of the Trench Trophy are:
A. To promote sportsmanship, civic responsibility, and scholastic effort by athletes who predominately play football.
B. To provide recognition to football linemen in Western New York state.
C. To provide opportunities for players to be discovered by local, regional, and national intercollegiate football programs.
D. To promote the growth of youth athletics, specifically the sport of football.
Other players nominated for Week 1 are Luke Matheis of Pioneer, Owen Rush of Fredonia, Sheldon Cunningham of Health Sciences, Marcus Harrison of St. Francis and Carl Jones of McKinley.
Last season as a junior, Mitchell helped guide Medina to an 8-2 record as the Mustangs have gone 25-3 over the last three seasons, including a pair of Section VI titles.
Offensively last season Mitchell helped the Mustangs rush for over 3,000 yards, while on defense he finished with 36 total tackles, including nine for a loss, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Medina will host Eden/North Collins this Friday at Veterans Park.