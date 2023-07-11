Semifinals set for GLOW Academy 10U, 12U All-Star tournaments

The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is pleased to announce the “Final 4” schedule for 10U & 12U Baseball All Star Tournament. All tournament results are posted at www.GLOWAcademyNY.com under the Baseball Tournament Tab.
Baseball 10U GLOW Championships
The 10u Final 4 will begin tonight Monday July 10th at 6:15pm with Wayland earning the -1 seed after going 3-0 in pool play with victories over Dansville, Letchworth, and Perry. Wayland will be hosting the 4th seeded Alden Tigers who finished pool play with a 2-1 record. In the other Semi Final to be played at 3rd seed (2-1) Warsaw taking on 2nd seed and undefeated Pavilion in a 5:30pm start. The winners will play Wednesday night at 6:15 at a site to be determined for the GLOW Regional Championship.
Baseball 12U GLOW Championships
The 12u Final 4 will start play on Tuesday night July 11th with a pair of 6:15pm starts. Congratulations goes out to the three undefeated pool play region winners Perry (South), Attica (Central) and Pembroke (North) Clinching the wildcard spot with a 2-1 record is the defending Champions Tri Town Trojans who defeated Nunda in the Championship game 6-1 in the 2022 Championship. Perry will be the -1 overall seed and host Tri Town while Pembroke earns the -2 seed and will host Attica. Winners will play Thursday night at 6:15 at a site to be determined for the GLOW Regional Championship.
The GLOW Youth Sports Academy is a 501©(3) not for profit servicing youth sports throughout the greater GLOW region. Currently servicing over 3000 youth baseball/softball participants in Alexander, Akron, Alden, Albion, Attica, Arkport, Arcade, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Caledonia, Dansville, Geneseo, LeRoy, Letchworth, Mt. Morris, Nunda, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland and York
For more info on the GLOW Academy visit www.GLOWAcademyNY.com or email at GLOWAcademyNY@gmail.com