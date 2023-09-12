EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — What a wild finish to a wild night at MetLife Stadium.
To conclude Josh Allen’s worst performance since he ascended to a top-level franchise quarterback, the Jets walked it off just 58 seconds into overtime of Monday night’s divisional matchup, as Xavier Gipson took an awful Sam Martin punt 65 yards to the house, dashing Buffalo’s hopes of salvaging a dreadful performance and beating the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills while beginning the season at 1-0.
After New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers was lost for the game upon suffering what was later determined to be a first-quarter Achilles injury, which came on the fourth play of NY’s first offensive series, Buffalo’s defense performed admirably. The Bills allowed NY to amass just 289 yards of total offense while allowing just 16 points in regulation before Gipson’s long return touchdown to begin the extra session.
However, Buffalo QB Josh Allen was terrible against the Jets’ defense, a unit that has had his number for the past several matchups between the two teams. Allen threw 3 interceptions and recorded 4 total turnovers throughout perhaps his worst performance since ascending as a top-tier talent at the position a few years ago.
When the dust settles after Buffalo’s embarrassing effort on Monday night, the Bills will be just 0-1 and still have 16 regular season games remaining. There is still plenty of time to get things back on track as they work toward accomplishing their ultimate goal — claiming a Super Bowl title. But judging on their performance from Monday night, this team has plenty of questions to answer before it places itself in the championship conversation, and everything starts with the lackluster performance of the team’s centerpiece — its franchise quarterback.
ALLEN’S AWFUL NIGHT
There is no sugarcoating it — Allen was awful against the Jets.
Finishing 29 of 41 for 236 yards passing, a touchdown and 3 interceptions, all of which were recorded by Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, Allen reverted to his form from late last season, which he finished the year with a league-high 19 turnovers.
Since 2018, Allen has recorded the most turnovers of any player in the NFL (84). At this point, Allen’s tendency to turn the ball over is not becoming a problem — it is a significant problem.
All three of Allen’s interceptions could have been avoided, with the Bills quarterback forcing the ball into coverage on all three occasions.
His first interception came with 13:02 remaining in the second quarter with the Bills leading 3-0 when Allen tried to force a pass to wide receiver Deonte Harty deep down the middle of the field rather than running into the open area ahead of him and past the sticks for an easy first down. Allen tried to fit the pass into double coverage, with Jets cornerback Michael Carter running with Harty the whole way before Whitehead slid over to secure the interception.
Allen’s decision-making was questionable throughout the night, including on his second interception, which came with the Bills leading 13-6 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter. Once again, the Bills QB fired a pass into double coverage, with WR Stefon Diggs turning into a defender immediately upon Allen releasing the ball, which was intercepted by Whitehead but could have just as easily been caught by S Tony Adams.
On the third interception, Allen was looking for WR Gabe Davis on a corner route on third and 2 and never saw Whitehead, who came over from his safety position and cut in front of Davis to make the play. On the ensuing Jets’ drive, backup QB Zach Wilson found 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, WR Garrett Wilson, for a 3-yard touchdown, which tied the game at 13 with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
His third interception was the lesser of three evils, but all of them were inexcusable for a player of Allen’s caliber.
He also committed a critical fumble immediately following the touchdown from Wilson to Wilson, dropping a shotgun snap, picking it up and fumbling it again, which led to a Jets recovery and later a go-ahead 30-yard field goal from NY kicker Greg Zeurlein with 1:48 remaining.
Finally, on the ensuing drive, Allen helped guide a 9-play, 43-yard drive that ended in a game-tying 50-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Bass. But he was unable to carry the momentum gained on the final drive of the fourth quarter into overtime, with Gipson’s punt return touchdown serving as the dagger in the heart of the Bills, who died a slow death on Monday night in New Jersey.
There was no one more to blame for the Bills’ demise against the Jets than their quarterback. The good news is 16 games remain on their regular-season schedule, which is plenty of time for Allen to fix things. The bad news is many of the issues Allen encountered on Monday night have been ongoing. If he cannot resolve his poor decision-making and tendency to turn the ball over in short order, the Bills are going to find it challenging to win games against the many formidable teams on their schedule.
GROUND ASSAULT
Along with Allen’s turnover issues, another familiar problem reared its ugly head for the Bills on Monday. The Buffalo defense struggled, at times, to slow the Jets’ running game, particularly second-year running back Breece Hall, who recorded several sizeable gains, his longest an 83-yard romp that started at the Jets’ own 4-yard line and helped set up NY’s first field goal of the game, which tied the game at 3 with 10:35 remaining in the first half. Hall also recorded a 26-yard run earlier in the game and finished with a total of 127 yards rushing on 10 carries, an average of 12.7 yards per tote.
Entering Monday’s matchup, there was plenty of focus placed on the Bills’ middle linebacker position, where second-year LB Terrel Bernard was earning his first career start. While he had a few bright moments, Bernard appeared to get lost in the wash near the line of scrimmage in a few instances, which disallowed him from beating Jets ball carriers to the edge and making an impact in slowing them down.
In addition to Bernard’s inconsistency defending against the run, Bills safety Jordan Poyer got turned around on a couple of plays throughout the game, including on Hall’s 83-yard run, when he ran past a stumbling Poyer, who was the Bills’ last hope to make the tackle deep in the secondary. Poyer sustained a long list of injuries a season ago, and throughout training camp and the preseason, there were a few instances where he appeared to have lost a step on plays where he needed to turn on the after-burners or make a quick cut to make a tackle in the open field. Once again on Monday night, Poyer appeared a step slow in a few instances, and while it’s far too early to write the former All-Pro off, his performance next week against the Las Vegas Raiders will be something to monitor.
OFFENSIVE QUESTIONS
In addition to Bernard, the Bills had several other players taking on new roles on both sides of the ball Monday night, including running back James Cook. The second-year RB recorded an up-and-down night, absorbing a slow start, which included his first 5 carries totaling just 13 yards before his next 3 totes went for a total of 24 yards. However, his next four totaled just 12 yards, while he added 4 receptions for a measly 17 yards receiving. Another new addition to the Bills’ starting lineup offensively, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid finished with 4 receptions for 26 yards receiving, recording a ho-hum performance in his first career NFL game.
As a whole, the Ken Dorsey-called offense was uninspiring while making its first impression in year two of the system. Davis finished with just 2 receptions for 32 yards receiving, while TE Dawson Knox caught 4 passes for just 26 yards. The Bills found it challenging to find any room to work down the field and struggled to gain any consistency in its short passing game or running game, which led to them punting 3 times and settling for field goals on two other occasions.
There was plenty to be said about Buffalo’s new additions at WR, Harty and Trent Sherfield, throughout the offseason, but neither player made a significant impact against the Jets. Harty recorded just 3 receptions for 9 yards and 1 carry for 3 yards, while Sherfield did not receive a target in the loss to New York.
The Bills went out and invested plenty of resources on the offensive side of the ball, both through free agency and the draft, welcoming additional weapons for Dorsey to work with. But through the first week of the regular season, most of the changes the Bills made offensively made little impact. While that could be a product of the Jets’ elite defense, a group that has had the Bills’ number in recent seasons, performing up to its standard in Week 1, the Buffalo offense displayed little promise on Monday night.
Still, there is a long way to go for this group, and it’s tough to make an over-arching judgment based on one game. Time will tell if this offense is capable of taking things to the next level, but so far, there is much room for improvement.
THE PUNT RETURN
The fateful punt return touchdown from Gipson was a disaster of epic proportions. The Bills’ special teams have had several questionable moments in recent seasons, and another one occurred on Monday when Martin’s punt was sent to the middle of the field for the Jets return man, who burned an over-pursuant Buffalo coverage crew to the edge and down the sideline for six.
On the coverage, it appeared as if Cam Lewis was a bit tentative in attacking Gipson upon his reception of the football, while the Bills’ other gunner, Siran Neal, overpursued from the weak side, allowing Gipson to gain the edge and outrun the rest of the coverage team en route to the end zone. There was also an illegal block committed by a Jets player against Quintin Morris that went uncalled, which certainly aided Gipson’s pursuit of pay dirt.
All in all, there was plenty of blame to be shared on the final play of the Bills’ disappointing defeat. But what is most concerning is that the team’s lapses on special teams don’t appear to be isolated but rather part of a disturbing pattern.
A FEW POSITIVES
With the exception of a few negative plays when defending against the run, the Buffalo defense performed well on Monday night, particularly the pass rush.
Beginning with new addition Leonard Floyd, the Bills’ group of pass rushers made life difficult for the Jets’ offensive line, recording 3 sacks and several more pressures, which made things challenging for Zach Wilson. Along with Floyd, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips added a sack, and DT Ed Oliver also accounted for 1/2 a sack and 3 quarterback hits, providing ample interior pressure to complement that of Floyd and fellow edge rusher Greg Rousseau’s work on the outside. Rousseau was also a force in defending against the run, while Shaq Lawson saw ample playing time and performed well.
Along with the strong effort from the Bills’ pass rush, linebacker Matt Milano recorded an impactful performance, finishing with 8 tackles, 1 coming for a loss, a QB hit, a pass breakup and an interception. Milano was all over the field on Monday and picked up right where he left off a year ago when he was named as a first-team All-Pro.
It wasn’t a banner day for the Bills’ defense, but it certainly wasn’t a performance that greatly concerned you.
INACTIVITY
Damar Hamlin’s long-awaited return to the regular-season playing field will have to wait at least another week, as the Bills safety was deemed inactive for Monday’s game against the Jets.
Entering training camp and the preseason, it was uncertain whether Hamlin would make the team. But after performing well during the Bills’ time at St. John Fisher University and during the teams’ three preseason games, Hamlin cracked the opening day 53-man roster. However, with Lewis also recording a solid camp and preseason, the former University at Buffalo standout got the call on opening day over Hamlin. Lewis’ versatility may have given him the advantage over Hamlin, as Lewis is capable of playing both cornerback and safety while also serving as a consistent contributor on special teams.
Elsewhere within the Buffalo secondary, cornerback Kaiir Elam was also marked inactive, with the former first-round pick being held out of the first game of his second professional season. Elam entered training camp in competition with CBs Christian Benford and Dane Jackson and was beaten out by both of them, with Benford, a 2022 sixth-round pick, winning the role as the team’s No. 2 option at the position entering Week 1.
Hamlin’s may be disappointing for some, but in Elam’s case, it’s far more disappointing. After being drafted in the first round of last year’s draft, Elam has yet to latch on to a role within the Bills’ defensive scheme, struggling to progress as a zone defender while performing far too inconsistently to inspire confidence as a potential starter. While it should not represent the death knell on his career, Elam’s inactivity on Monday night was certainly a step back for a player in his sophomore season.
MOVING FORWARD
It will be challenging for Bills fans to move past what was an embarrassing effort put forth by their team under the national spotlight. But at the end of the day, it is just one game and only Week 1 at that.
For perspective, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs also lost, albeit not as disgracefully as the Bills, in Week 1. The Cincinnati Bengals, the team who dominated Buffalo in the playoffs last year, also lost in Week 1. Much like Allen, the Chiefs and Bengals QBs, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow also recorded subpar performances.
A season cannot be lost in Week 1, as there remains plenty of runway left for the Bills to take flight toward their third straight divisional crown. With that said, many of the shortcomings that plagued the Bills on Monday have continued to crop up repeatedly since the second half of last season. While Monday’s loss is not the end of the world, it could be the tip of the iceberg if the Bills don’t fix things quickly.
The Bills will have a short week before they take on the Raiders (1-0) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s home opener. A 1 p.m. kickoff is scheduled.