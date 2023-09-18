ORCHARD PARK —Bills fans left Highmark Stadium after the team’s home opener with a much better taste in their mouths than the one that had remained since their team’s ugly Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.
On Sunday, Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing game were flawless, the Bills’ running game and lead running back James Cook recorded an explosive day, while the defense throttled the Las Vegas Raiders en route to earning a 38-10 rebound win in front of a packed house on a beautiful day in Orchard Park.
Against the Raiders, things went about as well as Bills fans could have hoped. But now Buffalo turns its attention to a tough test in the Washington Commanders, as the two teams will square off in Washington D.C. in Week 3. But before forging ahead, let’s look back at what stood out from the Bills’ fantastic performance against Las Vegas. Here are my Seven Takeaways from Buffalo’s Week 2 victory:
ALLEN RETURNS TO FORM
There were not many positive takeaways from Allen’s performance against the Jets, but conversely, on Sunday against the Raiders, it was all positive from the Bills quarterback. Beginning the game by completing his first 13 passes, Allen was spotless throughout nearly four full quarters of football before he was replaced by backup QB Kyle Allen late in the fourth.
Allen finished the game 31 of 37 passing for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, with his only blemish, a second-half interception, being wiped away due to a Raiders penalty. Within the list of gaudy statistics compiled by the Bills QB against Las Vegas, the most impressive was in the turnover department, where he rebounded from a 4-giveaway performance with a clean effort that allowed his team to work the ball up and down the field and consistently finish with points.
In Allen’s last 9 regular season games in which he doesn’t commit a turnover, the Bills are 9-0 and average 33 points per game. It seems they have the recipe for success. It will be upon Allen to follow that recipe consistently throughout the remainder of the season, particularly when Buffalo gets another crack at the Jets in Week 11.
BROWN PROPELS STRONG O-LINE EFFORT
After a dreadful performance against the Jets, Bills right tackle Spencer Brown was much maligned entering Sunday’s game but came through with one of the finer efforts of his career while stifling Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Slowing Crosby was critical for Buffalo if they hoped to allow Allen to operate functionally, which was a challenge at times against the Jets’ mighty pass rush. And while many questioned whether Brown would prove capable of matching up with Crosby, he did so effectively, allowing Crosby a few pressures but disallowing him from downing Allen for a sack.
Brown’s mercurial performance has been a great concern for the Bills in recent seasons. But on Sunday, Brown appeared to find his footing, and doing so against a talent such as Crosby may be the confidence booster he needs to begin to put it all together regularly moving forward.
LET JIM COOK
After an up-and-down performance against the Jets, Cook went off against the Raiders, finishing with a team-high rushing-receiving yardage total of 159 (123 rushing, 36 receiving) on 21 total touches (17 carries, 4 receptions). What was most impressive about Cook’s performance was his ability to turn seemingly nothing plays into positive gains. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, James Cook recorded the second-most rushing yards over expected (RYOE) in Week 2, finishing with 44, which trailed only Falcons rookie phenom Bijan Robinson.
For the past several seasons, while proving to be an adequate option at the position, Devin Singletary had displayed little explosiveness during his tenure as the team’s lead ball carrier. And while the results didn’t show against a stout Jets defense in Week 1, Cook exploded onto the scene with a top-tier performance against the Raiders, along with Buffalo’s other RBs, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, both of whom made an impact as well. Harris finished with an average of 4.7 yards per carry, while both players found the end zone.
The top storyline from Sunday’s game was undoubtedly Allen’s resurgence. But Cook propelling the Bills’ running game to a monster day was just as critical to the blowout victory over the Raiders. If it can remain balanced both run and pass, the sky is the limit for the Buffalo offense.
RUN ‘D’DOMINATES
The Bills struggled to slow the Jets running game in Week 1 but had no trouble against the Raiders and reigning rushing champion Josh Jacobs. Jacobs recorded -2 yards on 9 carries, with the likes of Buffalo defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, and edge rusher Greg Rousseau propelling an incredible effort by the team’s run defense.
To put things in perspective, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time since the 1970 merger that a reigning NFL rushing champion finished a game with negative rushing yardage.
Not only did the Bills improve upon a shoddy offensive performance in Week 1 and respond with an explosive two-pronged effort, their defense put forth a second consecutive stalwart performance under new defensive play caller, head coach Sean McDermott.
LINEBACKER EXHIBITION
Matt Milano is a grown man. The All-Pro linebacker’s interception against the Raiders was one fit for the highlight reel, as he jumped up and over Jacobs to rip the ball away from the Raiders RB. Earlier in the game, MLB Terrel Bernard helped turn the tide for the Bills, setting up their first score of the game with an interception of Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garappolo, who was out of sorts throughout the game except for a few connections with WR Davante Adams.
Although Bernard left a bit to be desired during his first start of the season in Week 1, he held his own, and then some, against the Raiders. Milano, who has interceptions in back-to-back weeks to begin the year, continued to prove why he is one of the most fearsome defenders in the game.
STATUS QUO
Safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Kaiir Elam were deemed inactive for the second consecutive game on Sunday. With Christian Benford continuing to shine as the team’s No. 2 CB, and defensive back Cam Lewis remaining a force on special teams, barring injury, it doesn’t appear these two will find their way into the starting lineup anytime soon.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Bills now look to lift their record above .500 as they hit the road once again, traveling to meet new Washington QB Sam Howell and the 2-0 Commanders. Washington’s journey to 2-0 has been anything but smooth, winning two games to open the year by a combined 5 points over the hapless Arizona Cardinals and then the 0-2 Denver Broncos. But with a new signal-caller in tow and a new play-caller in former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, the new-look Commanders may have yet to hit their stride with so many moving pieces offensively.
With the Miami Dolphins (2-0) coming up in Week 4, the Bills will need another smooth performance from its QB and elsewhere in hopes of setting themselves up well for another challenging divisional game in two weeks.