On the first weekend of June, the Smash It Vipers 14u softball team won the 27th Annual Lancaster Heat Classic.
The travel team has players from all over the Rochester area including a few players from the GLOW region. The roster includes Bryar Biracree and Kylie Wilson of Le Roy, Addy McDonald of Geneseo, Keira Weber of Perry and Jessie Crye from Avon, as well as Delaney Buttles (West Henrietta), Maddie Murphy (Hilton), Lilly Petitti (Brockport), Mariah Sagrafena (Brockport), Sara Skripnik (West Henrietta), Lexi Smith-Beauregard (Greece), and Mackenzie Whitehead (Penfield). The team is coached by Angela Buttles, Eric Fitzsimmons and Nick Petitti.
The Vipers were 2-1 during pool play on Saturday, losing 5-3 to West Seneca Magic, beating the Amherst Lightning 12-3 and beating Nitro 9-0.
They battled their way through bracket play beating West Seneca Magic 4-2, Lancaster Heat 13-8 and the Lou Gehrig 6-2 in the Championship Game.
Their next tournament is June 17-18 in West Seneca.