CORFU — The final tally for this year’s Shooting For A Cure! cancer research fundraiser for Roswell Park Cancer Institute won’t be set until the start of next month. However, the Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball team’s effort is closing in on $26,000, event coordinator Michael Wilson said Monday. The annual ‘pink game’ has surpassed $250,000 in total funds raised since the event’s inception 12 years ago.

“Roswell officials plan on counting all of these donations collected thus far this week. However, we’ll still be accepting online donations until the end of the month,” Wilson said. “A final total should be tallied by March 1. We’ll then coordinate a check presentation with Roswell at that time.”

