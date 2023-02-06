CORFU — The final tally for this year’s Shooting For A Cure! cancer research fundraiser for Roswell Park Cancer Institute won’t be set until the start of next month. However, the Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball team’s effort is closing in on $26,000, event coordinator Michael Wilson said Monday. The annual ‘pink game’ has surpassed $250,000 in total funds raised since the event’s inception 12 years ago.
“Roswell officials plan on counting all of these donations collected thus far this week. However, we’ll still be accepting online donations until the end of the month,” Wilson said. “A final total should be tallied by March 1. We’ll then coordinate a check presentation with Roswell at that time.”
Halftime of Friday night’s Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball game meant putting basketball aside for a bit and taking time to honor 24 of those who survived their bouts with cancer or are fighting it presently. Twenty five of those who lost their battles with the disease were also honored during the halftime ceremony.
”We hope that everyone in attendance tonight, as well as listening and watching tonight, knows that if cancer has touched your life in any way, our Pembroke girls’ basketball team supports you in a special way this evening,” Superintendent Matthew Calderon told the packed stands at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School. “It is their sincere wish to show love and support not only for the individuals named during tonight’s ceremony, but also for everyone who has been affected by cancer.”
The names of those who have passed away were read first: David Boerl, Mike Cammarano, Sharon Deyo, George Fix, Wendy Gerrard, Denise Goatseay, Linda Guglielmo, David Guzdek, Marty Lu, Donald Smith, Ronald Kraus, John Speidel, Michael Maietta, Janet Wilson, Laura Athoe, Dan Gilbert, Laverne Hamm, Jeremy Gabbey, Beth Taylor, Rick Winchip, Brian Woodruff, Nick Bender, Scott Humel, Austin Heineman and Terry Brackett.
Cancer survivors who couldn’t attend the game in person were recognized: Jackson Bojarski, Kayla Cassidy, Debbie Smith, Ashley Chittenden, Gail Fenton, Toni Funke, Ron Funke, Tom Gomez, Jackie Kinal, Tracy Kinal, Anna Kiss, Sharon Masters, Amy Metz, Donato Morgante, Mai Nguyen, Diane Phelps, Becky Schuler, Ray Stoldt, Jack Sutherland, Leigh Szablewski, Madilynn Wilson and Deb Winchip.
Survivors who each received a flower on the court were: Ann Fenik, Norm Hubbard, Greg Kinal, David Ehrle, Betsy Abramson, Cyndi Stewart, Tom Metz, Anna Molnar and Diane Smith, who is battling cancer.
Beloved retired teacher Greg Kinal, who endured a battle with lung cancer in 2018, said he has helped out with Shooting For A Cure since the beginning.
“I want to do my part to do everything we can do to stop this disease,” Kinal said in the midst of scooping ice cream Friday night for a long line of customers at the event’s Snack Shack. His wife, Jackie, is also a cancer survivor.
“It was a wedge resection, so if cancer can be easy, that was it. They took the bad stuff out,” Kinal said of his bout with cancer. “My wife, on the other hand, had multiple myloma at the same time. That’s a blood cancer. Hers was much more involved, so, we got a double-whammy.”
Kinal said Jackie’s cancer was in remission, but that the preventative medicine she takes has been pretty rough on her.
“Every three months, she gets a checkup. Mine’s once a year, so I’m fine,” he said.
Still, he said, Jackie is doing fine as well.
“Sometimes, she thinks she’s young and she’s not,” he said with a laugh. “She thinks she can accomplish more than she can. We’re both in our 70s.”
While busy serving ice cream, Kinal said he didn’t know if he would be out on the basketball court for the halftime ceremony. However, he did make it to the ceremony to be honored with other cancer survivors.
Also on Friday night, Wilson said that over the last 12 years, “You realize how much cancer affects everyone, whether it’s classmates, teachers, family members.”
“The game has kind of grown, just through that,” he said. “When the game happens, there’ll be kids who come up and say, ‘Hey, I have an aunt who’s battling breast cancer, Mr. Wilson. Can I recognize her?’ Absolutely — we’re here to recognize anybody. We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re alone in their battle. We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re alone in grief, either. This game acts as an act of love — an act of support for anyone that’s in need. A lot of people reach out to us that want to show support for their loved ones.”
This game gives kids and families in the community a platform to show their love for people battling cancer and also to memorialize those they’ve lost.
“It’s a beautiful ceremony and it’s all the right things about humanity,” he said. “The character of the parents and the kids here — they really value people.”
The longevity of Shooting For A Cure! and the way community members rally around each other surprise him, the event’s coordinator said.
“After 12 years, the people here are just different. It’s the same teachers. It’s the same families. It’s alumni players. Pembroke girls’ basketball is not just basketball. It’s about community,” Wilson said. “It’s about taking care of each other.”
First-year athletic director Kristin Tonge said before the varsity game that this event is supported by the whole community and led by Wilson and the girls’ basketball players.
“They said each year, the goal goes up and up and up. I know the girls wanted to raise over $40,000 this year and I think they’re going to come close to it,” she said. “That would be one of the biggest amounts they’ve had. It’s all driven by the kids.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.