Pembroke girls’ hoops Shooting For A Cure! Feb. 3

Courtesy of Pembroke JR.-SR. HIGH SchoolTeaming up for this year’s Shooting For A Cure! are Pembroke varsity plaers, front, from left, Karli Houseknecht, Izzy Breeden, Rylee Seelau and Carly Cerasani; and, back, Seneca Calderón, Onolee Easterbrook, Elle Peterson, Olivia Breeden, and Jada Everett.

CORFU — There are two more days until the annual Shooting For A Cure! varsity girls game between Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama tips off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School.

The team asks that attendees make a donation of any amount as they enter the facility. All donations go to Roswell Park to support cancer research efforts. In addition to donations at the door, all proceeds from raffle tickets, concession sales, and apparel sales go directly to Roswell Park.

