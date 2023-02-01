CORFU — There are two more days until the annual Shooting For A Cure! varsity girls game between Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama tips off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School.
The team asks that attendees make a donation of any amount as they enter the facility. All donations go to Roswell Park to support cancer research efforts. In addition to donations at the door, all proceeds from raffle tickets, concession sales, and apparel sales go directly to Roswell Park.
The team is looking to add to the roughly $227,000 raised over the first 11 years of the event. Admission Friday is free.
Direct online donations are being accepted in support of this year’s Shooting For A Cure! game at: http://give.roswellpark.org/goto/shooting-for-a-cure-12. In addition, the team is seeking donations from the community in the form of items to include in various raffles. Food and beverages, provided by local vendors and restaurants, will be for sale during the event. The 2022-2023 Shooting For A Cure! donors list already contains many businesses and organizations, including 26Shirts, ADPRO Sports, Billy The Kid Automotive, the Buffalo Bills, the Buffalo Sabres, Dry Creek Group, Five Guys, the Genesee County YMCA, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Homeslice 33 Pizzeria, Jimbo’s Construction, Knockaround Sunglasses, Linda’s Family Diner, M&T Bank, Mighty Taco, New Era, Original Pizza Logs, Oxford Pennant, Pesci’s Pizza, Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Salsarita’s, Salvatore’s, Sincerely Kayla, Terry Hills, The Pink Cow, and Tim Hortons.
There will be several other ways to support the cause this year. Currently, the team has partnered with 26Shirts from Buffalo. To date, 26Shirts has raised almost $1.7 million for local families, foundations, and organizations. All proceeds from this apparel sale will directly benefit cancer research at Roswell Park. If you’re interested in limited edition, 12th annual Shooting For A Cure! gear, visit: https://26shirts.com/collections/shooting-for-a-cure.
Can Jam Redemption Center in Corfu has partnered with Shooting For A Cure! Through Friday, you can donate your bottle and can return slips in support of cancer research at Roswell Park. When you bring in your returns, just let Can Jam know that you’d like to donate your slip to our Shooting For A Cure! mission.
Businesses and organizations wishing to make a donation for this year’s event should contact Mike Wilson, the Shooting For A Cure! coordinator at Pembroke, by calling (716) 949-0523.
