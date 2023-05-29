Once again, it was a successful championship weekend for GLOW region track and field athletes, with six teams, nearly 50 athletes and over 15 relay teams claiming championship glory in Classes B1-B5.
The Batavia girls, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba boys, Byron-Bergen girls, Geneseo girls and both Attica squads earned Section V blocks, with many individuals reaching the mountaintop as well.
For the Batavia girls, champions in Class B1, Mallory Boyce won the 1500-meter run (5:06.10), Campbell Riley finished first in the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:26.36), Ava Wierda earned wins in both the shot put (34-8) and discus (101-1) and Anna Varland won the pentathlon (2450). For the Batavia boys, Nathan Canale recorded a victory in both the 800-meter run (1:59.41) and 1600-meter run (4:29.22), Cody Harloff won the 3000-meter run (10:21.67), Sheldon Siverling outperformed the competition in the shot put (54-3), and Lucas Crater finished first in the pentathlon (2,578).
The O-A/E boys finished with the championship in Class B3, with Noah Currier and Connor Domoy each contributing three individual titles. Currier won the 100-meter dash (:11.16), 200-meter dash (:22.33) and long jump (20-8), while Domoy earned first-place finishes in the 1600-meter run (4:41.41), 3200-meter run (10:38.73) and 3000-meter run (10:47.25). Nathan Schildwaster won the 400-meter hurdles (:59.60), while John Riley won the pole vault (12-0) for the champion Hornets. On the girls’ side, O-A/E’s Paige Harding won the pole vault (11-3).
Attica swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in ‘B2,’ but finished with just two individual champions. Ashley Piorun won the pentathlon (2,179) and Simon Lamparelli won the 400-meter dash (:48.94)
Mackenzie Hagen won three events for the ‘B4’ champion B-B girls, earning first-place finishes in the 200-meter dash (:26.49), 400-meter dash (:58.59) and 400-meter hurdles (1:11.72). Victoria Rogoyski won the long jump (16-1.5), while Roman Smith won the 800-meter run (2:06.17) for the B-B boys.
Geneseo’s Mallory Rice had a big day, winning the triple jump (33-3.25) for the ‘B3’ champion Blue Devils, which helped account for 1,000 sectional points for her career, while Emily Lamb added a win in the 800-meter run (2:27.69) and Mary Claire Rollins won the pentathlon (2,393).
Outside of those athletes that helped contribute to team-title victories, Jadyn Mullen of Alexander may have been the most impressive of them all, winning four individual events in Class B3. Mullen claimed victories in the 400-meter dash (:58.56), 100-meter hurdles (:15.14), 400-meter hurdles (1:05.16) and long jump (16-10). Teammate Laurel Kania added a win in the high jump (5-5).
Bath-Haverling’s Meredith Czajkowski also finished championship weekend with plenty of hardware, winning the ‘B2’ 100-meter dash (:12.71), 200-meter dash (:26.19) and 400-meter dash (:58.65). Notre Dame’s Mavrik Hall was a multi-winner, in the ’B5’ shot put (44-9) and discus (121-1), as was Pembroke’s Nathaniel Duttweiler in ‘B3,’ as the Dragons’ thrower won both the discus (131-06) and shot put (46-2) as well. Pembroke’s Amelia Geck was also a winner in the shot put (35-10.5).
Warsaw’s Matt Auble was a double winner, claiming first-place finishes in the ‘B4’ shot put (60-0.5) and discus (184-7), while the Tigers’ Makaylah Higgins won the 800-meter run (2:30.83) and Hailey DeGroff earned a win in the discus (101-02).
Le Roy’s Isabella Condidorio won a couple of events in Class B2, including the 100-meter hurdles (:15.67) and 400-meter hurdles (1:09.15). Teammate Charlotte Blake won the 3000-meter run (11:07.45), while Nathan Yauchzee won the high jump (6-0) and Keegan Park won the discus (130-8).
The Pavilion girls saw four of their athletes win ‘B4’ titles, including Karlee Zinkievich in the pentathlon (2,417), Brisel Tolentino-Diaz in the 2000-meter steeplechase (7:59.85), Erica Palmer in the pole vault (8-9) and Lauren Kingsley in the shot put (32-5).
Dansville had three athletes earn ‘B2’ championships, with Brianne Hurlburt winning the 800-meter run (2:25.17), Dawson Wadsworth crossing the finish line first in the 800-meter run (2:03.54) and Ethan Canfield winning the shot put (46-8.5).
Wayland-Cohocton’s Michael Gammell finished atop the competition in the ‘B2’ pentathlon (2,824) and Celise Wicker won the 1500-meter run (5:00.61).
Letchworth’s Sarah Andrews recorded the top toss in the ‘B3’ discus (95-3), while Lukas Stowell won the 400-meter dash in :51.44.
Finally, Mt. Morris’ Adam Johnson won the ‘B5’ 400-meter hurdles (1:00.84) and Ian Hinrich claimed the win in the ‘B5’ triple jump (40-7).
There were also 16 GLOW region relay teams to claim titles:
-Batavia girls’ 4100-meter relay (:50.46)
-Batavia girls’ 4x800-meter relay (10:24.24)
-Batavia boys’ 4x800-meter relay (9:06.29)
-Attica girls’ 4x400-meter relay (4:16.97)
-Dansville girls’ 4x800-meter relay (10:03.23)
-Oakfield-Alabama/Elba girls’ 4x100-meter relay (:51.92)
-Letchworth girls’ 4x400-meter relay (4:14.09)
-Geneseo girls’ 4x800-meter relay (10:01.77)
-Wayland-Cohocton boys’ 4x800-meter relay (8:25.22)
-Oakfield-Alabama/Elba boys’ 4x100-meter relay (:44.21)
-Letchworth boys’ 4x400-meter relay (3:41.46)
-Geneseo boys’ 4x800-meter relay (8:47.18)
-Wheatland-Chili girls’ 4x100-meter relay (:53.41)
-Warsaw girls’ 4x400-meter relay (4:20.90)
-Cal-Mum girls’ 4x800-meter relay (10:30.90)
-Byron-Bergen boys’ 4x400-meter relay (3:43.56)