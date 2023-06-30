MOUNT MORRIS — Few high school athletes alter the course of history within the program for which they competed. Ethan Provino is one of those few.
Provino completed his scholastic sports career with a long list of accolades, which includes back-to-back individual Section V Class D championships the past two seasons, the first two in team history, along with the program’s first-ever appearance in the team sectional final and a state championship as a member of the team Section V sent to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship this spring.
Throughout his six seasons on the MM varsity squad, the outgoing senior compiled an impressive individual medalist record of 75-1 while earning two Livingston Conference Athletic Association titles, the first two in team history, and six consecutive LCAA All-Star Selections. He will exit the Blue Devils’ athletic program as the most accomplished golfer his school has ever produced.
But for the golf lifer, Provino’s accomplishments at the high school level are not enough to satisfy him. Now, the impressive multi-sport athlete turns his focus to the collegiate level, where he hopes to change the game for his future team at Weber International University in Babson Park, FL, as he continues to pursue his ultimate goal of playing professionally.
Provino is no stranger to top-level competition, as in addition to his impressive track record at the high school level, Provino has also excelled beyond that realm. He was the Western New York PGA Junior Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2020, ’21, ‘22), won the U.S. Kids Golf Rochester Fall Tour championship twice (2017, ‘22) and also helped his team claim the Rochester District Golf Association team championship in ’22. In total, he has won over 40 tournaments beyond the high school level.
Adding to his competitive experience on the course, he also competed as a member of the MM soccer and boys’ basketball teams, claiming sectional championship patches in four consecutive seasons dating back to last spring’s individual golf title.
With a plethora of championship experience to pull from across several sports, Provino believes he’s ready to take his game up a notch.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said of his future at WIU. “Hopefully, it builds me up to professional golf — that’s where I want to go with my career. But just got to keep working.”
For Provino, that will be the easy part.
Displaying incredible work ethic throughout his time at the varsity level and before, dating back to his time as a youngster, kicking the ball around with his father, Marty, who has worked at a golf course for many years, Provino has set himself up to realize his dreams of performing at a high level.
“After every match, the players kind of hang out and socialize. And the first thing Ethan does is he grabs a ball and his wedge and goes around, and he’s chipping, and he’s putting,” said MM head coach Brian Stout. “So he’s always working to get better.”
Along with his hard-working nature, Provino’s attitude also plays to his advantage, says Stout.
“His demeanor on the course, he’s very relaxed. It doesn’t matter who he’s playing with or against,” said Coach Stout. “He shot 32 or 31 in a match this year, and the nearest player in his playing group was in the 50s. And he’s still out there, he’s fist-bumping them every time they hit a nice shot, and he’s just encouraging them.
“So that’s the kind of person that he is. Just not even worried about his own game, he’s just out there playing, having fun, being social, and it makes it — I think that lack of stress is what keeps him on that even keel where he just keeps throwing pars and birdies. And if he has a bad hole, he just recovers on the next one. He just recovers on the course.”
Regarding his carefree attitude, Provino said, “This is a stress-free sport, usually. So it’s nice to go out there, have fun, make friends and compete.”
While Provino is as kindhearted a youngster as you will find, don’t allow that to fool you — he is also as fierce a competitor as you will find. That tenacity has helped him progress his game over many years of development.
“I’m just very motivated to be better and not settle for just good,” he said. “I have to settle for my best all the time. I can’t give up.”
While Provino’s statistics, including his nine-hole average of 34.2 this season, would stand up to any player in Section V, and NYS for that matter, no matter the classification, what he’s been able to accomplish at a small school such as Mount Morris has been increasingly impressive. He was the only player, Class C and below, to qualify for Section V’s state championship squad, and his head coach is confident he is one of the few, if not the only, Class D golfer to have competed at the NYSPHSAA meet.
“Just the talks with the coaches, these (other) guys grew up with memberships at Oak Hill, Monroe Country Club, Country Club of Rochester — so the nicest courses in Rochester, getting private lessons from guys that give lessons to tour pro players,” said Stout of Provino’s teammates at the state level, many of which attended Class A schools.
“And Ethan, coming from Mount Morris, a small school, I don’t know if there’s another ‘D’ player that made it that far,” added Stout. “Section V, we had a couple of ‘B’ players, and the rest were Class A. And Ethan, Class D. But like I said, he has always worked hard.”
A small-school kid with big-time dreams, Provino is now ready to further his pursuit of greatness.
“Just keep working, not giving up,” he said of his goals for the summer. “Being from a small school, not many people — some people count you out in bigger tournaments. So just keep working.”