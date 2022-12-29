Soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Pele, the Brazillian soccer legend and one of the best soccer players of all time, has passed away at the age of 82 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Soccer legend Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82.

Pele had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple health issues.

FieldLevelMedia