ORLANDO, Fla. — From July 13-16, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida hosted the 17U/11th Grade Boys’ AAU World Championships, one of the most prestigious events that age 20-and-under basketball players can compete at in the country.
And the GLOW Region was well-represented in the event.
A total of 11 local athletes represented the City Rocks Genesee team, including 10 from the GLOW Region, and the squad put together a quality effort through their four games played.
The GLOW players making the trip to Florida included Pembroke’s Jon Suro and Tyson Totten, York’s Jake Pangrazio and Joe Bauer, Attica’s Cole Harding and Jack Janes, Alexander’s Trenton Woods and Dylan Pohl, Batavia’s Aiden Bellavia and Byron-Bergen’s Braedyn Chambry.
Marcus Whitman’s Brody Rolston was the 11th member of the group, while Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr., Pembroke’s Jeremy Gabbey Jr. and School of the Arts’ Sam Howland were members of the team but were unable to make the trip.
The team was coached by former Batavia star Jalen Smith, who recently was named the new head boys basketball coach at Alexander High School.
“I was very proud of how the boys played down in Orlando,” Smith said. “I thought we competed against some really good talent. There were teams from Australia, Kentucky and basically everywhere around the world and here we were competing out of the small towns we come from on a pretty big stage.”
In the opening game of the event, City Rocks Genesee fell to Red Roo Elite out of Australia 58-49, but they would bounce back in a big way.
In its second game, City Rocks would absolutely dominate Manhasset Elite out of Florida, 79-30, while they would follow that up with a nearly-equally impressive win over the Vero Knights, out of Florida, 65-38.
That gave City Rocks a 2-1 mark in round robin play, which was second to only Red Roo in Division II Pool K. The 126 points allowed were the second fewest by a Division II team that did not get the benefit of receiving victories due to forfeit.
City Rocks advanced to the tournament portion of the event but would fall, 67-55, to 502 Elite Basketball of Kentucky. 502 Elite would eventually advance to the Division II championship game, falling to Spartans Select from New Hampshire. City Rocks finished 13th overall out of 44 teams.
“This group was special in more ways than just their on-court play,” Smith said. “The team house we had just showed how much more there’s to this than just playing a game or even winning. The time spent together will be something they will remember far more than the wins or the losses.”
All but Suro, who graduated this year, will be returning to the hardwood next winter following impressive years in 2022-23.
Totten, who will be a senior, reached the 1,000-point mark for his career and was second on the Dragons with 20.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Suro handed out 7.7 assists per night to go with 6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Chambry, who will be senior, averaged a double-double of 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per night to go with 1.8 assists per game for the Bees.
Harding and Janes were an impressive one-two punch for the Blue Devils last season. Harding averaged 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, while Janes was at 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game to go with 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals per night.
Pangrazio, who will be a senior this year, earned a fifth-team Class C All-State selection following his junior season when he averaged over 16 points per game, while Bauer — who will also be a senior — averaged over 12 points per game for the Golden Knights.
Pohl and Woods quietly both had strong seasons for Alexander last winter. Pohl, who will still just be a junior this winter, led the team with 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, while as a junior Woods averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per night.
Bellavia, who will be a junior this season, was a key role player for Batavia last season before missing much of the season with an injury.
Pangrazio and Holly Jr. will both also be members of the Section V BCANY team that will be competing in Johnson City later this month.
For teams playing in Orlando, Florida, they were able to step on the courts of one of the flagship sites for AAU Basketball. ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex is a well-known spot for basketball and the athletes had the chance to play on the same floors where the NBA held its ‘bubble’ just a couple of years ago. It is also the home for the NCAA Holiday Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament.