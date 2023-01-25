LE ROY — The Daily News has learned that the Le Roy Central School District is discussing a potential high school football merger with longtime rival Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen. Sources have told The News that parents throughout the district have received communication citing an upcoming parent meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the Le Roy Elementary School auditorium to discuss potential changes to the football program.
While sources say no decision on a potential merger has been reached, the Oatkan Knights district has begun discussions regarding the numbers within its football program and how those numbers will influence a possible merger with the nearby Raiders. Sources say that the Cal-Mum nor B-B school districts have released plans to discuss a potential merger with Le Roy, but each district plans to in the near future. If the schools were to agree upon the potential merger, it would then go to Section V for approval.
While the Le Roy/Cal-Mum/BB rivalry has seemingly lost some of its luster in the last few years, it is still the longest running rivalry in this area, starting all the way back in 1900 when Cal-Mum won the two of three games played that year. The two programs would play every year up until 1955-1964 when Le Roy opted to join the ultra competitive Central Western League, playing teams like Irondequoit, East Rochester, Webster, Fairport, Batavia and Canandaigua.
The Le Roy/Cal-Mum rivalry joined back in 1965 and has continued ever since.
Cal-Mum/(Byron-Bergen) leads the all-time series 45-42-2, with Le Roy having won five of the last eight matchups, including a 20-6 victory during the 2019 as the Oatkan Knights would take an unbeaten record all the way to the Class C sectional final. Le Roy also won the last matchup 21-6 in 2021.
Up until the Cal-Mum merge with Byron-Bergen, which took place in 2016, the Raiders led the all-time series 42-38-2. However, Le Roy holds a 5-4 advantage when it comes to the postseason.
The programs were once led by two of the legendary coaches in New York State in Brian Moran at Le Roy and Mike Monacelli at Caledonia-Mumford.
The Oatkan Knights finished 7-2 last season, with a one-point loss to East Rochester/Gananda in the Class C semifinals. Meanwhile, the Raiders finished at 3-6 in 2022.
