File Photo Once bitter rivals, Le Roy and Cal-Mum (Byron-Bergen) could be merging.

LE ROY — The Daily News has learned that the Le Roy Central School District is discussing a potential high school football merger with longtime rival Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen. Sources have told The News that parents throughout the district have received communication citing an upcoming parent meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the Le Roy Elementary School auditorium to discuss potential changes to the football program.

While sources say no decision on a potential merger has been reached, the Oatkan Knights district has begun discussions regarding the numbers within its football program and how those numbers will influence a possible merger with the nearby Raiders. Sources say that the Cal-Mum nor B-B school districts have released plans to discuss a potential merger with Le Roy, but each district plans to in the near future. If the schools were to agree upon the potential merger, it would then go to Section V for approval.

