All signs are pointing toward a successful return of semiprofessional football to the Batavia area.
Harry Rascoe, head coach of the Genesee County Spartans, announced that an eight-team schedule has been finalized for the squad, which will feature around 50 players – some of them former Batavia and Notre Dame high school athletes – from throughout Western New York.
“We are looking at eight games – four home and four on the road – and have secured several sponsors for our first season,” Rascoe said. “Opening day is June 3 at Auburn. Our first home game set for June 17 against Ithaca.”
The Spartans will compete in the Northern Football Alliance against clubs from Auburn, Lockport, Ithaca and Broome County.
Rascoe said he is working with Batavia High School officials to have the Genesee County team’s home games at Van Detta Stadium. All home games will be on Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Fundraising is a key component to getting the venture off the ground, he said, adding that a “Meet & Greet” is scheduled for 6-11 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Ri-Dan’s on West Main Street Road. The event will include basket raffles and cash drawings to help defer expenses.
Rascoe said he will be coordinating a final tryout for roster spots on Feb. 26 at a practice location in Rochester.
“We’re seeing great competition at all positions,” he said, adding that players range from graduating seniors to those in their early 30s.
The schedule is as follows:
June 3 at Auburn; June 10 at Lockport; June 17 vs. Ithaca; June 24 vs. Broome County; July 15 at Broome County; July 22 vs. Lockport; Aug. 5 at Ithaca; Aug. 12 vs. Auburn.
For more information about the team, including how to become a sponsor, go to the team’s Genesee County Spartans Facebook page or contact Rascoe at rascoeh@yahoo.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.