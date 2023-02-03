king

All signs are pointing toward a successful return of semiprofessional football to the Batavia area.

Harry Rascoe, head coach of the Genesee County Spartans, announced that an eight-team schedule has been finalized for the squad, which will feature around 50 players – some of them former Batavia and Notre Dame high school athletes – from throughout Western New York.

