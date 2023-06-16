The Genesee County Spartans are in “bounce back” mode heading into Saturday night’s home Northeastern Football Alliance game against the Ithaca Warriors.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Genesee Community College field located behind the Richard C. Call Arena.
The Spartans were on the losing end of a 28-0 score last weekend at Lockport, failing to capitalize on a couple of excellent scoring chances in the opening half when they trailed by only 8-0.
“The game wasn’t as lopsided as the score suggests,” Head Coach Harry Rascoe said. “An interception right before the half when we were driving really hurt us, and right after intermission, a fumble thwarted another drive.”
Rascoe said the team was missing a few key players against the Wildcats, but expects them to be back in action on Saturday.
“Tight end Howie Wilson was unable to play due to injury, but he’ll return, as will our captain and standout lineman Adam Hausfelder,” Rascoe added. “We’re revamping the offense a bit to give quarterback Joe Canzoneri more opportunities to showcase his skills.”
Against Lockport, Alex Rood was the signal caller, completing 10 of 20 passes for 75 yards, while Tyler Budzinack, filling in for Wilson, caught six passes for 50 yards. The Spartans couldn’t get the ground game going, however, rushing 20 times for just 46 yards.
On defense, defensive end Gunner Rapone forced a fumble and he and fellow Batavia High School alumnus Kaden Marucci combined for several tackles.
Admission for this weekend’s game is $5 per person with children under 12 admitted free of charge. The contest has been designated as Dan’s Tire & Auto Night.