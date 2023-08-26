STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Faith, family and friendship.
Three guiding principles helped propel Alexander High School alumna Jadyn Mullen’s accomplished high school track and field career, which has now helped her make her way to Penn State University. Now ready for another journey, Mullen remains steadfastly focused on her mission — continuing to rack up accolades while pursuing a higher education.
Mullen’s list of accomplishments she compiled while at Alexander is challenging to fit on a normal-sized sheet of paper. The list, which features 16 school records, several championships and enough awards to fill a trophy case, resembles a grocery list — if someone were shopping for an army.
But with all that she has already accomplished, what is most exciting about Mullen’s pursuit of excellence is that she has yet to see a finish line.
Beginning this fall, the 2023 Alexander graduate will take on a new challenge at the collegiate level, which is sure to test her mind, body and spirit over the course of the next four years. However, with such incredible achievement in the rearview mirror, Mullen is more than prepared to continue pushing her limits as she travels further down the road to success.
“I am really looking forward to exploring the world and competing at such a high level,” said the 2023 NYSPHSAA champion. “I truly believe that iron sharpens iron, and training and competing against people who are better than me is going to make me a better athlete. I have big goals for the future, and I am excited to see where they will take me.”
Mullen credits her family — her father, Chris, mother, Stacy, and her sisters Kennedy, Camryn and Masyn — with keeping her grounded through all of the ups and downs of a high-level scholastic sports career. She has counted on many friendships, including those developed with her coaches, for support while pursuing her dreams. She also believes her faith has played a critical role in her success.
“If it weren’t for my mom and dad, I wouldn’t be in this dorm room right now,” said Mullen from her desk at Penn State. “I am so grateful for my parents, and my sisters have also been extremely supportive through my entire athletic process.
“It was really special to have my whole family there to watch me win a state title and break a Section V record this past spring. My sister Kennedy lives in Florida, and she flew in to watch me compete at states. Being all together as a family is a memory I will never forget.”
That title came in the pentathlon, an event Mullen finished with a new Section V high-watermark of 3,492 points.
“I owe a lot of my success to my coaches, Andy Buckenmeyer, Linda Hume and Lydia Spiotta,” added Mullen.” Mr. B has always been tough on me, and I thank him for that. He would always say he wouldn’t pick on you if he didn’t like you, but I still don’t know if that’s true (laughing).
“I’d like to thank Mrs. Hume for making the best choices when it came to meet planning and for knowing what was best when it came to training. She would cut me off at times because I was overdoing it, which I would get frustrated about in the moment, but it always paid off, and I am grateful for that.”
“And lastly, Lyd. I owe a lot of it to her. She worked with me a lot this past indoor season. Indoor was something that was new to all of us, and she put in so much work to get me to accomplish what I did. I’ll never forget her coming into the weight room one day with a huge binder full of stats of where I needed to be when I was first thinking of going to Penn State. I had not yet hit any of the stats I needed to, and by the end of my high school career, I had surpassed every single one.”
Mullen’s long list of individual accomplishments this past season included a state and federation title in the outdoor pentathlon, Section V outdoor titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and long jump, along with Section V indoor titles in the 55-meter hurdles and 600-meter run, and a sectional title as a member of the Trojans’ 4x400-meter relay team. Recalling the most memorable moments of her senior year, Mullen pointed to the championship run with her teammates in the 4x400-meter relay as one of her fondest memories.
“Prior to us four being put in the 4x4, none of us were really friends,” said Mullen of her teammates, Shannon Schmieder, Aaliyah Wright and Laurel Kania. “That all changed when the four of us decided to do indoor this past year. We were with each other for hours every day, and that resulted in us growing such a strong bond with each other.”
The friendships she developed with her 4x400-meter relay teammates were three of several Mullen credits with helping her through a long, at times, turbulent high school career.
“All of my friends have been so encouraging and supportive, and I am grateful for each and every one of them,” she said.
Something else Mullen has grown incredibly grateful for is her faith.
“My faith has always been important to me, but over these past two years, I strongly believe that it’s played a large role in my success,” she said. “Every time I go out and compete, I always have to remind myself that I am competing for something bigger and better than me. I have found out over the years that putting faith in myself and my abilities gets me nowhere. My relationship with God is something that I try to prioritize in my life every day, and it has really helped me in sports.”
Along with her faith, family and friendships, Mullen also has plenty of valuable life and athletic experience to draw from as she takes the most significant leap of her athletic career and personal life, living far away from home while competing and learning at Penn State. But while that will offer her a distinct advantage, it will be a challenge for the Alexander alumna to leave her high school memories behind as she searches for greater achievement at the collegiate level.
For Mullen, her four years at Alexander High School were some of the best of her life.
“The most difficult part of leaving my high school career is having to leave my coaches and teammates,” she said. “I have made so many connections and friendships that would have never happened if it weren’t for track. I made some of my best friends through track, and it’s really hard to be so far from them at college. I am really going to miss my coaches, too. It doesn’t feel like they were my coaches but rather family. They didn’t just care about me as an athlete, but about me as a person too.”
With that said, the nostalgia of yesteryear will not deter Mullen from setting and surely accomplishing new goals. She’s ready for the challenge.
“I would really like to break 3800 points in the pentathlon by the end of the indoor season,” she mentioned when discussing her new goals. “I would like to beat all of my high school personal bests in pentathlon this indoor season. I think it would be really neat to place at the BIG 10 Championships for pentathlon, too.
“I plan to compete in the multi-events — pentathlon and heptathlon while at Penn State. I started doing pentathlon when I was a senior in high school, and I love it because it gives me so many different events to focus on. I am definitely a perfectionist, and I think that having multiple events to work on is very good for me. I would drive myself crazy if I had to focus on just one thing.”
Along with her athletic goals, she has also set goals for her time in the classroom.
“Keeping my grades up is very important to me,” said Mullen. “I am here to compete as a track athlete, but more importantly, I am here to get a degree. In order to accomplish my goals, I need to stay focused on my dreams and aspirations. College comes with a lot of distractions, and in order to accomplish my goals, I need to tune out a lot of things that normal college students might do.”
Don’t get it twisted, though. Mullen is going to enjoy herself at her new school.
“I chose Penn State because I love how it’s such a big school, with almost 90,000 students, yet it feels so small,” she said. “I love the pride in the community. I also love how athletes are held to a very high standard of being a good student-athlete, not just an athlete.”
As impressive a human being as you’ll find anywhere, let alone a high school track, the void Mullen leaves at Alexander is sure to be felt immediately upon the indoor track season this winter. More than an athlete, Mullen was an individual that helped set the tone for an entire program. Her presence will be missed here in the GLOW region. But it’s great to see one of our area’s best spreading her wings at a higher level.
She’s sure to soar.