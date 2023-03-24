The Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staff is set to release its 2023 Spring Sports Preview, available on newsstands and in your mailbox on Thursday, March 30 (LCN) and Saturday, April 1 (BDN).
Within this year’s edition of our Spring Season Preview, you will find notable information, including key players, teams’ records from a season ago and what each program expects to accomplish in the months to come. Nearly all 30 teams from within our coverage are will be covered. The teams within our coverage area include: Albion, Alexander, Attica, Avon, Batavia, Byron-Bergen, Bath-Haverling, Cal-Mum, Dansville, Elba/Geneseo, Holley, Hornell, Kendall, Keshequa, LeRoy, Letchworth, Livonia, Lyndonville, Medina, Mount Morris, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, Pavilion, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Wayland-Cohocton, Wheatland-Chili and York.