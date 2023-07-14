The Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staff presents its annual Spring Sports Awards. Here are the award winners
Baseball
KING OF THE HILL - TOP PITCHER IN THE GLOW REGION - BRYCETON BERRY (NOTRE DAME)
Helped guide Notre Dame to the state semifinal, hurling 61 2/3 innings, compiling a stellar 0.90 ERA and finishing the season with an 8-1 record. He allowed just 13 runs on 31 hits this season while walking only 22 and recording a whopping 109 strikeouts.
DIAMOND DINGER - TOP HITTER IN THE GLOW REGION - MARKUS BREHM (WAYLAND-COHOCTON)
Helped the Golden Eagles to one of their best seasons in recent years at 16-4, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the Section V Class B2 tournament before they were upset by Le Roy in the quarterfinals.vBrehm set the program record with 43 stolen bases, while he was only thrown out twice. Brehm also led the team in batting average performing at a .403 clip, which included 29 hits, 33 runs scored and 15 runs batted in — all from the leadoff spot — while he rapped three home runs, three doubles and a pair of triples. Brehm also walked 15 times for an on-base percentage of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .625 for a stellar OPS of 1.125.
HALLMARK HANDS - TOP FIELDER IN THE GLOW REGION - RYAN FITZPATRICK (NOTRE DAME)
Made only five errors on 67 opportunities, equating to a fielding rate of 93% while helping Notre Dame claim its spot in the state semifinal.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - RICK RAPONE (NOTRE DAME)
Helped guide Notre Dame to 23-2 record, a sectional championship and a berth in the Class C state semifinal. The Irish also claimed the Genesee Region League title and the Batavia Rotary Tournament crown.
Softball
QUEEN OF THE CIRCLE - TOP PITCHER IN THE GLOW REGION - KAILI WITHERELL (BATH-HAVERLING)
Powered Bath-Haverling to a regular-season record of 14-2, during which she recorded a slim 0.18 ERA over 115 innings pitched.
SILVER SWINGER - TOP HITTER IN THE GLOW REGION - MADISON DEVORE (CAL-MUM)
Finished the year with a stellar .632 batting average, including 17 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 56 runs scored and 27 RBI. She also swiped 19 bases without being caught a single time and didn’t strikeout the entire season, during which she recorded at least one hit in every game.
GAME-CHANGING GLOVE - TOP FIELDER IN THE GLOW REGION - CAITLIN RYAN (OAKFIELD-ALABAMA)
A multi-faceted defender, Ryan played both shortstop and held down the circle for her team this season, recording a plus-90% fielding rate at both positions. Oakfield-Alabama finished the regular season at 10-4.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - JIM FAZIO (BATAVIA)
Helped Batavia claim its first Section V Softball title since 2013, finishing the season with a 16-7 record.
Track and Field
TRACK NATION (BOYS) - TOP BOYS TRACK ATHLETE IN THE GLOW REGION - SIMON LAMPARELLI (ATTICA)
Helped the Blue Devils’ 4x400-meter relay team win a state championship, finished second within Division II in the 400-meter dash. Won sectional titles in the 4x400-meter relay and 400-meter dash while guiding Attica to the Class B2 team title.
TRACK NATION (GIRLS) - TOP GIRLS TRACK ATHLETE IN THE GLOW REGION - JADYN MULLEN (ALEXANDER)
Earned sectional titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, 400-meter dash and long jump at the Section V Class B3 Championships. Also claimed a state and federation title in the pentathlon.
FIELD FAVORITE (BOYS) - TOP BOYS FIELD ATHLETE IN THE GLOW REGION - MATT AUBLE (WARSAW)
Claimed sectional, state and federation titles in the shot put and discus.
FIELD FAVORITE (GIRLS) - TOP GIRLS FIELD ATHLETE IN THE GLOW REGION - LAUREL KANIA (ALEXANDER)
Won the high jump at the Section V Class B3 Championships and finished fourth in the event at the state championship meet.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - JENNA LINSEY (ATTICA BOYS)
Helped the Attica boys’ team claim its second straight sectional championship, while also guiding the team’s 4x400-meter relay team to a state title.
Tennis
RUBY RACKET - TOP SINGLES PLAYER IN THE GLOW REGION - OWEN WILLIAMS (LE ROY)
After falling in last year’s sectional final match, Williams claimed an individual sectional title while helping his team earn the Class B2 team crown.
DOMINANT DUO - TOP DOUBLES TEAM IN THE GLOW REGION - GAVIN WOOLSTON AND CHARLIE ROBERTS (LIVONIA)
Joined forces during sectionals and took home the Section V Class B1 doubles title.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - BRIAN MCQUILLAN (CAL-MUM)
Helped guide the Raiders to their second sectional title over the past three seasons, claiming the Class B3 team championship.
Golf
TITANIUM TEE - TOP GOLFER IN THE GLOW REGION - ETHAN PROVINO (MOUNT MORRIS)
Provino claimed his third straight Class D championship while helping his team advance to its first sectional title match in program history. He was also scored as a member of Section V’s state championship team.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - RICH HANNAN (BYRON-BERGEN)
Guided the Bees to their first Section V Golf championship in school history, claiming the Class D crown.
Lacrosse
ELITE ATTACKER (BOYS) - TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYER IN THE GLOW REGION - JACKSON MCENERNEY (LIVONIA/AVON)
Scored 45 goals and contributed 19 assists to help lead Livonia/Avon to an 8-9 record.
DYNAMIC DEFENDER (BOYS) - TOP DEFENDER IN THE GLOW REGION - OWEN WETTERINGS (LIVONIA/AVON)
Recorded 59 ground balls and 37 takes while guiding the L/A defense.
PROTECTOR OF THE PIPES (BOYS) - TOP GOALTENDER IN THE GLOW REGION - MATT BEACHEL (LIVONIA/AVON)
Finished the season with a save percentage of 51.9%, stopping 123 of the 237 shots he faced.
ELITE ATTACKER (GIRLS) - TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYER IN THE GLOW REGION - SIDNEY CLICKNEY (LIVONIA/AVON)
Led the team with 31 goals while adding six assists this season, helping L/A finish 7-11.
DYNAMIC DEFENDER (GIRLS) - TOP DEFENDER IN THE GLOW REGION - CATIE HAUGH (LIVONIA/AVON)
Helped power the Livonia/Avon defense with 27 ground balls and 18 takes this season.
PROTECTOR OF THE PIPES (GIRLS) - TOP GOALTENDER IN THE GLOW REGION - MIA MARTUCIO (LIVONIA/AVON)
Stopped 170 of the 361 shots she faced this season, amounting to a 47.1% save percentage.
COACH OF THE YEAR - TOP COACH IN THE GLOW REGION - JOHN SCIERA (LIVONIA/AVON)
Helped Livonia/Avon to an 8-9 record this season.