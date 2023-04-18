With the spring season in full swing, here is a full-scale preview featuring information pertaining to nearly 30 GLOW region schools, over 100 teams and hundreds of athletes.
ALBION PURPLE EAGLES
BASEBALL
Last season’s record: 9-9
Notable athletes: Amari Jones (IF) - All-league last season; Javon Jones (C) - All-league last season
Coach’s outlook: “Strength of our team this year should be our leadership with seven seniors returning and the depth of our pitching staff.”
SOFTBALL
Last season’s record: 6-8
Notable athletes: Cami London (Sophomore C) - .475 batting average, 2 HR 14 RBI last season; MacKenzie Snook (Sophomore IF) - .476, 3 3B, 13 RBI
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to compete in a strong Niagara Orleans league again this year. Bringing back a number of players with varsity experience we are looking to use that experience to help us.”
TENNIS
Last season’s record: 4-8
Notable athletes: Leo Bolton; Clara Bolton; Aiden Miller; Mark Ames; Oliver Beach; Jordan Marshall
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to achieve the best record possible and stay in every match this year.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Last season’s record: 6-0
Notable athletes: Cincere Lowe
Coach’s outlook: “Our 2023 season we are looking to compete for another Niagara Orleans Championship. It will be a challenge for our underclassmen because we lost 15 seniors from last year.”
__________________________
ALEXANDER TROJANS
BASEBALL
Coach: Cole Watterson
Last season’s record: 9-11; Loss in second round of sectionals to Letchworth
Notable athletes: Tyler Marino (Junior OF, P) - Returning GR All-Star, batted .455 to lead the team a season ago; Christian Kissel (Senior OF, IF) - Returning leader in RBI; Mason Snyder (Ninth grade P)
Coach’s outlook: “The Genesee Region is known for great baseball and we want Alexander baseball to figure into that conversation. These guys have been in the gym working hard since January, the 6 a.m. sessions and commitment in the weight room in preparation for the season have helped us make great progress as a team. It has been exciting to be around this group. Their focus on the details and competitive energy are contagious. With six returning players, the expectation is to be in the mix for the league come May and make a run in sectional play.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: John Goodenbury Sr.
Last season’s record: 13-8; GR Div. I champions; Fell to Bloomfield in sectional quarterfinal
Notable athletes: Makenna Boyce (Senior 1B) - Returning All-Star, batted .475 with 25 runs scored, 11 RBI, 3 HRs a season ago; Emily Pietrzykowsi (Sophomore) - Returning All-Star, batted .569 a season ago with 34 runs scored, 25 RBI, HR; Madison Boyce (Junior CF, SS, P)
Coach’s outlook: “With the return of some key players, we expect to be competitive this season We have made a complete changeover of staff ranging from the Athletic Director Paul Hazard all the way down to the modified softball coaches. So, we know there will be adjustments at all levels. But everything is going smoothly so far. Coach Dan Prong stepped down after an exceptional tenure here at Alexander and we plan to continue from where he left the program. We will lean on senior captains Olivia Delelys and Makenna Boyce to provide leadership to the varsity team. Strong potential from pitcher Emily Pietrzykowski, pitcher Madison Boyce and the rest of the talented underclassmen give us high expectations for the foreseeable future. We are excited to compete and eager to face upcoming challenges.”
TENNIS
Coach: Beth Shea
Last season’s record: Not provided.
Notable athletes: Owen Dunbar (Junior singles); Aubrey Hamm (Junior singles) Emma Ferraro (Senior); Kathryn McClellan (Senior)
Coach’s outlook: “We have 11 ninth-graders this year, which is helping to keep the tennis program strong and the proud tradition alive.”
GOLF
Coach: Greg Merrill
Last season’s record: No team last season.
Notable athletes: Ben Merrill (Senior); Hunter Smith (Sophomore); Brandon Beal (Sophpmore)
Coach’s outlook: “The 2023 season will be the first Alexander golf season in many years. However, we are excited to be able to compete again in the GR League. The team is composed of some very talented golfers as well as some new to the sport athletes. Alexander always produces very competitive teams and we expect nothing less with this golf squad.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Linda Hume, Lydia Spiotta
Last season’s record: 6-3
Notable athletes: Jadyn Mullen (Senior hurdles, distance, jumps, pentathlon) - Placed third in 400 hurdles and ourth in 100 hurdles at NYSPHSAA Championships a season ago; Laurel Kania (Senior jumps, sprints) - Claimed high jump title during indoor season; Shannon Schmieder (Junior jumps, sprints); Aaliyah Wright (Junior distance)
Coach’s outlook: “We expect to be very competitive within our league and at sectionals this year. We have improved our numbers, and have some strong new talent working hard in practice. Our girls’ 1600m relay team is highly motivated to return to the state meet and we hope to send multiple athletes to postseason meets this season.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Andy Buckenmeyer, Lydia Spiotta
Last season’s record: 5-4
Notable athletes: Jett Davis (Senior mid-distance); Connor Thompson (Senior throws); Jaden Snyder (Junior throws); Kingston Woods (Ninth grade pole vault, hurdles)
Coach’s outlook: “We look to be competitive in every league meet this year.”
___________________________
ATTICA BLUE DEVILS
BASEBALL
Coach: Shawn Fromwiller
Last season’s record: 10-10; Second in GR Div. I; Loss to Bath in second round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Dan Bialek (Senior, P) - First-team All-League selection; Wyatt Bryman (Junior C, P) - First-team All-League selection; Ethan Meyer (Junior P); Wyatt Kauffman (Senior 3B, P)
Coach’s outlook: “Our goals for this season are to win a Genesee Region League Div. I title, obtain a high seed in the Class B2 tournament, earn a home sectional game and win our host tournament and the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament. We are looking forward to an exciting season. We should be very strong on the mound and at the plate. We are a very athletic group of players this season. Our lineup will be solid from top to bottom and pitching rotation will be our strong point.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Mary Beth Hardie
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not submitted
Notable athletes: Grace Snyder (Senior); Maddie Robinson (Junior); Jaclyn Torrey (Junior); Morgan Bunk (Junior); Morgan Bunk (Junior); Elise Dressel (Junior); Morgan Jackson (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for the season and are looking for leadership from our juniors and seniors. We are working hard to prepare for the kickoff to our season on April 13th against our rival neighbors, the Alexander Trojans. We are working to improve our record from last year and are preparing to be strong competitors in the Genesee Region.”
TENNIS
Coach: Troy Colton
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not submitted
Notable athletes: Libby Kibler; Cassidy Shaer; Noah Florian
Coach’s outlook: “We return a competitive squad. Libby, Noah and Cassidy will be leading the team at singles with the newcomers filling in at the doubles position. As a team, our goal is to compete with every team in the GR and make our mark at the sectionals.”
GOLF
Last season’s record: 12-3
Notable athletes: EVan Piechowiak - GR All-Star; Ethan Harmon - GR All-Star; Owen Strzelec; Liam Spink; Bailey Burdett; Bradley Burdett
Coach’s outlook: “We hope to compete for a league and sectional title. We have 11 seniors and several dual sport participants playing this year. Colin Bannister, Preston Bannister and Clayton Bezon will be available when not at track. Ethan Meyer, Case Hill and Jimmy Stockweather will play if possible when baseball is not a factor.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Adam Landphair
Last season’s record: 9-0; first place at GR Championships; back-to-back Class B2 champions
Notable athletes: Skylar Savage (Senior hurdles, sprinter, jumper) - Four-time GR All-Star; Bailey Nixon (Sophomore distance) - Two-time GR All-Star; Mia Ficarella (Senior mid-distance) - Three-time GR All-Star; Ashley Piorun (Senior pentathlon) Three-time GR All-Star; County champion; Ellie Cusmano (Junior sprinter, jumper) - Two-time GR All-Star; Mackenzie McLeod (Junor pole vault, sprinter); Returning GR All-Star; Defending sectional champion in pole vault
Coach’s outlook: “Behind our eight returning GR All-Stars, we have a good mix of experienced athletes and some new faces that will provide the team with depth in every event. We have a solid girl in every event and feel good about our chances of scoring good points on both the track and in the field. Strongest part of our team may be our relays and the girls definitely pride themselves on competing for each other in these races. Last year was a very special year for the girls winning their second consecutive Section V Class B2 Sectional Championship.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jenna Linsey
Last season’s record:8-1; Defending Class B2 champions
Notable athletes: Simon Lamparelli (Senior sprinter) - Returning GR All-Star; Claimed sectional titles in the 100-meter run, 200-meter run, 400-meter run and 4x100-meter relay team; Colin Bannister (Senior pole vault) - Runner-up in pole vault; Geoffrie Eisensmith (Senior distance) - Returning GR All-Star; sectional champion in the 800-meter run and 4x400-meter relay team; Runner-up in 400-meter run and 4x800-meter relay team
Coach’s outlook: “From the first meet at our new track and field facilities, to bringing home the first team sectional title for the boys in school history, it was non-stop excitement last season. This year we will take each meet as a means to prepare for another run at a Class B2 Sectional Title. We look forward to hosting sectionals and the support from the Attica Community. In the Genesee Region, as a team, we will battle to score points against Oakfield-Alabama, but individually we will still have stand-out performances. We are fortunate to have long-time Attica Boys Soccer Coach John Dickhut joining the track program. I could not be more pleased to coach such a talented group in a program well established by Adam Landphair and well supported by the parents and community.”
________________________________
AVON BRAVES
BASEBALL
Coach: Rob Fries
Last season’s record: 10-9; Fell in sectional semifinal to Sodus
Notable athletes: Christopher Kashorek (Senior P) - Batted .429 with 19 RBI and 6 HRs last season while posting a 4-1 record in 23 IP; Evan Masten (Senior) - Batted .388 a season ago with 19 RBI, posted a 1.88 ERA in 20 IP; Michael Rowland (Junior P) - Batted .449 with 22 RBI a season ago while posting a 2-2 record with a 3.16 ERA and 36 Ks in 36 IP
Coach’s outlook: “Last year was a struggle defensively and it cost us late in the year and in sectionals. We need to find a shortstop and centerfielder on a daily basis to anchor our defense and then hopefully compete to fill out the lineup. Hudson Volpe returns at catcher to give us stability there but we need to find someone to fill in when the weather turns ugly and we play four or five games a week. We have great depth at pitcher with five solid arms that can all be effective in Evan, Michael, Christopher, Richie Brice and Matthew Malley. But we need one guy to rise to the top and be an ace for us come sectional time. Experience is our strength as we return 7-of-9 starters and several other guys that saw a lot of innings last year, including 11 seniors. But we have to improve on our ability to limit mistakes and avoid bad innings that we didn’t do at key times last year.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Jill Terry
Last season’s record: 20-2; Two-time defending sectional champions; NYS Final Four in 2022
Notable athletes: Jessie Crye (Ninth grade P) - Returning All-Star, batted .420 with 29 runs scored a season ago; Olivia Pusloskie (Senior C) - Returning All-Star, recorded 26 RBI a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “We will be a young team this year with only two seniors in Olivia and Nautica Murray. We also have returning starters in Jessie, Lily Ruter and Abigail Schutz. I know that we will be a competitive team and that will continue to grow throughout the season with the hopes peaking in time to make a run at a third consecutive sectional title.”
TENNIS
Coach: Adam Wheeler
Last season’s record: 10-4; Finished last season as sectional runners-up
Notable athletes: Dom Patti (Junior); Avery Leonard (Senior); Austin Lattuca (Junior)
Coach’s outlook: “We are really excited about our team this year. We are young up top. We have been working hard preparing for this season. We hope to be very competitive in the league and sectionals again this year. We lost 5-of-8 starting players from last year and have had a very competitive group of players challenging for the open starting spots. Our top two players returning this year, Dominic and Austin, will be stepping up as team leaders. We will continue to work hard and improve daily as the season progresses towards sectionals.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jenna Williams
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Sarina McDowell (Senior jumps) - Runner-up in the high jump at the sectional championships a season ago; Gretta Petterson (Senior sprints, pole vault); Olivia Caiazzo (Junior sprints); Brenna Dolgos (Junior sprints, jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “We have an exciting opportunity this year to begin building a strong girls track and field program for years to come at Avon as we have some stand out underclasswomen.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jenna Williams
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Thomas Herberger (Senior jumps); Nolan Clar (Senior throws); Ryan Farley (Senior steeplechase); Ryan Masten (Senior distance); Sam Wallin (Senior distance); Finn Soucy (Sophomore distance)
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited this year with the increased numbers of boys participating and in multiple events. Looking forward to building on last year’s performance with leadership from our seniors.”
___________________________
BATAVIA BLUE DEVILS
BASEBALL
Coach: James Patric
Last season’s record: 16-7, fell in sectional championship game to Pal-Mac
Notable athletes: Shawn Kimball (Senior P); Parker Kleinbach (Senior P, 3B, 2B); Alex Johnson (Senior 1B); Aidan Anderson (Senior LF); Sawyer Siverling (Senior RF); Trevor Cole (Senior P); Mekhi Fortes (Junior C); Cole Grazioplene (Junior CF); Bronx Buchholz (Sophomore P, 1B); Dane Dombrowski (Junior SS)
Coach’s outlook: “The expectation is to compete for a Class B championship. Our schedule is competitive and our guys are prepared to be challenged each and every game. We have been talking lately about enjoying the journey we are on and doing our best to make the best of every opportunity. We clock in and out each day — when we are on the clock, it’s all business for these guys. We have a job to do.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Jim Fazio
Last season’s record: 14-8, fell in the Class B1 final
Notable athletes: Hannah Carney (Junior 3B, C) - Team MVP, batted .468 a season ago, first-team all-county selection; Julia Clark (Junior SS) - Batted .413 a season ago with two home runs, second-team all-county selection; Giana Mruczek (Junior P) - 11-6 record a season ago, 131 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched, first-team all-county selection; Sophia Minuto (Junior 1B) - Leader in RBI a season ago, second-team all-county selection
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to take the final step in our quest for a sectional title, which eluded us last season in a heartbreaking 6-4 loss to Waterloo in the Class B1 finals. We are preparing hard for the upcoming season and will be heading to Vero Beach, Florida for spring training.”
TENNIS
Coach: Tom Redband
Last season’s record: 5-8, fell to Pal-Mac, 3-2, in sectionals
Notable athletes: Orion Lama (Junior singles) - First singles this season, finished last season 7-6 at second singles; Jack Pickard (Senior singles) - Second singles this season, finished last season 5-8 at third singles
Coach’s outlook: “Orion and Jack will be at the top of the lineup at first and second singles and will need to show upperclassmen veteran leadership for this team to take the next step. With several returning competitive players in Elijah Abdella, Luke Babcock, Andrew Beal, Ethan Bradly, Ryan Cox, Cooper Fix, Talyn Kennedy and Ben Stone, there will be a lot of internal competition to fight for positions and give the team double depth.
“Newcomers Jeremiah Childs, Lucas Crater, Michael Marchese, and Jake Phillips will bring a level of athleticism to the roster and doubles depth. 7th grader Finn Halpin will be fun to watch as someone who is very athletic, competitive and knows how to hit properly. We would like to compete to win our division and put ourselves in position to win several team sectional matches while getting above .500 this year.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Nick Burk
Last season’s record: 4-1; Monroe County Div. IV champions; Winner at Monroe County League Championships; Second-place finish at sectionals
Notable athletes: Fabian Vazquez (Senior sprinter); Parris Price (Junior sprinter); Cole Grazioplene (Junior sprinter); Sheldon Siverling (Sophomore thrower); Parker Kleinbach (Senior thrower); Nate Canale (Senior distance); Cody Harloff (Senior distance); Cooper Konieczny (Sophomore jumper)
Coach’s outlook: “We have high expectations this season, with quality depth and solid talent in every event. We have a great mixture of returning veterans and some younger athletes who are ready to take the next step.
“Our throwers will continue to be a significant strength this season as we will build off the success we had this past winter during indoor track. Our sprint crew is young but has some returning vets who should be in the mix by the end of the season. Finally, our distance crew is very seasoned with many seniors who have contributed for multiple seasons at the varsity level”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Rich Boyce
Last season’s record: Last year’s record was not submitted; Defending Monroe County Div. IV champions; Defending Class B1 champions
Notable athletes: Abby Moore (Senior hurdler, sprinter, jumper) - Last year’s team MVP; Anna Varland (Junior penatathlon) - Defending sectional champion; Campbell Riley (Sophomore distance) - Defending sectional champion in 800-meter run; Julia Petry (Senior thrower) - Scored in both the shot and discus at sectionals
Coach’s outlook: “We always have high expectations, so our goal every year is to win a league title and to bring home another sectional championship. We lost a number of big pieces from our sectional championship team last year through graduation and/or transfer out of district. We have our work cut out for us if we want to repeat this year, but I have confidence that our mix of veteran leadership and young talent will be ready to battle for another title by the end of the season.”
BOYS LACROSSE (with notre dame)
Coach: Jim Dillon
Last season’s record: 1-15; Won first game in five seasons vs. Waterloo, 12-3; Fell to Wayne in sectionals
Notable athletes: Ryan Hamilton (Senior, faceoff/midfield) - Captain of the team; Julia Petry (Senior, defense) - Captain of the team; Quintin Cummings (Junior, attack) - Captain of the team
Coach’s outlook: “Our goals are to expand on our improvements from last season, where we more than doubled most of our stats across the board, including faceoffs won, ground balls won, shots on net, goals saved and time of possession. I expect our team to finish with a much improved record than a season ago, as we have picked up games with teams closer to our experience and skill level.”
FLAG FOOTBALL
Co-coaches: Ben Buchholz, Aaron Fix
Last season’s record: Team is in its inaugural season
Notable athletes: Julia Clark, Hannah Carney, Nicole Doeringer , Lila Fortes, Sydney Konieczny, Anna Varland, Grace Parker and Jakayla Rivera
Coaches’ outlook: “We are extremely excited for the opportunity that the girls now have to compete in a sport that is near and dear to our heart. We believe with the female athletes at Batavia and their past success in sports such as track an field along with soccer that they will transition well into what we hope to be a very successful first ever girls flag football season at Batavia.
GOLF
Co-coaches: Paul Pedersen
Last season’s record: 4-10
Notable athletes: Nick Ange (Senior); Garrett Schmidt (Senior)
Coaches’ outlook: “Our team lost its 3-6 golfers from last season to graduation The other returning golfers will need to step up and show improvement which they are capable of doing. Hopefully lots of growth throughout the season. Brennen Pedersen will be called upon to build on a successful season.”
________________________________
BATH-HAVERLING RAMS
BASEBALL
Coach: Sean Eighmey
Last season’s record: 19-3; Defending Class B2 champions; Fell to Pal-Mac in Class B crossover game
Notable athletes: Zach Musso (Senior SS, P) - Batted .367 a season ago and finished 8-2 on the mound; Ethan Brotz (Junior 1B, P); Evan Pendle (Junior OF, P); Owen Smith (IF, P)
Coach’s outlook: ”We will be young and looking to be competitive in every game. Not quite sure where we’ll finish, but look to gain momentum through the season to help with a postseason run. We expect our returners to be leaders and help bring the youngsters along on the fly while being competitive in every ball game.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Rachel Ratchford and Stacey Brzezinski
Last season’s record: 15-4; LCAA Div. I champions; Fell in Class B2 sectional final
Notable athletes: Kalli Witherell (Sophomore P) - Batted .618 a season ago with 29 RBI and 4 HRs, also finished with a 14-3 record with 246 strikeouts in the circle; Madison Coots (Junior 3B) - Batted .393 with 16 RBI and 3 HRs along with 10 stolen bases a season agol Caydence Spears (Sophomore C, P) - Batted .500 a season ago with 25 RBI and 3 HRs
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team this year with lots of potential. Lots of newcomers including Ryleigh Laverty, Lola Coots and Makayla Smith. We are looking forward to seeing what this great group of athletes can do when they come together.”
_______________________________
BYRON-BERGEN BEES
SOFTBALL
Coach: Chris Gray
Last season’s record: 11-7
Notable athletes: Kendall Phillips (Senior P) - returning All-Star, .582, 182 Ks in 98 IP a season ago; Aly Ball (Senior C) - returning All-Star, .420; Emma Dorann (Senior) - .360
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to build upon last year’s success and compete this year. The senior leadership of players Kendall Phillips and Aly Ball will provide a good foundation to our formula of success. Kendall commands the circle with her hard work year-round. That hard work is really paying off with her speed and variety of pitches. Aly is a wall behind the plate. These two have been playing together since youth softball and provide great experience for us.”
BASEBALL
Coach: Matthias Ellis II
Last season’s record: 6-12
Notable athletes: Gianna Ferrara (Senior) - .581, 21 SB, 16 R a season ago; Braedyn Chambry (Junior) - .419, 13 SB, 9 R; David Brumsted (Senior) - .349, 31 SB, 18 R
Coach’s outlook: “This year should be a very strong year as we only had one senior last year graduate and the rest of the team has been playing with each other for the past three years now. Newcomer Jeremiah Romereo from Chili will help will bring a level of athleticism to the roster. We have 12 solid guys this year who are very eager to play. This year, we aim to have a winning record and make it past the first round of sectionals.”
TENNIS
Coach: Jason Blom
Last season’s record: 3-11; Fell in sectionals to Warsaw
Notable athletes: Megan Zwerka-Synder (Junior singles), Riley Shallenberger (Eighth grade singles), Carlee Barons (Senior doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “The team looks to continue to develop and improve each day individually while coming together as a team. We have added several ninth graders who will compete for scoring positions.”
GOLF
Coach: Rich Hannan
Last season’s record: League champions, runners-up at sectionals
Notable athletes: Ryan Muscarella; Brendin Pimm; Nic Zwerka; Matt Tanner; David Brumsted
Coach’s outlook: We return five starters from a team that won a league title a year ago and also made the Section V finals in the team bracket. The guys are already working hard for another good season ahead. Not only do we return five starters, we also have a crop of young guys and new team members that can contribute to the team’s success this year. With 16 guys on the roster, we will have a lot of competition in practice. Our returning golfers will anchor the team and we also have a lot of talented younger guys that will push the top guys for starting roles. We look forward to playing this season and would like to wish good luck to all the GR League schools in the coming season.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Ken Rogoyski
Last season’s record: 8-1, Genesee Region League Division II champions, Section V champions
Notable athletes: Mackenzie Hagen (Junior) - returning All-Star; Victoria Rogoyski (Junior) - returning All-Star
Coach’s outlook: “We have set a goal of trying to repeat as Genesee Region Division Champions and Section V Champions. It won’t be easy, but our girls are dedicated to doing what is hard. The talent in the Genesee Region League is unbelievably strong this year. The coaching in our league is the best in the Section. That means we will have to bring our very best efforts to every competition. This will pay out in dividends in the post season. We are so excited and can’t wait to run, jump, and throw this year.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Dave Bateman
Last season’s record: 4-0 league record, Genesee Region League Division II champions
Notable athletes: Lincoln McGrath (Junior) - returning All-Star, defending sectional champion in 3200-meter run, steeplechase; Connor Moran (Sophomore) - defending sectional champion in pentathlon
Coach’s outlook: “We have set a goal of trying to repeat as Genesee Region Division Champions and to compete again for a Section V Championship. Last year, we were a very close second, losing by seven points to Bolivar-Richburg. The kids are using that as motivation to train harder this season. Our league is full of many talented athletes and teams lead by great coaches and it is great to have that fantastic competition all season to prepare the kids for the post season.”
_____________________________
CAL-MUM RAIDERS
BASEBALL
Coach: Andy Leyden
Last season’s record: 15-7; LCAA Div. III champions; Fell to Northstar Christian in Class C3 semifinal
Notable athletes: Luke Donaghue (Senior OF, 1B, P); Tyler Pangrazio (Senior SS); Casey Decker (Senior OF, C, P); Jeremy Raymond (Senior P, 3B)
Coach’s outlook: “I am excited about this year’s team. We have four seniors that will be returning for their third year of varsity baseball. Last year, Donaghue, Raymond and Decker were able to get valuable pitching experience. Pangrazio, Donaghue and Decker are the top returning bats from the 2022 season. We graduated 6-of-9 starters but will look to some young guys to step up into some key positions. The Peet bothers, Donny and Jackson, are both up after leading last years JV team in pitching and hitting. Overall solid pitching, limiting defensive miscues and timely hitting will determine the success of this year’s team.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Dan Dickens
Last season’s record: 13-7;
Notable athletes: Maddy DeVore (Senior SS) - Returning LCAA All-Star, batted .615 with 38 RBI, 50 runs scored, 6 HRs a season ago; Avery Demarco (Senior IF) - Returning LCAA All-Star, batted .534 with 22 RBI a season ago; Emma Years (Junior P)
Coach’s outlook: “Really excited to see how our season plays out. We started last year 10-0 and then went 3-7 the rest of the way. Talent is there, but we need to be better defensively than in the last two seasons. Maddy, Avery and Emma are hard workers and hopefully their work ethic transfers over to some of our younger players. I’ve been really impressed with some freshman so far in preseason. Colleen Talty has a strong arm and hits the ball well. Mia Wilson has some really good skill and looking forward to seeing her progress this season. Shea Drazkowski and Kate McCowan both are really athletic and should provide us with some good play throughout the year.”
GOLF
Coach: Mike Reed
Last season’s record: 19-0; LCAA Div. III champions; Class D champions
Notable athletes: Tyler Koch (Sophomore) - Returning LCAA All-Star, medalist at LCAA Championships; Aidan MacKay (Senior) -
Coach’s outlook: “We move out of Class D this season, so we will be seeing some new faces in our sectional class in our quest to win three titles in a row. We have a good mix of experienced and new athletes who will have to come together as a team to provide us with a chance to win the division and advance to sectionals. Senior Matt Skidmore will start out the season not able to play which will give the newcomers a chance to compete for spots four through six. We look for steady play from Koch, McKay, and McCready who all played at a high level last season.”
TENNIS
Coach: Brian McQuillan
Last season’s record: 10-3; LCAA Div. II champions; Fell to Wheatland-Chili in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Lorenzo Martelle (Junior); Garret Thompson (Junior singles); Oliver Johnson (Junior singles); Nate Doll (Junior singles); Jeremiah Anderson (Junior doubles); Alden Hatch (Senior singles, doubles); Justin Sullivan (Junior doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team is returning all of its starters from last year’s team that won a second consecutive LCAA Division II league title. The 2022 Raider team, which started six sophomores and one junior last season, will look to improve on their season-ending loss in the Class B4 sectional semifinals to Wheatland-Chili. Five of the returning players have previously placed in the individual sectionals and advanced to the Section V state qualifiers over the past two years. With some new additions to the roster and top player Lorenzo Martelle returning from an injury that kept him out all last season, the team has high goals this year to continue Cal-Mum Raider tennis success both on an individual and team level.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Josh Shelton
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not provided.
Notable athletes: Cedric Bowen (Senior thrower) - Placed second in the shot put at indoor track sectionals; Tommy Murdock (Senior)
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team this year and we looking forward to seeing the growth and development of our freshmen and sophomore student-athletes. Cedric and Tommy will provide leadership and experience and we are looking forward to what should be outstanding senior seasons from them.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Dan Freeman
Last season’s record: 2-3
Notable athletes: Ava Amorese (Sophomore); Olivia Amorese (Eighth grade); Julianna Scott (Sophomore); Aliyah Kocher (Senior); Emma Brogan (Ninth grade); Rachelle Richter (Junior); Julia Wasilco (Ninth grade); Marisa Roides (Senior); Ally Walker (Senior); Leah Brabant (Senior); Mackenie Poray (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “Plenty of returning athletes who had a lot of success last year. Many of our top sprinters returning. Looking to contend for a county championship.”
__________________________________
ELBA LANCERS
BASEBALL
Coach: Andy Boyce
Last season’s record: 1-19; Fell to Naples in sectionals
Notable athletes: Connor Scott (Senior CF, P) - Returning All-Star, 64 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings a sesaon ago; Gage Chamberlain (Senior); Hunter Gaylord (Senior); Jake Engle (Senior); Tyler Kauffman (Senior); Angelo Penna (Junior)
Coach’s outlook: “I believe the sky is the limit for this year’s team. The guys have been working hard, putting forth a positive attitude. The GR is going to be a very tough and competitive league so my message to the guys has been let’s work hard and compete day in and day out and we’ll be in good shape when sectionals rolls around.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Dean Gottler
Last season’s record: 3-14
Notable athletes: Emily Hoag (Senior CG); Halle Mickey (Senior IF, OF); Adi Norton (Junior 1B); Madison Thompson (Junior C, IF); Madalyn Hall (Sophomore, 3B)
Coach’s outlook: “This young but eager-to-learn group of girls looks to compete in the tough Genesee Region and lay the groundwork for a successful program. I am very excited to see what this season brings and can’t wait to get started.”
TENNIS
Coach: Ed Shaver
Last season’s record: 1-12
Notable athletes: Emily Rowe (Senior); Ian Keberle (Senior); Amelia Brewer (Senior); Abrahaam Izucar-Hernandez (Junior); Briana Soria (Junior); Jason Rowe (Sophomore); Alex Occampo (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “We have added some depth this year with several new players possessing a lot of potential. This year’s team has a lot of experience and passion, so expectations are for a very competitive season.”
GOLF (WITH OAKFIELD-ALABAMA)
Notable athletes: Brayden Smith (Senior) - Two-time GR All-Star, defending Class C individual champion; Jake Walczak (Senior) - Returning GR All-Star; Aiden Warner (Senior); Jada Fite (Freshman) - Defending GR Ladies Invitational champion
Coach’s outlook: “We look to continue our legacy this year with a team of strong seniors and some up-and-coming golfers. Brayden will look to defend his Class C individual crown, while the rest of the team looks to help lead the Lancers through some tough competition in the Genesee Region. Jake and Aiden will look to continue to build on strong seasons from the 2022 campaign. Jada and Aerianna Cintorino, a sophomore, look to lead some of the female contingent within the GR this year while new golfers look to help lead another strong group of golfers.”
___________________________________
GENESEO BLUE DEVILS
BASEBALL
Coach: Scott Miller
Last season’s record: 9-11; Fell to Avon in sectionals
Notable athletes: Ryan Whitney (Senior SS, P) - .467 batting average a season ago; Ethan Bennett (Senior 1B) - .531 batting average a season ago; Phillip Dotterweich (Sophoore P, OF) - .411 batting average a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to continue to build on our our late season success at the end of last year. The team has been focussed and looks forward to going down south to Myrtle Beach for spring training this year.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Chris Masters
Last season’s record: 1-15; Fell in sectional quarterfinal to Williamson
Notable athletes: Lily Weber (Junior C) - Batted .380 last season with 18 stolen bases; Mia Loughlin (Senior P) - Batted .333 a season ago with 58 strikeouts in the circle
Coach’s outlook: “The team is returning some top players, and with the addition of some other upperclasswomen, we have a veteran team who will build off of our progress made in 2022. We will look to keep up in the competitive LCAA division and continue to build our program. We are off to a great start.”
GOLF
Coach: Chad Henderson
Last season’s record: 10-3; Sectional semifinalist a season ago
Notable athletes: Nathan McDonald (Senior); Jack Noto (Senior); Jay Baughman (Senior); Caleb Johnston (Sophomore); Dom Agosto (Sophomore); Leo Bailey (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “Led by returning starters Nathan and Jack, we are hoping to challenge Le Roy for the Livingston Conference Division II title.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Danielle Rice
Last season’s record: Record not submitted; LCAA division champions; Class B3 champions
Notable athletes: Caroline Capel - Returning LCAA All-Star; Emily Lamb - Returning LCAA All-Star; Rachael Matthews - Returning LCAA All-Star; Mary Claire Rollins - Returning LCAA All-Star; Mallory Rice - Returning LCAA All-Star; Sierra Whitney - Returning LCAA All-Star
Coach’s outlook: “We are very lucky to have such a deep roster again this season. Having so many experienced leaders on the team has helped transition the newcomers to push themselves at every practice. Last season was a lot of fun and we are hoping to repeat that again this year. I believe the team is off to a good start and looking forward to watching them be competitive in our league and sectional class.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Chris Morens
Last season’s record: Not included.
Notable athletes: Lyndon Bailey (Jumps); Jake Bucci (sprints); Adam Niedermaier (Sprints, jumps); Aiden Palazzo (throws); Caleb Rice (distance); Rafael Rutigliano (distance)
Coach’s outlook: “The team is looking to build off of last season where we had good individual results, but couldn’t always put together our strongest team for each competition. We have a nice balance of experienced athletes and quality newcomers that should help us be more competitive within our division and the section.”
_______________________________
HOLLEY HAWKS
SOFTBALL
Coach: Amy Ostrom and Mark Thomas
Last season’s record: 3-18; Fell in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Tia Hoffarth (Senior P); Hayli Kuellertz (Junior IF); Leigha Walker (Junior C, OF);
Coach’s outlook: “This is a group of hard working and coachable players. We are relatively young, but they are a hungry group. They play for one another and have bought into our culture of team first. We are expecting to get big contributions from Tia and we have a player, Teanna Church, who has put a lot of time in the offseason to develop her game.”
TENNIS
Coach: Andrew Grillo
Last season’s record: 9-4; GR Div. I champions; Fell in sectional semifinal to Perry
Notable athletes: Cavan Bennage (Junoior singles) Finished 14-1 last season at first singles, won Section V Class B3 individual title;
Coach’s outlook: “Cavan Bennage is looking to have another great season at the top of the lineup at first singles. We are looking to rebuild this season with many new young players. We return a few veteran players in Cavan, Jalen Tette and Nico VanLogten. We hope to be competitive within our always very strong Genesee Region League.”
GOLF
Coach: Zach Busch
Last season’s record: 3-9; Fell in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Gavin Baney (Senior); Lance Babcock (Junior); Ronald Thorn (Sophomore); Ryker Knight (Ninth grade)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to improve upon last year’s record, relying upon several returning players. We hope to repeat last year’s sectional appearance with a stronger performance.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Art Goldstein
Last season’s record: 3-6
Notable athletes: Riley Allen (Senior thrower); Mason Merriam (Junior mid-distance); Hunter Pachia (Ninth grade mid-distance, jumps); Kohle Pachia (Ninth grade, hurdles); Destin Kuyal (thrower)
Coach’s outlook: “To say the least, we are inexperienced. We have only a handful of athletes who have experience in sectionals. However, we are starting with our best numbers in six years and there is great promise among the newcomers. We have a number of young athletes who will give us depth in the throws and distance events. We have always been excited about the potential of individual athletes but this is the first time in quite a few years that we are excited about the competitiveness of the team. They are working hard and we are looking forward to the beginning of the season.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Art Goldstein
Last season’s record: 4-5
Notable athletes: Emma Brady (Junior, distance); Emma Downey (Senior, jumps); Allison Merle (Sophomore, hurdles); Alexia Renner (Sophomore, sprints, jumps); Zoey Wolf (Sophomore distance); Sam Bates (Junior, sprints, jumps); Alivia Wolf (jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a solid core of younger but experienced athletes who are expected to be even better this year. Unfortunately, we lack numbers this year. But these women are strong competitors who will bring their A-game to the meets and on the way to breaking into the Holley top competitors ever will bring success for the team. They know that hard work and positive attitudes are important. Working with these women is an absolute pleasure for our coaching staff.”
________________________________
KENDALL EAGLES
TENNIS
Coach: James Longrod
Last season’s record: 8-6
Notable athletes: Devin Edick (first singles); Toby Passer and Gabe Preston (returning seniors)
Coach’s outlook: “After a successful last season where we fielded no seniors, we have been gearing up to make a push for a division title in the regular season. With three starting seniors, we will have plenty of upperclassmen leadership to help the younger guys on the team. We believe that we are a team capable of taking a sectional title this season.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: David Howlett
Last season’s record: Not provided.
Notable athletes: Hannah Brundage (Junior, distance); Paige Hardenbrook (Junior, throws); Elizabeth Pratt (Junior, throws)
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: David Howlett
Last season’s record: Not provided.
Notable athletes: Ben Brundage (Junior, distance); Bruce Rasmusson (Senior, mid-distance); Christopher Nettles (Junior, sprints)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a good core of returners that scored for us last year. We also have a large group of young athletes who we hope to see improve over this season.”
________________________________
KESHEQUA INDIANS
BASEBALL
Coach: Tim Howe
Last season’s record: 7-12
Notable athletes: Nathan Thayer (Senior P, SS) - returning All-Star, .450, 10 R a season ago; Grey Miller (Senior 1B, P) - .350; Doug Hesse (Senior IF) - .235
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team with only four returning seniors from a year ago. With three juniors, two sophmores and two freshman, I am hoping we can battle for a league and sectional title.
GOLF
Coach: Kurt Schneider and Mike Stevens
Last season’s record: 9-5
Notable athletes: Logan Deaton (Junior) Qualified for LCAA championships a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “I am really excited about this year’s team, as this is our first year as co coaches and I don’t think we could ask for a nicer group of student-athletes. We have some really strong numbers with 17 athletes and we think that out of that pool of talent, we should hopefully be able to field a competitive team. We have a nice mix of returning athletes like Logan and Preston Howell as well as a strong group of newcomers like Greg Loper, Cameron Bean and Nathan Thayer. Also, we have some younger kids that will hopefully make the jump to the varsity level and help us compete such as Gavin Wilkins, Tyler Magin, Noah Cowdrick and Malachi Wilkins. It should be an enjoyable season for everyone.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Mike Uveino
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Sean Favo (distance); Ian Hinrich (sprints, jumps); Zac Smathers (sprints)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great core of kids that work hard and are dedicated. This season will be fun to watch them compete and grow.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Mike Valentino
Last season’s record: 6-3; Seventh-place finish at Class B4 sectionals
Notable athletes: Elsye Klump (Junior) - Won long jump, triple jump, 100-meter run and 200-meter run titles in sectionals 2021 before missing last spring due to injury; Riley Nagelinger (Ninth grade) - Won the 400-meter hurdle title at sectionals last season while finishing as runner-up in the 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash
Coach’s outlook: “We have a great group of girls who aren’t afraid to work hard. Gaining experience early will be key as many of the girls haven’t had varsity track experience. I am excited to see what our athletes can accomplish both as a team and as individuals this season.”
________________________________
LE ROY OATKAN KNIGHTS
BASEBALL
Coach: Ieon Koukides
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not provided; Fell in sectional final to Bath-Haverling
Notable athletes: Key players were not identified.
Coach’s outlook: “With 10 returning players from last year’s roster, the expectations around the upcoming season are extremely high. This is a veteran group of young men that are as determined as ever to change the ending from last year. Being beat by the better team on that day brings the motivating reality that there is more work to be done. The focus shifts quickly to improving in the offseason as well as coming into the 2023 season prepared to make another run.
“We know that our division is always extremely competitive and we take great pride in earning that title last year. Going back to back in this well-coached division is never an easy road so playing clean & unselfish baseball will allow us that opportunity. Having veteran arms to control the mound will be a big advantage on paper going into the season. Actions must speak louder than words so living up to the expectations of what pitchers are capable of will be the challenges moving forward. One of the main strengths of this team will be the character that we represent regardless of the score at the end of the game and the tight-knit culture of the 16 members of this team. They have faced adversity, dealt with some unfortunate events in their lives, and stand together as one united team ready to work unconditionally to achieve their goals.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Mike Battaglia
Last season’s record: 11-9; Fell to Penn Yan in sectional quarterfinal
Notable athletes: Sierra Burke (Sophomore SS); Maura Dambra (Senior 1B); Jen Pullyblank (Senior OF); Dana Reschke (Junior 3B, P); Lily Uberty (Junior 3B, P)
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated four senior starters from last season so we are working to see where everybody fits in. Many girls are being asked to play multiple positions and are working very hard to get acclimated. They have been a fun group to coach so far, and the positive attitude and effort has been great to see. Our schedule is very tough as we play many strong teams in the LCAA including defending sectional champion Avon, Cal-Mum, Letchworth, Keshequa, along with non-league games against Our Lady of Mercy, Brockport, Churchville-Chili, and Irondequoit. Our goal is to display great team effort and compete at the highest level every day.”
TENNIS
Coach: Matt Weinman
Last season’s record: 13-2; Class B2 champions
Notable athletes: Owen Williams (Singles) - Sectional finalist a season ago; Matthew Hockey (Singles); Jack Currin (Doubles); Aiden Soggs (Doubles)
Coach’s outlook: Our league should be a good test for us in the regular season with Livonia, Caledonia, Avon and Perry looking pretty strong. Livonia and Caledonia have a lot of talent coming back. Avon and Perry have solid players with a ton of kids on the roster that will compete for spots. Hornell is always solid from the southern tier along with way-coh and Dansville so it should be fun. We should be competing for another sectional run, although it won’t be easy!
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Austin Dwyer
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not submitted; Placed second at Class B2 sectionals a season ago
Notable athletes: Nathan Yauchzee (Senior jumps); Keegan Park (Senior throws); Zander Staba (Sophomore) - Runner-up in the pentathlon at sectionals; Ian Kepple (Senior distance); Emmanuel Fisher (Senior sprints)
Coach’s outlook: “We will have a young team this season, but I anticipate us to be competitive within the LCAA. We will lean on senior veterans Nate Yauchzee, Emmanuel Fisher, Keegan Park and Ian Kepple. Although we are young, I expect some of our new members to evolve as leaders as the season progresses. Jairo Agosto, Thomas Condidorio and Jackson Fix are new to track this spring and I am excited to see where they land on the leaderboard once they establish their events. As a team, our goal is to be competitive in each dual meet and invitational and finish the season with a high finish at sectionals.”
_____________________________________
LETCHWORTH INDIANS
BASEBALL
Coach: Tim Eustace
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not provided; Class C1 champions
Notable athletes: Adam Halsey (Junior P) - Led team with 30 hits, 29 runs scored, finished 6-0 on the mound with 71 Ks; Chis Shearing (Senior C); Jake Stowell (Junior OF)
Coach’s outlook:” Following our first Section V title in 60 years, we are ready to get back to work. We will do it with some new faces on the field, after losing six seniors to graduation, including the Class C1 sectional MVP, Nick Thompson. We will have our work cut out for us. After last year, the upcoming season has been on all of our minds. The team is excited to get back on the field.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Chad DeRock
Last season’s record: 13-6
Notable athletes: Morgan Brace (Senior SS) - Returning All-Star Batted .409 with 3 HRs and 26 RBI a season ago; Abbie DeRock (Junior P); Reagan Bannister (Junior utility); Abby Bacon (Junior); Alexis Mitchell (Sophomore 1B, P); Grace Mitchell (Sophomore C)
Coach’s outlook: “This is going to be an exciting year. Our overall speed and athleticism are going to be able to make some plays for us. While our youthfulness is going to require some time to adjust to the varsity level, I think overall our team is ready to show what they got in a tough LCAA softball league. We will face some of the top pitchers in Section V in our league alone. We put together a very competitive schedule and will be battle tested come tournament time.”
GOLF
Coach: Mike Grasso
Last season’s record: Last season’s record not submitted.
Notable athletes: Logan Diver (Senior); Gavin Kemp (Junior); Jack Carney (Junior); Ben Hibbard (Sophomore); Isaac Hansen (Sophomore); Daniel Till (Ninth grade)
Coach’s outlook: “The team and I are very excited for the upcoming season. Coach Mark Sanderson did a great job leading our program for the past 15 years and I am looking forward to keeping the train moving in the right direction. We have a great group of players on our team this year. Most come in with varsity experience, which is a plus. They are great people and very coachable. We are looking to improve each and every day to become the best golfers we can be by the end of the season.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Scott Owens
Last season’s record: Record not submitted; LCAA Div. I champions; Third-place finish at sectionals
Notable athletes: Taylor Belkota (Senior sprints, pole vaults); Lucas Stowell (Junior sprints); Eric Burnett (Ninth grade distance); Noah Brown (Sophomore sprints, mid-distance); Richard Hoyt (Sophomore sprints, mid-distance); Gauge Slocum (Sophomore hurdles)
Coach’s outlook: “We will look to defend our division title from last year but face very stiff competition as Geneseo, Le Roy, Perry and Avon are all programs on the rise. We will work hard and find spots for a ton of newcomers. If we can find the right places, I look for us to be right in the mix of the division race.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Peter Bub
Last season’s record: 6-1; Sixth-place finish at sectionals
Notable athletes: Janelle Flitcroft (Senior jumps, sprints) - Returning All-Star, long jump champion at sectionals, contributed to 4x100 relay title; Victoria Franklin (Senior mid-distance, throws) - Returning All-Star; Hana Gil (Senior sprints, jumps) - Returning All-Star; Erica Constable (Junior pentathlon) - Returning All-Star; Naomi Yount (Ninth grade mid-distance)
Coach’s outlook: “I feel I have one of the strongest throwing teams I have ever coached. I wouldn’t be surprised to see many outstanding throws in the disc. Senior Sarah Andrews returns from a long few years of injury. After a strong indoor season, she hopes to end her senior season with a strong showing. Look for strong results from Jordan Moran, Alyssa Abbott, Annetta Owens, and Sasha Bellamy. There are many new young athletes that are looking to be successful. Hopefully, the strong work ethic that has been instilled by our athletes from past teams has shown them the pathway to success.”
_______________________________
LIVONIA BULLDOGS
BASEBALL
Coach: Scott Gilman
Last season’s record: 12-10; Fell to Bath-Haverling in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Conner Benitez (Senior P, IF) - Finished last season 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 87 Ks in 57 IP, batted .449 with 19 RBI; Jack Kearney (Senior P, 1B); Alex Benitez (Senior C)
Coach’s outlook: “We look to be very solid defensively, pitching and hitting this year. Having as many starters back as we do is a big advantage as they know our system and play it very well. A touch young last year will make them better this season as they prepare to take the next step forward. Pitching will be a strength. With Conner back and a complement of Jack and Connor Feehan that should keep us in games.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Jon O’Keefe
Last season’s record: Hasn’t had a varsity team the past two seasons.
Notable athletes: Chloe Meys (Ninth grade P); Alex Mckeel (Sophomore C); Mckenna Collins (Sophomore OF); Alaina Turek (Sophomore 2B); Jessica Freese (Junior OF); Morgan Meys (Junior 1B)
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team but are committed to being our very best on the field. I feel our infield will give us strong play and our pitching will keep us in games. This, combined with being smart at the plate and taking risks with base-running, should help us find wins this season. Stepping up to varsity level play will be challenging, but we feel we are ready for it. Our goal is to continue to grow and evolve in this sport and ultimately be a competitive team that is respected in our league.”
GOLF
Coach: Mike Cronmiller
Last season’s record: 13-1; Defending LCAA champions and Class B champions
Notable athletes: Tommy Keysa (Senior); Chaz Doerflinger (Senior); Nick Coyle (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “We are moving up a classification to Class A for sectionals and I expect our golfers will rise to the challenge and compete like Bulldogs. We have a very challenging schedule with the addition of Brocport, HF-L, Canandaigua, Greece Odyssey, Pittsford Mendon and Pittsford Sutherland, along with our challenging non-league schedule. We have a great group of golfers that truly love the game. I look forward to working with such a great group of student-athletes.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Kevin Ryan
Last season’s record: 2-3
Notable athletes: James Spezzano (Junior sprints); Kallen Miller (Sophomore mid-distance, pole vault); Silas Meadows (Sophomore distance); T.J. Gause (Senior throws); Matt Mulvaney (Junior distance)
Coach’s outlook: “The energy and drive each athlete brings to practice each day is infectious, and this group truly has been a joy to work with because of it. Early on in the season, we have shown a great commitment to putting in the work in the weight room, in training, and in technique areas in order to consistently improve. Our depth will certainly be a strength for this group. We are excited to get a chance to compete in the coming weeks.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Kevin Ryan
Last season’s record: 1-4
Notable athletes: Emily Foley (Junior pole vault, mid-distance); Blair Wallman (Junior jumps, sprints); Carly Lang (Senior distance); Kaitlyn Keiffer (Senior throws); Avery Bernard (Junior hurdles)
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team is once again comprised of a strong mix of veteran leadership and youth, including many student-athletes who are capable of contributing points in multiple events. Early on in the season, we have shown a great commitment to putting in the work in the weight room, in training, and in technique areas in order to consistently improve.”
GIRLS LACROSSE (with avon)
Coach: LeAnna Presler
Last season’s record: 6-11; Fell to Pal-Mac in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Mia Martucio (Senior G) - Stopped 47.9% of shots she faced a season ago; Maryn Gammon (Senior A) - 13 goals a season ago; Sidney Clickner (Ninth grade) - 25 goals a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “The coaching staff is looking to continue to build the program and improve at all levels this season. We recently welcomed Sarah English (SUNY Fredonia) on as the program assistant and Belle Leon (Niagara University) on as our modified coach. With a strong, female coaching staff we plan to bring our experience and knowledge to continue to develop well rounded, skilled lacrosse players.
“Since taking over the program, I have seen improvement each season all thanks to the dedicated athletes that I have had the pleasure of working with. The Lady Lakers are in a great spot while youth numbers continue to increase, which has a very positive impact on our scholastic program.”
BOYS LACROSSE (With avon)
Coach: John Sciera
Last season’s record: 13-6; Fell to Penn Yan in sectional final
Notable athletes: Jackson McEnerney (A) - Returning All-Star, Section V All-Tournament team, scored 55 goals and recorded 43 assists a season ago; John Crye (D) - Returning All-Star, Section V All-Tournament team; Owen Wetterings (D) - Returning All-Star; Christian Rumfola (M) - Scored 20 goals a season ago; Matt Beachel (G) - Returning All-Star, stopped 52% of shots he faced a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “We have made it to the finals the last two years, posting identical 13-6 records.After graduating 11 seniors last year, this year’s team looks quite a bit different. The development of young players on this years team will determine whether or not we will make it back to the Class C final again this year. Our top competition will come from HFL, Pal Mac, Wayne, and Geneva.”
_______________________________
LYNDONVILLE TIGERS
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Paula Bachman
Last season’s record: 0-9
Notable athletes: Annabelle Follman (Senior throws); Elizabeth Whipple (Senior distance); Sheelah Pickle (throws)
Coach’s outlook: “Being such a small team, it will again be difficult to compete in dual meets. However, we have a strong group of girls who should contend in the league and section individually.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jim Zeliff
Last season’s record: 1-8
Notable athletes: Josh Slingerland (mid-distance); Kevin Travis (Senior throws); Chyenne Tackley (Senior throws)
Coach’s outlook: “Similar to the girls, a small team will make it difficult to contend in league dual meets with the likes of powerhouses Oakfield-Alabama, Byron-Bergen and Attica. Despite these challenges, we will return a strong group of veterans this year who should contend in league and our class tournament.”
MEDINA MUSTANGS
BASEBALL
Coach: Chris Goyette
Last season’s record: 21-4; N-O League champions; Defending Class B champions
Notable athletes: Aiden Paul (Senior P, IF) - Batted .438 with 21 runs scored, 32 hits, 23 RBI and finished 6-2 on the mound, including one no-hitter with 122 Ks in 65 IP a season ago; Julian Woodworth (Junior OF, P); Richard Keppler (Junior 1B, DH); Aiden Pitts (Senior P, SS); Brody Fry (Sophomore IF)
Coach’s outlook: Outlook not provided.
SOFTBALL
Coach: Connie Heschke
Last season’s record: 4-12
Notable athletes: Rylee VanNostrand (Senior IF); Eva Lacy (Sophomore INF); Alayna Smith (Senior (IF, OF); Baileigh McAdoo (Junior IF, OF); Lorelei Sanders (Junior IF); Ki’Mani Poole (Junior OF)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a younger team this year and I am hopeful that they will all play well with each other. We took a big hit when we lost our pitcher last year, and the two pitchers I have now are young. I think that they will fit in nicely with the girls and contribute on and off the mound.”
TENNIS
Coach: Evan Giacomini
Last season’s record: 0-12
Notable athletes: Henry Rigerman (Senior singles); Angel Mulcahy (Junior singles)
Coach’s outlook: “We look to continue improving our young talent. Henry will compete at the first singles spot. Angel moves up to fill Henry’s previous spot at second singles and is excited for the opportunity. These players will provide the leadership our young team needs. There will be a lot of internal competition amongst these young athletes as they battle for positions in the starting line up.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Todd Eick
Last season’s record: 7-10; Fell to Eden in sectionals
Notable athletes: Cayden Lilleby (Senior M) - Led the team in goals scored a season ago; Noah Skinner (Senior LSM); Josh Wilson (Senior A); Ollie Wilson (Senior D); Nate Cavers (Senior M)
Coach’s outlook: “The coaching staff is optimistic about the season hoping to perform better in both regular and postseason.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Melissa Valley
Last season’s record: 2-4
Notable athletes: Madelynn Rutledge (Jumps) - Qualified for NYSPSAA Championships a season ago; Elisa Roath (Hurdles); Phallon Rivera (Throws)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a small squad, which limits the events we are able to compete in. This puts us at a disadvantage point-wise. However, we have some strong returners, such as Phallon and Elisa who qualified for sectionals last season, and Madelynn who placed fifth at states. Lydia Fox and Tatyana Baity are also strong competitors and will be returning for their final season.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jeffrey Dole
Last season’s record: 2-4
Notable athletes: Mason Moreland (Senior sprints, jumps); Bryson Costich (Senior sprints, jumps); Jackson Moreland (Senior sprints, jumps); David Vanderwalker (Senior distance, throws); Gabe Mark (Senior distance); Kaedon Cleveland (Junior hurdles); Roosevelt Mitchell (Junior throws); Ethan Carson (Sophomore throws)
Coach’s outlook: “We look to have athletes improve and PR in their events as the season progresses then worry about team results in dual meets.”
____________________________
MT. MORRIS BLUE DEVILS
GOLF
Coach: Brian Stout
Last season’s record: 8-9
Notable athletes: Ethan Provino - Defending sectional champion; Bryson Constantino; Angel Anaya; Rowen Gross
Coach’s outlook: “Ethan is a senior who, since seventh grade, has been the medalist in every match he has played in but one. And that was his seventh-grade year. He has been the first golfer in Mt. Morris history to win counties, and then last year he became the first Mt. Morris golfer to win sectionals. So, Ethan has had one of the best careers in LCAA history. As a junior last year, he had just as many rounds under par as above par. Also he is just coming off of soccer and basketball sectional championship teams. For a team this year, we are hoping to continue to improve and possibly make the team sectionals this year, which Mt. Morris has never done before.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Amanda James and Nicholas Schneider
Last season’s record: 4-1
Notable athletes: Lance Warren (Senior pentathlon) - Defending sectional champion in pentathlon; Jack Lonsberry (Senior distance); Mason Santini (Junior jumps); Matthew Bacon (Sophomore jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to an amazing season. With one of our biggest teams in the past 10 years, we have a great group of athletes. Many of our boys are coming off of sectional wins in both soccer and basketball and are working towards earning another patch this season.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Amanda James and Nicholas Schneider
Last season’s record: 2-3
Notable athletes: Anna Johnson (Senior jumps); Sarina Johnson (Junior sprints); Leah Gehrig (Senior steeplechase)
Coach’s outlook: “All of the coaches and athletes have worked hard to rebuild the program in the past few years and we are so excited to see what is achieved this season with many key returners and newcomers.”
_____________________________
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
BASEBALL
Coach: Rick Rapone
Last season’s record: 20-2; GR League champions; Fell in Class C2 Final
Notable athletes: Bryceton Berry (Senior P, SS) - GR All-Star; Class C2 All-Tournament Team; Batted .455 a season ago with 30 hits, 26 RBI; Perfect 7-0 record on the mound; Ryan Fitzpatrick (Junior P, SS) - Returning GR All-Star, Class C2 All-Tournament Team; Jaden Sherwood (Junior P, OF); Jay Antinore (Junior 2B, OF)
Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited about the upcoming 2023 season. We have seven players who have played in back to back sectional finals and they are eager to make it three finals in row and this time bring home the block. The strength of our team will be our pitching. We have three pitchers Bryceton Berry, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood, all with two years varsity pitching under their belt. Offensively, Berry and Fitzpatrick will lead the way both had huge seasons last year. They will get plenty of help from Jay Antinore, Jaden Sherwood, Jimmy Fanara, Hayden Groff and Jordan Welker. Our depth is of concern as our remaining players will be very talented but also very young. How they perform will go along way to determining how far this team can go.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Otis Thomas
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Sonji Warner (Senior C); Kaydence Stehlar (Senior 1B)
Coach’s outlook: “This year we are looking to compete. We have strong senior leadership and we will be led at the plate by Katie Landers and Mia Treleaven. We also return the strong arm of Loretta Sorochty. We have a tough non-league schedule this year and am hoping it will prepare us to make a run at the end of May. This team has a lot of guts and fight. We are looking forward to this season.”
TENNIS
Coach: Carolyn Babcock
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Brandon Carrick (Senior singles) - Qualified for sectionals last season; Ronin Hofmaster (Senior singles) - Qualified or sectionals last season; Justice Yourkowski (Senior doubles); Anthony Fiorentino (Senior doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “We are working on continuing our strong play in the GR League and hopefully will bring home individual and/or team patches.”
GOLF
Coach: Mikey Rapone
Last season’s record: Not submitted. Fell to Bishop Kearney in sectionals last season.
Notable athletes: Jake Marcello, Ryan Macdonald Jr.; Rhys Tanner; George Woodruff; Matt Rogers
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking for our young guys to step up after losing four senior match players from last year. Evan Cummings was our No. 1 last year and qualified for sectionals, so replacing him will be tough.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Timothy Shisler
Last season’s record: 2-8; Finished fifth within Class B5
Notable athletes: Aaron Treleaven - Defending sectional champion in the discus; Mavrik Hall; Brody Schie; Justice Yurkowski; Joe Trewer
Coach’s outlook: “In my short time as coach, this year’s boys’ team is the largest I’ve had. And with a number of returning athletes as well as some newcomers, I am expecting this team to be competitive and improve upon our sectional finish from last season.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Morgan Munger
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Rebeka Nickerson (Senior throws, jumps) - Defending sectional champion in the discus; Teresa Compton (Junior hurdles, sprints, jumps); Autumn Mathisen (Senior sprints, pole vault); Kate Ricupito (Junior jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “Last year, both of us coaches and a big majority of our team were brand new to Notre Dame’s track program. This year, we have almost everyone returning and more. We have great potential and the kids really want this season to be a successful one. We have a good group of girls that all want to try new events this season which is exciting.”
_______________________________
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA HORNETS
BASEBALL
Coach: Mike Anderson
Last season’s record: 18-4; Class C2 champions; Class C state representative
Notable athletes: Colton Yasses (Senior P, IF) - Returning All-Star; 8-0 in 48 2/3 IP last season, recording a 1.86 ERA with 70 Ks and one perfect game; Kyle Porter (Senior P, IF) - Returning All-Star, 5-1 in 44 2/3 IP last season, also batted .333 with 21 RBI; Aiden Warner (Senior C) - Batted .391 with 19 RBI a season ago; Brayden Smith (Senior OF, IF, P) - Batted .486 with 27 RBI a season ago; Bodie Hyde (Junior P, OF) - Returning All-Star; Batted .537 with 30 RBI a season ago
Coach’s outlook: “This really is a special group of guys and I could not be more excited to get back to work with them. We lost some major contributors from last year’s team but every guy has come in ready to go and wants to pick up right where last year’s group left off. There are always high expectations whenever a new season begins. Those high expectations all drive the intrinsic motivation that these guys have. That being said, we can’t just assume good things will just happen. It will be very important for us to continue to grow everyday both individually and as a team.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Jeff Schlagenhauf
Last season’s record: 14-5; Class C2 Champions
Notable athletes: Caitlin Ryan (Junior SS) - Two-time GR Player of the Year, returning Class C2 Player of the Year; Makena Reding (Senior C) - Returning All-Star; Lily Davis (Senior OF) - Returning All-Star; Piper Hyde (Sophomore 3B)
Coach’s outlook: “We bring back a great deal of experience with Caitlin, Makena, Lily and Piper along with Katie Raziano and Josie Reding. This group wants to continue the success it has built up over the last couple of years. We have great senior leadership along with a number of other returners and additions from the JV team that we feel will keep us in the conversation for a GR title and a sectional championship.”
TENNIS
Coach: Dave Carpino
Last season’s record: 14-4; Class B3 champions
Notable athletes: Preston Tobolsi (Senior singles) - Posted a record of 14-2 a season ago; Randy McIntire (Senior singles) - Posted a record of 18-2 a season ago; Mason Cadieux (Senior singles)
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team is a great mix of some seasoned senior athletes and a lot of young and talented players. We only lost two seniors from last year’s team. We will have a lot of kids competing for just a few spots, and that competition will only make us a better team.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Pete Beuler
Last season’s record: 9-0; GR League champions; Class B3 champions
Notable athletes: T.J. Andrews (Senior throws) - Returning All-Star; Logan Clark (Sophomore distance) - Returning All-Star; Noah Currier (Senior sprints, jumps) - Returning All-Star, helped claim 400-meter relay title at ‘B3’ Championships; Connor Domoy (Junior distance) - Returning All-Star, claimed sectional titles in the 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run, 3000-meter steeplechase, 800-meter run last season; Nate Schildwaster (Junior) - Returning All-Star
Coach’s outlook: “Our program has been blessed with high-character, hard-working student-athletes over the years and we’re very happy to continue that tradition. We have phenomenal team captains and upperclassmen leaders who continue to pass the torch to the younger student-athletes.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Pete Beuler
Last season’s record: 6-3; GR League champions; Class B3 champions
Notable athletes: Paige Harding (Sophomore pole vault, distance) - Returning All-Star, defending sectional champion in the pole vault; Brooke Reding (Senior sprints, jumps) - Returning All-Star; Caroline Luft (Sophomore distance) - Returning All-Star
Coach’s outlook: “We compete in a very competitive league and sectional class. But if we stick to our team-first approach, we’re hoping to achieve many of our goals. We’re excited to introduce and have our younger and new student-athletes fall in love with track and also eager to see the improvements of our returners.”
__________________________
PAVILION GOLDEN GOPHERS
BASEBALL
Coach: Tim Kingdon
Last season’s record: 3-14; Fell to Cuba-Rushford in sectionals
Notable athletes: Landen Stoddard (Sophomore) - Returning All-Star, batted .438 a season ago; Evan Kingdon (Sophomore); Zack Tillotson (Senior); Ryan Williams; Ryan Mackay (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “As my first year taking over the varsity program, I inherit a team composed of nine seniors one junior and three sophomores. Many of the boys will be catapulted into starting roles this year with a number of holes due to graduation. But we are a very talented and tightknit group that have played together for many years and will rely on that bond to battle through the grind of the season. With strong senior leadership and very talented and seasoned underclassmen we are looking at having a very exciting season a making a deep run in sectionals.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Michele Forti
Last season’s record: 7-12
Notable athletes: Courtney Gurbacki (Junior P); Bryleigh Burns (Junior 3B); Makayla Washburn (Junior 1B);
Coach’s outlook: “We are very excited with this young group of returing players. Every year our goal is to increase are wins and go futher in playoffs.”
GOLF
Coach: Derek Pratt
Last season’s record: 7-6; Fell to Geneseo in sectionals
Notable athletes: Ayden Taylor; Cooper Harkins; Aidan Harding
Coach’s outlook: “There will be many players in grades 7-9 competing for the remaining spots in match competitions.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Timothy Mapes
Last season’s record: 0-5
Notable athletes: David Jones (throws, sprints)
Coach’s outlook: ““Our boys team is going through a rebuild, but this fresh group of young men will look to improve each week and grow as a team throughout the season. The young athletes we do have have shown some impressive competitiveness in the first few weeks of the season and I’m excited to see them challenge both each other and other teams athletes in their events.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Kyle Banser
Last season’s record: 6-0, Livingston Conference Div. III champions
Notable athletes: Erica Palmer (Senior, pole vault); Lauren Kingsley (Senior, P); Karlee Zinkievich (Senior, pentathlon); Brisel Diaz Tolentino (Junior, distance)
Coach’s outlook: “After a successful 2022 season, we are looking to replace the points lost to the eight seniors who graduated. We have a great group of girls that have been working hard to step up into a contributing role for the team. Our goal is simple: always try to improve on the sectional finish from the previous season. We are moving back to the B4 sectional class this year. If this group of ladies works hard and stays tough we should be competitive come the end of the season.”
______________________________
PEMBROKE DRAGONS
BASEBALL
Coach: Mike Sputore
Last season’s record: 2-13; Fell in first round of sectionals to Warsaw
Notable athletes: Chase Guzdek (Senior P, OF); Jayden Bridge (Sophomore P, IF); Owen Hootman (Junior P); Austin Humphrey (P, OF)
Coach’s outlook: “After a lackluster effort the past several seasons the program is looking to bounce back. After a couple winless seasons we will continue to improve. As a second-year head coach, I’m proud of the hard work this offseason, and getting an offseason program started. From summer ball, to winter open gyms. The program continues to grow. We’re looking to build off of last season and put some more wins on the board. Come sectionals, you never know what can happen.”
TENNIS
Coach: Courtney Kopper
Last season’s record: 0-13
Notable athletes: Lily Martin (singles); Jonah Martin (singles); Aiden Summers (doubles); Riley Rosenberg (doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “We have some excellent returning players and a large team with new faces. I am excited to watch our team learn, grow and gain experience playing tennis.”
GOLF
Coach: John Hochmuth
Last season’s record: 2-8
Notable athletes: Cody Captain (Senior)
Coach’s outlook: “This season we are a very young team looking to learn the game of golf and grow into the sport. With one senior, four sophomores and two seventh-graders, we are hoping to develop a passion for the game of golf and build into a successful team for years to come.”
__________________________________
PERRY YELLOWJACKETS
BASEBALL
Coach: Frank Hollister
Last season’s record: 1-15; Fell in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Bradley Parsons (Senior); Nathan Bucknam (Senior)
Coach’s outlook: “This year will be the beginning of our program rebuild. We have a brand new coaching staff with many years of experience as both coaches and players. Our goal is to bring consistency and competitiveness from modified up to the varsity level. We have been able to purchase new equipment, have new dugouts, a new scoreboard and an outfield fence. These updates have given both the staff and student athletes a renewed sense of pride. Every season can be a challenge, but trying to rebuild a program brings its own unique set of obstacles, and our team is ready to step up to the plate.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Stefanie Weber
Last season’s record: 1-15
Notable athletes: Madi Monteleone (Ninth grade C) - Team MVP last season, batted .407; Keira Weber (Ninth grade P); Emma DaRocha (Senior 3B); Brooke Slocum (Sophomore 1B)
Coach’s outlook:
“We have a young team that is learning to grow together and and improve on last year. We have several girls that put in time in the off season. I’m excited to see what the seasons brings.”
TENNIS
Coach: Dillon Hirsch
Last season’s record: 8-8; Fell to Campbell-Savona in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Garrison Butler (Senior singles); Adrian Yang (Senior singles); Devin Wolcott (Sophomore singles); Brooke Kwiecien/Eddie Wolcott (Seniors, doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “Perry retained 6-of-7 starters from last season Garrison, Adrian and Devin all return as a dominant trio of singles players, while Brooke and Eddie look to build on their success last year as the premier doubles team. With many fresh faces on the large roster of 25 athletes, there will be a lot of competition to join Natalie Jaques at the second doubles position. This year’s squad is very seasoned as each starter has played their respective position at the varsity level since their ninth-grade or sophomore year. We are looking to capitalize on our roster’s depth and make another deep run into the sectional tournament.”
GOLF
Coach: Wendy Caccamise
Last season’s record: 1-18
Notable athletes: Brady Kelly (Ninth grade) - Second-year varsity perforer; Devon Szwaczkowski (Senior); Matthew Givens (Senior); Carson Petrie (Senior)
Coach’s outlook: “Our goals this season include improving our overall record as a team and for our returning players, take strokes off their individual averages from last season. We hope the addition of our three first-year seniors will not only provide leadership but also help us score low enough for our team to qualify for sectional play.”
Girls TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Jeremy Ohlson
Last season’s record: 0-5
Notable athletes: Isabel Swyers (Pole vault, sprints) - Returning LCAA pole vault champion, Class B4 pole vault champion; Abygail Herring (Sprints); Briella Ohlson (Throws, jumps); Courtney Westfall (Hurdles, jumps); Avery Dueppengiesser (Hurdles)
Coach’s outlook: “This season, we will compete in LCAA Division II, which is always competitive. We are still low on numbers, but we have a few more than last year. As we hopefully continue to trend up in numbers, the thought is that we should be more competitive as a team than we were last year. Hopefully the addition of indoor trac and field this winter will also help. Out of the 15 girls on the team this spring, eight of them participated in track and field this winter.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Corey Hollister
Last season’s record: 4-6
Notable athletes: Isaac Evans (Senior mid-distance) - Returning state qualifier; Zach Narowski (Junior mid-distance, pole vault) - Won pole vault title during indoor season; Andy Kelly (Junior throws); Parker Vineyard (Junior sprints, jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “It seems I say this every year the past couple seasons, but we are still a very young team with only three seniors. The team success will be determined by the young members competing in track for the first time.”
________________________________
BASEBALL
Coach: Todd Traynor
Last season’s record: 10-10, fell in Class C2 semifinal
Notable athletes: Ty Joy (Junior SS, P) - All-League selection; Class C2 All-Tournament team selection; Led team in hits, RBI and batting average; Patrick Klump (Junior OF, P) - All-League selection; Led team in runs, stolen bases and fielding percentage; Mason McClurg (Senior C, P); Bailey Schell (Junior OF, P)
Coach’s outlook: “As a Coaching Staff, we are looking to create a culture within our program built on toughness, integrity, gratitude, excellence, relentlessness and selflessness (T.I.G.E.R.S.). And we’ve defined these core values from day one of this season.
“We are bringing back a very young but very experienced team that knows what it takes to make a deep run insectionals. These players are buying into the culture and expectations we are putting on ourselves this season to go even further then where last season ended for us. We want the players to understand that the process of success is what we control and the results are what come from that process. If we can get this group to really buy into that and really understand that, then I think we’ll have a chance to have a successful season.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Adam Higgins
Last season’s record: 4-11; Fell to Cuba-Rushford in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Peyton Cartwright (Senior 2B); Maddie Burger (Senior P); Sophia Phillips (Sophomore SS, OF)
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team this year. Seven of our 13 girls are in seventh-to-ninth grade. We are looking to keep on improving everyday and every game.”
GOLF
Coach: Jeff Mitchell
Last season’s record: No team last year.
Notable athletes: No returning players.
Coach’s outlook: “We were unable to put a team together last season, but are very excited about having a large turnout of golfers this year. Of the 13 that we have coming out, all are first-time players and seven of them are seniors. The seniors have been pretty vocal about wanting to learn to play because they know it is something that they can do with their parents, grandparents, other family and friends and is something they can do and enjoy for the rest of their lives. The younger players are really excited about improving on what they already know and are eager to learn. We are hoping to be competitive and more importantly, having fun and getting a new generation of golfers out on the course and playing.”
Boys TRACK AND FIELD
Coaches: Al Fultz and Heather Sagun
Last season’s record: 4-2; Finished eighth at the sectional championships
Notable athletes: Matt Auble (Senior jumper, sprinter) - Returning All-Star, sectional champion in shot put and discus, state runner-up in shot put and discus; Jacob Sawdey (Senior jumper, sprinter) - Returning All-Star; Gabe Kahl (Senior jumper, sprinter) - Returning All-Star
Coach’s outlook: “This year’s team returns 12 athletes from last year’s team while adding 15 first-year athletes. Having 10 seniors on the team will help guide the new and younger athletes. The team will be looking to improve their performances from meet to meet. Also, the team will be looking to improve on their sectional classification by placing and doing well in a very competitive LCCA Division III.
girls TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Tracy Plesums
Last season’s record: 1-4-1
Notable athletes: Lauryn Carmichael (Sophomore sprinter, jumper); Hailey DeGroff (Senior thrower); Maria Prattico (Sophomore sprinter, hurdler); Samantha Werner (Junior thrower); Jade Mair-Miley (Junior distance)
Coach’s outlook: “Although much of the team is new to the program, many of the girls have played other sports at a high level of competition and understand the commitments necessary to find individual and team success. Despite only having only a few returning athletes, those athletes have responded well to their new leadership roles. The coaching staff is eager to see how the newer athletes, will respond to the newly faced challenges within the sport of track and field.”
____________________________
WAYLAND-COHOCTON GOLDEN EAGLES
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Dan Rizzieri
Last season’s record: 9-1, LCAA Div. I champions
Notable athletes: Titan Rocha (Senior, sprints, hurdles, distance, pole vault); Greg Riley (Senior, mid-distance); Wyatt Mastin (Junior, mid-distance); Vanyo Nielsen (Senior, sprints, mid-distance)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a seasoned team that has found a lot of success in their high school careers. I’m looking forward to our veterans teaching our newcomers the ropes and putting together another successful season in LCAA Div. I.”
_____________________________
WHEATLAND-CHILI WILDCATS
TENNIS
Coach: Chris Peets
Last season’s record: 15-1; League champions a season ago; Fell to Naples in sectional final
Notable athletes: Ethan Hallock (Junior); Terry Bayly-Henshaw (Senior); Kyle Otto (Junior); Eli Orloff (Sophomore)
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to another strong performance from the team. This year’s team is pretty deep and should hopefully make a run in both the GR and compete with the strong Class B4 schools in the section.”
GOLF
Coach: Anthony Mannara
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Ethan Palmer (Senior) - Qualified for sectionals a season ago, averaging a 49
Coach’s outlook: Outlook not submitted.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Garhett Varin
Last season’s record: 5-4; Runner-up at Class B5 Championships
Notable athletes: Jaden Schwenebraten (Ninth grade jumps) - Returning sectional champion in triple jump
Coach’s outlook: “After graduating three Sectional Champions in 2022, we are hoping for big improvements from some of our younger athletes. We have a very young team, but our overall numbers have actually grown since last year. The potential is there, but our biggest obstacle will be getting the young guys up to speed and putting them into events that they will succeed in.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Brian Glass
Last season’s record: 3-6
Notable athletes: Lillian Swavely (Sprints, jumps) - Returning GR All-Star; Emily Parker (Sprints, pole vault)
Coach’s outlook: “We are once again a very small team with only 12 athletes. Seven of those athletes are in ninth grade or under, while the remaining five are strong upperclasswomen with lots of leadership and experience. Emily and Lillian lead a strong 4x1 team and group of dedicated jumpers while Alison Farrell returns from injury to also help lead the team. With a fantastic group of young athletes, we are hoping to have a strong showing in the GR and create a base to build off of for next seasons on beyond.”
____________________________
YORK GOLDEN KNIGHTS
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Mark Valentino
Last season’s record: 4-1; Finished seccond in LCAA Div. II
Notable athletes: Peytyn Geer (Senior jumps, sprints); Sydney Boyd (Senior hurdles, pole vault, throws); Jessica Hart (Senior mid-distance, jumps); Elizabeth VanAlstine (Senior hurles, sprints); Isabel Laney (Sophomore mid-distance, distance, jumps); Tessa Rodwell (Ninth grade mid-distance, jumps); Adeline Ayers (Ninth grade sprints, jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “We have low numbers but all the girls on the team are good athletes and hard workers. We will look to our Seniors for leadership and hope to be toward the top of a very strong Division III field.”
BASEBALL
Coach: Ed Green
Last season’s record: 6-10; Fell in sectional quarterfinal
Notable athletes: Maddox Timothy (Senior SS, P); Brodie Hatfield (Senior C); Sam Mitrano (Senior 2B); Jake Pangrazio (Junior P, 1B); Joe Bauer (Junior OF, P); Liam Ezard (Sophomore 3B, P)
Coach’s outlook: “These guys have a lot of fun playing the game of baseball and enjoy being around each other. During practice they’re putting in their own work and are also willing to give their teammates pointers on their swing or suggest a better grip for a pitch. It’s not about ego here, but to help each person be as successful as they can be on the field.”
SOFTBALL
Coach: Cara Stewart
Last season’s record: 8-9; Fell in first round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Merideth Holland (Junior P) - Struck out 108 batters in 90 innings while batting .518 and leading the team with 20 RBI; Alaina Englert (Senior SS, 3B); Anna Lyness (Grade not provided C, 3B)
Coach’s outlook: “The Lady Knights are looking forward to a great season of softball. With a good mix of talent in the nine returning players Claire Cuccinota, Sam Bianchi, Lily Churchill, Rebecca Lee, Lily Donnan, Ariana Roessel, Merideth, Alaina Englert and Anna, along with the help of four new varsity players, we are looking to continue growing as a team. The girls have been very supportive of each other during practice and are pushing and encouraging each other to improve each day. I’m looking forward to seeing what these girls can do together this season.”
TENNIS
Coach: Emily Carney
Last season’s record: 8-6; Fell to Oakfield-Alabama in third round of sectionals
Notable athletes: Gannon McClain (Senior singles, doubles) - Advanced to the state qualifier a season ago; Jacob Smith (Junior singles, doubles)
Coach’s outlook: “With a small, relatively inexperienced team this year, I am looking for all my players to continually improve throughout the season while enjoying the sport. Although this will be the first varsity tennis season for Jack Englert and Nathan Nearhood, they are coming in with a good base of tennis knowledge, having played previously at the modified level. We will likely have Riley Langenfeld and Abby Reed playing second doubles together this season. Riley is the valedictorian of the Class of 2023 and a second-year varsity player, while Abby is the salutatorian and a first-time tennis player.”
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Coach: Alison Guesno
Last season’s record: Not submitted; LCAA Div. III champions
Notable athletes: Kadin Peete (Senior sprints); Evan Carroll (Sophomore throws); Ethan Hall (Ninth grade mid-distance); Jon King (Junior jumps)
Coach’s outlook: “The team is focused and is excited to compete to defend their Division III title. We have a team that consists of both returning athletes, ready to finish what they started and new faces that are eager to achieve new goals. We plan on bringing a competitive edge to each competition and look forward to seeing what this season will bring.”