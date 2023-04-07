FT. PIERCE, Fla. — Each spring, several baseball and softball teams native to the GLOW region head south to warmer locales where they enjoy a spring training of sorts as preparations are made for the upcoming Section V regular season up north. This spring, the Batavia baseball and softball teams, along with the Cal-Mum softball team, along with a few other area programs, enjoyed the trip down the east coast.
The Blue Devils baseball team traveled to Ft. Pierce, Fla. by way of a motor coach provided by Bedore Tours of Niagara Falls, which was in part funded by the team’s fundraising efforts and contributions made by local businesses.
“Many thanks to John McGowan of American National Insurance, The David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation and The Michael Napolean Foundation for the additional support towards the players trip,” said BHS baseball coach James Patric. “With the support of our administration, parents, local businesses and fundraising efforts we were able to take our varsity and JV teams for a second year to compete in scrimmages against some great teams.”
The Batavia softball team made its way to Vero Beach, Fla. where they enjoyed their time at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex. The Blue Devils would play their scrimmages at Cocoa Beach, enduring five grueling matchups against schools from Minnesota and Ohio.
“They were all upper-quality teams with great pitching that will prepare us for our upcoming season,” said BHS head coach James Fazio. “Our team was very competitive and held our own in those scrimmages. We learned a lot about our team and improvements we have to make.”
The team’s accomadations were provided by the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, which Fazio recalled as top-notch.,
“The team was able to enjoy the many amenities the complex had to offer,” said the Blue Devils head coach. “We were able to travel to Ft. Pierce to watch our boys baseball program play a game, do some shopping, and enjoy a beach day on Friday on our last day. It was an incredible experience, one that the girls will remember forever.”
Cal-Mum made the trip to Myrtle Beach for a week that included five scrimmages against programs from Western/Central New York — Portville, Corning, Randolph, Brighton and Way-Coh.
“The scrimmages down here great because you can work on a lot of different things and get all the girls an opportunity to show their skills,” said C-M head coach Dan Dickens, whose team rented a house and played at the Grand Stand Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.
“Anytime you can get out and practice or play on great weather it’s going to be an advantage,” he continued. “I thought we had some really good offensive performances all week. Defense has been our Achilles heel the last couple seasons and when we didn’t play to our standard, it was usually due to our defense. But I think we took some huge strides and look forward to starting our games next week. I really like this group of seniors and we have a great mix of younger girls and first-year varsity players who are hungry to get Cal-Mum softball back to where it was a few years ago.”
Coach Patric echoed Dickens’ sentiments, citing the various advantages of heading south during the milder, wetter period of the spring.
“We learned a lot about our team and what each player offers to this team,” he said. “There’s so much more to the game of baseball that, on many occasions, isn’t covered up north due to the weather, which makes this trip so important. We improved upon many things baseball related but most importantly we come home eager to start our season officially and make a sectional run.”
The Section V spring season will be in full swing this coming week.
