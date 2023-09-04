GENESEO — The annual Oak Tree Races were hosted over the weekend, with first-timer Humberto Wallace Jr. (Rochester) winning the men’s half marathon in 1:14:56 and Lindsay Piraino (Rush) claiming a first-place finish on the women’s side in 1:25:34.
Wallace Jr. bested Aaron Nobles (Rochester) by just under 2 minutes, while defending champion Paul Suflita (Rochester) finished third in a time of 1:18:55.
On the female side, Lindsay Piraino of Rochester defended her 2022 victory with her second Oak Tree half marathon victory in 1:25:34, taking 8 seconds off of last year’s time. In second place for the second year was Erin Gibbons (Rochester), who finished in 1:31:55, taking 39 seconds off of her 2022 time. In third place was Shawnessy Dusseau (San Francisco), who finished in 1:41:21.
There were 254 finishers in the Oak Tree 5K, up from 208 last year, with Aguilar finishing one minute ahead of second-place finisher Dave Herbert (Rochester), who finished in 17:35. Josh Harter (Avon) finished in third place, just second seconds behind Herbert with a time of 17:42. Aguilar improved upon his 2022 Oak Tree where he captured third place with a time of 19:31.
On the women’s side, Catherine Staley of Geneseo, a familiar name to Oak Tree runners, captured a record sixth Oak Tree 5K victory, defending her 2022 time and dropping 10 seconds this year. Emily Lamb (Geneseo) finished in second place in 21:16 and Samantha Walker (Dansville) finished third in 21:47.