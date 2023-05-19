VICTOR — Four members of the Genesee Valley Wrestling Club qualified for the USA Wrestling Nationals after quality performances at the Jeff Blatnik State Championships.
At the 16u level, J.C. Starowitz of Byron-Bergen qualified in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, earning a runner-up finish in freestyle and winning in Greco-Roman at 182 lbs. In the men’s Junior division, Tymothey Murrell and Casper Stewart qualified in both disciplines, with Stewart winning his third freestyle state title and adding a win in G-R at 152 lbs. Murrell finished second in freestyle and third in G-R at 195 lbs., while Dylan Fitzgerald also qualified in G-R, claiming a runner-up finish at 182 lbs. within the 16u division.
The national meet will take place in Fargo, ND in July.