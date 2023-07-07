Le Roy advanced to the District II Championship game with a 10-0 win in the semifinal. Drew Beachel earned the win on the mound for LR, while Sammy Bogue, Michael Warner, Ethan Rose and Dalton Luke paced a strong offensive performance. The title game is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. Submitted photos
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1