STILL ALIVE: Le Roy LL All-Stars advance to District II title game
Latest News
- Le Roy High School to partner with GV BOCES on new strength and conditioning program for students in grades 7-12
- HORSE RACING: Tobern gets Buffalo Raceway mark in NYSS win
- Street closings planned in Batavia
- America the Aged: We’re older than we used to be, especially in these states
- Senior Meals for week of July 10
- GLOW getting $15.2M in bridge and culvert money
- Housing migrants on SUNY campuses seems unlikely for now, but remains under consideration
- County awaits word on proposed election law changes
Online Poll
Who's your top 'Dog for the Week #5 games?
The Daily News will sit down with your top performance player from the Week #5 Batavia Muckdogs games and talk baseball! Keep an eye out for our Week #6 poll, running next week (Tuesday - Friday)!
You voted: