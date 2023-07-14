Last week, the Le Roy 10U All-Star team claimed the District II title with a 10-2 win over host Portville. Le Roy sped through the tournament, finishing unbeaten and outscoring opponents 50-10. The team now advances to the state qualifier against Penfield, to be played at Fairport Little League complex Saturday. Team members include: Andrew Sibley, Brody Wilson, Conner Hanley, Maddox Finnin, Stone Husted, Eli Kemp, Joey Wujick, Sammy Rapone, Ben Biracree, Eden Bailey, Jackob Chalker, Trenton Alford Coaches: Wayne Hanley, Joe Rapone, Rick Sibley and Jim Wujick.