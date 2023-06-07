As a multi-sport high school athlete, Byron-Bergen alumnus Brandon Burke wasn’t all that focused on track and field.
As a senior, the high-flying Bees guard averaged a double-double on the basketball court, reaching 1,000 points for his career and picking up yet another Genesee Region League All-Star selection.
However, something started to click. Or, maybe more specifically, something started to come calling.
“I honestly was not thinking about continuing track in college, I was more focused on basketball,” Burke said. “It was not until I started receiving letter after letter from schools like Notre Dame, Pitt., Georgia Tech, etc., that I really thought that this was the path I should take. As I said before, it becomes something special when you are being offered opportunities that would not have happened otherwise.”
With that, Burke made history.
He would go down as, arguably, the greatest track and field athlete in Byron-Bergen history and one of the best to come out of Section V and this past week he was honored by being inducted into the Section V Track and Field Hall of Fame.
“It obviously means a lot to be recognized for something you have worked so hard for,” Burke said. “Although I was surprised when I found out, no one was more excited than one of my high school coaches, Ken Rogoyski. He waited until I came home from school to New York and drove all the way to my house to tell me, literally jumping up and down in the process.”
A four-time Genesee Region League track and field all-star and two-time GR track and field Athlete of the Year, Burke finished his career holding three outdoor Byron-Bergen records — the pentathlon, high jump and triple jump — while he also holds the Section V Class CC high jump record with a 6-10, which is tied for third overall in Section V history.
As a senior, Burke captured the New York State Public High School Athletic Association high jump title, a day after he took second in both the long jump and triple at the state meet.
“My success in the high jump at the state and national meets meant the most to me because it is at these competitions that you can really get your name out there,” Burke said. “Doing well at these meets not only produces rewards and accolades but they present an opportunity to show what kind of skill, attitude and potential you have to continue jumping at the next level. It is those moments that mean the most when you realize that doing well can send you to college for free.”
For his career Burke was a seven-time Genesee Region League champion and a four-time sectional champion, while he also took eighth at the New Balance Nationals outdoor meet in the high jump, seventh at the New Balance indoor meet in the high jump and sixth at the 2017 Penn Relays.
After that, he parlayed that into a spectacular Division I career at the University at Buffalo.
With the Bulls, Burke was a four-time Mid-American Conference high jump champion and a two-time NCAA All-American in the high jump, while he was also a two-time MAC Field Athlete of the Year.
“Coming from high school, it is an entirely different world,” Burke said. “There is someone to help you at every turn in whatever you could possibly need. There’s your head coach, event coaches, athletic trainers, doctors, tutors, strength and conditioning coaches, academic advisors, sports psychologists, nutritionists, there are even people you can go to that will help you plan out your entire week. If you have never experienced it, it is a full-time job. And if you truly want to be at the top, the amount of work required increases exponentially. Working twice as hard does not equate to twice the results, and in my experience, the hard work required was mostly mental. The physical work was not hard, but the mindset needed to put in thousands of hours just to improve by 5.5% over a few years, in my case, was the difficult part and is most of what I think about when I consider what it took to be successful.”
Also while at UB, Burke was named a USTFCCCA Northeast Region Field Athlete of the Year, he earned the University at Buffalo Ideal Bull award and
the University at Buffalo Male Athlete of the Year, and he holds the University at Buffalo high jump record.
His high jump record for outdoor stands at 07-02.50, which he set twice — in 2019 and 2021 — while his top indoor jump of 07-02.25, which he produced in 2021, holds the UB record as well.
Burke also had an impressive collegiate best of 46-08 in the triple jump.
And he’s not done yet.
Because of the COVID-19 year, Burke still has one more year of college eligibility remaining and he’s ready to see what he can do that the ACC level, as he is now enrolled at Virginia Tech.
“I chose Virginia Tech because I wanted to take a step up from where I was comfortable,” Burke said. “I had won many conference championships at Buffalo, among other awards, and I considered moving to a big ACC school with a powerhouse track and field team might help me to continue improving. Additionally, it gave me the opportunity to continue my education at an excellent engineering school. I am looking forward to competing with a historically dominant track and field program and taking advantage of the resources that a large Division 1 school has to offer. I think that I will see better competition more frequently, which will hopefully push me to jump higher. I expect to return to the NCAA National Championships and qualify for the Olympic trials in 2024.”
To further those future plans, Burke definitely has the high jump in the forefront of his mind.
“My plans for the future are entirely dependent on the outcome of this coming season,” he said. “I have unfortunately been plagued by injury throughout my college career and I am unsure if it is worth the potential damage to my body if I continue competing after I graduate. But, if things go well this season and I am able to show that a post-collegiate career would be prosperous, then I will absolutely consider the possibility of competing professionally.”