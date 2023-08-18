LYNCHBURG, VA. — Believe it or not, it wasn’t all that long ago that recent Attica High School graduate Simon Lamparelli didn’t even think about track and field.
A multi-sport athlete with the Blue Devils, Lamparelli’s passion was soccer — in which he excelled year after year in helping to lead Attica to it’s best seasons in school history — while he was also talented on the basketball court.
However, come the last couple of years of his high school career, something changed. And it’s changed his life.
“Until junior year, everything for me was soccer and basketball,” Lamparelli said. “Soccer was my life since I was a little kid. And I finally stopped playing travel soccer my junior year so my spring was already opened up. All my friends were telling to try this track stuff and I’m like ‘you know what? Let’s give it a try.’ I gave it a try and I guess it paid off. It took off and now I love it.”
Lamparelli would go on to set a plethora of Attica program records and win a state title, among other accomplishments, and now he has parlayed that into a Division I opportunity. This week, Lamparelli arrived on the campus of Liberty University to begin the next phase of his already-accomplished career.
And there’s no place else he would rather be.
“Coming here was, kind of, a flustered weekend with all the stuff going on, but once I got here, I obviously feel like I belong here,” Lamparelli said. “It’s where I want to be, I’m excited to be here. I’ve got some great roommates. My roommate is from Trinidad and Tobago and he is running in the World Championships in Hungary. I’m already working with a lot of world-class athletes, which is awesome.”
•••
Prior to the spring of his junior year, Lamparelli knew nothing about running track.
Already an incredible athlete — as evidenced by his prowess and domination on the soccer field — when he opted to come out for the track team, his coaches knew that they might have something special on their hands. Though, they obviously didn’t know just how special he could be.
“I can’t wait, in all sincerity, to see what he can do at Liberty,” Attica boys track and field coach Jenna Linsey said. “Even though he blew all of our expectations out of the water, he still has so much else he can do. His first season was my first year as the track coach so I was still trying to get my feet under me and he comes out and starts breaking all these school records, it was just incredible. In two years, going to states, winning states, being a runner-up and getting his name on all these school records, I can’t even speak to the fact that I kept saying that he is a once in a career athlete. It was just a special moment.”
This past spring at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, the Attica 4-x-400-meter relay team captured the top spot in the state, winning the Division II title with an impressive time of 3:23.17, just ahead of second-place Wayne. The team, consisting of Lamparelli, Geoffrie Eisensmith, Jonah Clark and Colin Bannister would go on to finish eighth in the Federation final.
For Linsey, that title for Lamparelli was possibly better than anything he could have done individually.
“When it came to states, we really saw him grow as a teammate,” Linsey said. “He could have competed in three individual events at states in addition to being needed or wanted in the 4-x-400 relay; and we had athletes that could have ran in that spot, but we knew our best shot was putting Simon in that relay. He gave up his opportunity to run individually and to run (multiple) individual events and he chose one and I think that was really selfless of him. And it worked out because that relay won states, which was amazing, not just for him to be able to succeed, but his peers as well.”
In addition to winning the state crown in the relay, Lamparelli was also a runner-up in the Division II 400-meter dash with a time of :48.30, finishing just behind champion OJ Singletary of University Prep. Lamparelli’s time in the state final set a new Attica High School record in the event, surpassing the previous mark that was previously set by alumnus Tim Buckenmeyer during a state-championship season in 1998.
Lamparelli went on to finish fourth in the event during the Federation meet.
And all along he never knew when he started that things would take to him where he is now.
“Not a bit,” Lamparelli said. “I didn’t even know what the school records were. I had no idea, I really didn’t know anything about track. When I came to it, I just did it to have fun. Now it’s still super fun, it’s just a little bit more competitive. It’s awesome.”
This past spring season, the Blue Devils sprinter had top times of 0:10.42 in the 100-meter dash, 0:22.13 in the 200-meter dash and 0:52.19 in the 400-meter run, while he also had times of 0:44.6 with the 4-x-100-meter relay team and 3:28.6 with the 4-x-400-meter relay team.
He also helped lead Attica to back-to-back team sectional championships and he joked that it didn’t take him all that long to figure out that he might just be pretty good.
“It didn’t take long at all,” Lamparelli said. “After the first meet when someone said I broke a school record, I’m like ‘you know what? I might have a shot at this.’
Lamparelli leaves Attica as the school record-holder in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash, as well as with the 4-x-100-meter relay and the 4-x-400-meter relay teams.
To the coaches at Attica, his transformation in such a short period of time was something special to witness.
“I would say the other coaches and I saw him grow from a soccer athlete where you’re out there competing and it’s just non-stop, to 10-12-20 seconds, to 50 seconds, a short event, where it’s max capacity of what your body can give and take,” Linsey said. “And he clearly has so much athletic ability, I think in his first season he grew so much in learning how far he could push himself before he was at risk of injury. In the outdoor season this past year, we really helped him push back and not push himself to that level so he could get to states.”
•••
During the winter season, Lamparelli had a decision to make.
Originally wanting to be a dual-sport athlete, the senior was dealing with nagging injuries which, in the end, would force him to miss out on the basketball season. While disappointed, the decision would end up working out well in the end.
At the Section V Indoor Track Class A3 Championships, Lamparelli finished with two individual championships, winning both the 55-meter dash (:06.61) and 300-meter dash (:35.64), which continued to cement his decision to try his efforts on the track. Even though it certainly wasn’t easy at first.
“It was super different because it was nothing like anything I’ve done before in my life,” he said. “Obviously soccer and basketball are high-contact sports and people aren’t very nice on the court or on the field. Once you get to the track side of things, everyone is nice. It’s an individual sport, it’s you against yourself and I really like the thought of that because in the end I don’t feel like I’m letting down a team or I’m letting down others. I feel like I’m just letting down myself, which in some ways is a good thing.”
Lamparelli would finish his soccer career as the all-time leading scorer in school history.
This past season he was second in all of Section V in goals with 44, while his 92 points were good for second as well. A two-time Genesee Region League Player of the Year, Lamparelli ended his time with the Blue Devils with 98 career goals, while he led the team to back-to-back GR titles
Thus, the decision had to be made when it came to college — would it be his longtime passion of soccer or his new love of track?
“All of junior year and most of my senior year, everything that was coming in was soccer,” Lamparelli said of the collegiate offers. “All the way from D-I to D-III schools all over the United States. But once I saw that I was starting to become somewhat good at track, I had to think — ‘what’s going to be the best for me?’ And a lot of it came down to my major. I’m going into aviation and my goal is to become a commercial pilot. And when you think of that, the most important part of my body is my head and I’ve got to protect my head at all costs. And with soccer, taking a head ball or taking a hit really hard, that wouldn’t necessarily be a good decision while I was doing aviation. Track, on the other hand, no one is coming after me and trying to attack me so I thought track would be a good idea.”
Meanwhile, Linsey and the other Attica coaches could see that he was making the right choice. It was simply the little things.
“He, himself, was so self-driven,” Linsey said. “Just his observations, because everything is so individualized with track. He would look at what others were doing warming up, or just looking at other things that he would try to work for him. So I think being among those athletes and coaches at Liberty he will be open to trying new things and to keep trying to improve.”
•••
In joining Liberty, Lamparelli will now be a part of one of the top track and field programs in the country.
Last spring, the men’s and women’s squads closed out their time in the ASUN Conference by sweeping the team titles at the 2023 ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The men’s squad needed a late comeback to keep its championship streak alive. Liberty posted a 53-point win (278 to 225) over Kennesaw State.
The Liberty men’s indoor track and field team has captured 26 consecutive conference titles, a streak which began with the inaugural Big South Indoor Track and Field Championships in 1998. That is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men’s indoor track and field. Meanwhile, the Flames’ men’s outdoor track and field squad extended its streak to 16 straight conference titles with its ASUN crown in May.
Liberty will be moving to Conference-USA beginning this year and Lamparelli knows that the work has just begun.
“It’s definitely mixed feelings,” he said. “I’m going to have to put a lot of energy into this to become better. But I’m willing to do it. Through God everything is possible. I’m just going to continue to strike down, get better with everything with track and hopefully I have good outcomes.”
At Attica, his legacy won’t be forgotten any time soon.
“It will certainly be nice to use him as an example for kids that are currently there,” Linsey said. “It might be hard for me to use him 10 years or so from now. It will be more impactful now. Even kids who aren’t in high school. We do a track camp, and when we were preparing for states it was when the fifth and sixth grade camp was going on. And all those boys wanted to race Simon. And it was just so fun to see. And those are the kids that will be carrying through in the next 8-10 years and will be able to refer to Simon as someone they can relate to. Which will be fun.”