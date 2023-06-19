BATAVIA — Multiple days of heavy rain that hit the Genesee County Fairgrounds this week, making for a low-dust surface, but also creating a new formula for teams to solve to head to Victory Lane on Saturday Night at Genesee Speedway. The result would be some thrilling features as part of the Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial to “Light Up the Night for Kenzie.”
One week ago, Bill Holmes lost the Late Model feature on the final lap when Chad Homan stole the win away in lapped traffic, this Saturday it was Holmes who capitalized on Homan’s misfortune to part his No. 8 in Victory Lane.
Holmes, of East Concord, ran down Homan during the middle of the race, cutting down a nearly 2-second deficient to just a car length in five laps. As he as working over the leader, the race’s first caution would appear on lap 19. On the ensuing restart, Homan’s No. 91 failed to fire appropriately, negating the green flag. As the field was coming back to reattempt the restart, Homan decided that his car would not fire appropriately and pulled it to the infield, allowing Holmes to inherit the lead and then pull away from there for his first win in over a year at Genesee. As Holmes was driving off in his No. 8, multiple drivers behind him were experiencing heartbreak with a variety of issues. In addition to Homan, Zack Carley spun on lap 21 while running second, Bill Button spun while running fourth a lap later, and point leader Dave DuBois had to retire early. Coming home in second was modified star Demetrios Drellos, who also won his heat race in his first appearance at Genesee. Defending champion Doug Ricotta was third while Carley drove back up to fourth. Billy DuBois rounded out the top five.
The final race of the night was the 25-lap Sportsman Modified Feature, which was paced by Ray Bliss from the start. It appeared it would come down to Bliss and Dave DiPietro, who was fiercely challenging the No. 27z for the lead for much of the race. On lap 20 though, defending track champion Phil Vigneri III moved around DiPietro for second and quickly set his sights on the leader, making the pass for the lead a lap later. Once taking the lead, “PV3” would run off and hide to win by over three seconds. After the race, Vigneri would declare the win his most thrilling race of his life, referring to the intense, tightly-packed battle for the lead. Bliss would hold off DiPietro for second while teenagers Jacob Bansmer and Tyler Guzzardi rounded out the top five.
For the second week in-a-row, Byron Dewitt put on a clinic in the Street Stock Feature, as he scored his fourth feature win of the season. Dewitt, of LeRoy, led all 20 laps of a caution-filled event for his first back-to-back wins at Genesee since 2017. John Zimmerman gave Dewitt multiple challenges for the lead on restarts, pulling along the No. 34 but was set to have to settle in second when his rear wheel came off his No. 0 on the final lap and went flying off in to turn three, relegating him to a sixth place result. Mike Kelly would move up to the second spot off the final corner for his best finish of the season, while Dale Rissinger used a backup car to get up to third. Dan Brumsted and Jeff Almekinder had their best results of the season to round out the top five.
The wildest night of the race was, without question, the mini stock feature, as they ran a 25-lap event in memory of Mackenzie Kulesza on her birthday. In the first eight laps it was Eric Weis who was the dominant car out front, but when his car slowed to bring out the first caution on lap eight, a wild battle for second became a four car scramble for the top spot all the way to the finish. Rocco Conte, who inherited the lead, would have to fend off his cousin Rich Conte, two-time champion Brad Whiteside, and defending champion and point leader James Gayton, each of which were nipping at his heels for the top spot. With three laps remaining, as Rich Conte was going for the lead, a caution flag for debris would thwart the pass, allowing Rocco Conte to get back in front, and allow Whiteside to take over second on the restart. In the closing laps, Whiteside would lean on Conte, but off the final corner it was Rocco Conte who was able to hang on for the win by just .044 seconds. Whiteside’s first start of the season at Genesee would result in second, with Rich Conte and James Gayton close-in-tow. Point leader Cole Susice rounded out the top five.
Tommy Catalano’s first time in a dirt-style sportsman modified could not have gone better as the asphalt regular scored the win in the Novice Sportsman Feature. Catalano, of Ontario, NY, lost the lead on the initial start to Brian Monahan, but was able to get his No. 54 back to the front a lap later. Monahan would briefly steal the lead back on a lap 3 restart, only to have Catalano drive back underneath for good. With the win, Catalano becomes the 7th different feature winner in nine races in the division this season. Brian Monahan would settle for second in his first start of the year while Noah Pangrazio won the heat and rounded out the podium.
Seth Johnson led wire-to-wire to claim his fifth feature win of the year in the Bandit Feature. Johnson, of Castile, had no issues in front with his No. 85, which was adorned with Blue LED lights to help light up the nights for Kenzie. It was the fourth time this season in which Johnson won a heat race, in all of those occasions he has gone on to win the feature that night. Johnson’s teammate Brayden Davis made a late-race pass on Racelyn Lippa for a runner-up finish a week after his first win.
Genesee will take next Saturday Night off, which means the next event will be on Saturday, July 1, with another show that will kick off at 7:00 P.M.
Genesee Speedway Results
June 17
Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial Night
Cummings Trucking RUSH Late Model Feature (25 Laps)- BILL HOLMES, Demetrios Drellos, Doug Ricotta, Zack Carley, Billy DuBois, Bill Button, Chad Homan, Bill Taylor, Jon Rivers, Dave DuBois.
Lap Leaders- Carley 1-3, Homan 4-19, Holmes 20-25.
Heat Winners- Carley, Drellos.
Stirling Lubricants Sportsman Feature (25 Laps)- PHIL VIGNERI III, Ray Bliss, Dave DiPietro, Jacob Bansmer, Kyle Richner, Tyler Guzzardi, Ryan Barrett, Adam Hilton, Dave Conant, Dale Rissinger, Greg Mrzywka, Dan Kolb, Sam Hoxie, Jordan Moden, Tim Catalano, Chris Hawkins, Cliff Gregg, Andrew Smith (DN).
Lap Leader- Bliss 1-19, Vigneri 20-25.
Heat Winners- Kolb, Guzzardi.
Yasses Trucking and Construction Street Stock Feature (20 Laps)- BYRON DEWITT, Mike Kelly, Dale Rissinger, Dan Brumsted, Jeff Almekinder, John Zimmerman, Jonathan Logsdon, Jon Almekinder, Nate Tabor, Scott DeRock, Sherman Gage, Jeff Sonnenberg, Rich Conte, Jesse Qutermous, Kenny Begnouche (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Dewitt 1-20.
Heat Winners- Zimmerman, Dewitt.
The Detail Shop Mini Stock Feature (25 Laps)- ROCCO CONTE, Brad Whiteside, Rich Conte, Cole Susice, Curt Rung, Cody Griffin, Tyler Foster, Jessica Schleede, Mike Dinehardt, Matt Radzio, Doug Ricotta, Kevin Napier, Bill Kapelke, Mike Becker, Aric Schosek, Ian Paul, CJ Smith, Eric Weis, Robert Knapp (DNS), Bill Weller Jr (DNS), Eric Brumsted (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Weis 1-7, Ro. Conte 8-25.
Heat Winners- Ri. Conte, Weis, Gayton.
Vigneri Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (15 Laps)- TOMMY CATALANO, Brian Monahan, Noah Pangrazio, Joe Mickey, Casey Jonathan, Paul Marshal, Jericho Gurney, Mike McCarthy, Kyle Teeter.
Lap Leaders- Monahan 1, Catalano 2-15.
Heat Winner- Pangrazio.
Kolb Family Automotive Bandit Feature (12 Laps)- SETH JOHNSON, Brayden Davis, Racelyn Lippa, Paige Gayton, Nick Lipome, Joey Swick, Khloe Griffin (DNS).
Lap Leaders- Johnson 1-12.
Heat Winner- Johnson.