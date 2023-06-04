Adam Hilton Scores Second Sportsman Win of Season
BATAVIA — On dry and blustery night, the racing action of June at Genesee saw five drivers return to Victory Lane, while one fan favorite finally found his way back to the front in the biggest race of the night.
Dave DuBois has been consistently strong all season long in the Late Model division, finishing in the top five in every point race, but on Saturday Night he put it all together and dominated the 25-lap feature for his first win at Genesee in over two years.
DuBois, of Corfu, took the lead from the outside pole on the opening lap and then stayed on the top to run off to a convincing victory.
“My team works so hard to make sure everything is so perfect every week and I can’t even put it in to words,” said DuBois in Victory Lane. “This is my home track and I love being here!”
The first 16 laps of the feature ran off without caution, enabling the No. 012 to build up a lead of over 7 seconds. Despite two more cautions near the end of the race, “The Outlaw” was flawless on the restarts and was never challenged to seal up the victory.
As DuBois was asserting his dominance, Zach Carley was fighting hard to battle through the pack, moving by Bill Holmes in the closing laps to slide up to finish in second in just second start at Genesee this year. Holmes would finish in third while Billy DuBois and Bill Taylor rebounded from issues to round out the top five.
Adam Hilton purchased a car from defending Sportsman Champion Phil Vigneri III this offseason, and Vigneri was the driver he had to fend off to capture the win in the 25-lap feature on Saturday Night. Hilton, of Newfane, led saw Vigneri chase him for the top spot on multiple restarts but Hilton was able to withstand the advances, utilizing multiple lines to pull away to claim his second win of the season and strengthen his point lead in the process. Vingeri was able to cross in second while Kyle Richner was a close third. Dave DiPietro and Ray Bliss round out the top five.
Brandon Sherwood dominated the Street Stock Feature for the second-straight week, leading all 20 laps to have his first multi-win season at Genesee. Sherwood, of Sanborn, took the lead from the outside pole and got to the bottom groove of the track to stay in front of John Zimmerman throughout the feature to win comfortably in his No. 87. Zimmerman would finish second to Sherwood for the second consecutive Saturday while Byron Dewitt crossed in third. Jesse Qutermous held off Dale Rissinger for fourth.
James Gayton won the Mini Stock Feature on his sponsored-night in dramatic fashion, as he passed Rocco Conte for the lead with two laps remaining when the leader’s left rear tire went soft. Gayton had taken the lead on lap two from Conte, only to see the No. 717Jr get back by him on lap three and pull to a healthy lead until the waning stages of the race, when Gayton’s No. 10 began to reel the leader back in as the tire started to go down. Gayton made a decisive pass for the lead and would drive off in the caution-free event for his fourth win of the season. Robert Knapp would finish in second for the second-straight week while point leader Cole Susice drove up to third. Eric Weis charged to fourth while Alexis Traxler rounded out the top five.
The Novice Sportsman Feature saw a hotly-contested battle for the win, with Joe Mickey moving by with contact on leader John Livingston Jr. on lap 14 and then holding him off on a final-lap restart to score his second win of the year. Mickey was running the quickest laps of the field throughout the race, but was having trouble reeling in the No. 1J until the 13th lap when they got side-by-side and entered the 1st corner where the No. 35 got in to the side of the leader and forced Livingston to stop on the track. Livingston would benefit from another caution to take a run at the leader but would settle for second while Noah Pangrazio rounded out the podium.
Seth Johnson scored his fourth feature win of the year in the Bandits, his third win in-a-row, holding off Joey Swick on a fierce restart with five laps remaining. Swick, who won his first heat race earlier in the night, was right up on the No. 85 for much of the race, but Johnson was able to pull away down the stretch to pad his point lead. Swick would score his second runner-up finish of the year while Paige Gayton was third for the second straight Saturday.
Next Saturday, June 10, the NY6A Micro Sprints will join the Super 6 weekly divisions for a special show. For more information, visit www.Genesee-Speedway.com.