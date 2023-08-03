JOHNSON CITY — Last weekend, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York held its annual tournament in Johnson City to pit the best of the best from each section in the state in, first, a round-robin format, with the a tournament to follow.
The Rochester/Section V boys and girls teams were each represented by players from the GLOW Region as Le Roy’s Merritt Holly Jr. and York’s Jake Pangrazio — both heading into their senior seasons — participated on the boys team, while Hornell’s young up-and-comer Payton Bentley — who will only be entering her sophomore season with the Red Raiders — was a member of the girls team.
And all three performed extremely well according to their coaches.
The Rochester girls team was able to use a balanced effort to go undefeated and capture its first BCANY Championship since 2018 (when Notre Dame alumna Callie McCulley was a prominent member of the team).
The Rochester girls cruised in their first two contests, rolling over North Country 90-35 and then Central 65-41. Their third and fourth games were much more of a battle.
In their third contest, Rochester needed a late bucket from Na’veah Buntley (senior, Fairport) as they edged Mid-Hudson by one. Then, in their final game of pool play, Rochester needed some more late heroics and again Buntley was involved. This time she set up Mallory Heise (junior, Hilton) for what proved to be the game-winner with under 30 seconds to play to give Rochester a 61-60 win over Long Island.
Rochester would then get by Long Island once again, this time 55-50 in the semifinals, before Aquinas junior Molly O’Toole led they in a relatively easy 81-69 victory over Southern Tier to claim the title.
This was the third BCANY championship for the Rochester girls in the 11 years of the event.
“I thought Payton fit in great,” head coach Jeff Parizek said. “Our team chemistry was absolutely phenomenal. In the 11 years of this tournament, it was one of the best I’ve ever seen where every kid was excited for whether they played 10 minutes, 20 minutes or two minutes, it didn’t matter. They were very unselfish. She (Bentley) did played that role tremendously. She played in almost every game. She contributed inside and out offensively, she hit a couple threes, posted up and offensive and defensive rebounded well and really played a support for us coming off the bench. She actually started the fourth game, against Long Island, and had a couple rebounds and two points right out of the gate. Through the practices, just competing against some of the top kids in Section V, she just kept getting better. She held her own and proved that she’s a top kids in Section V, for sure.”
A 5-foot, 9-inch forward, Bentley will already be entering her third varsity season with the Red Raiders. Last winter as a ninth-grader, Bentley was sixth on the team in scoring, playing in all 24 games and averaging 6.7 points per night. Bentley also averaged nearly six rebounds per night and over one steal, block and assist per game.
Last season, Bentley was part of Hornell team that finished at 15-9 and came from the No. 3 seed to capture the Section V Class B2 title. The Red Raiders would eventually fall to Class B1 winner Waterloo in the Class B state qualifier.
This coming year, Bentley will be part of a squad looking to repeat, having graduated just one senior and returning five of its top six scorers from 2022-23 including junior Lillian Hoyt, sophomores Jordyn Dyring and Selena Maldonado and ninth-grader Reagan Evingham.
“I think this is going to give her a new-found confidence to be one of the best players on the floor on any given night,” Parizek said. “She’s hungry, she wants to get better and she’s not satisfied with where she’s at. I can tell you, she went back to Hornell and the coaches were really impressed with the improvement that she’s shown and the growth in her game, both offensively and defensively. She can block shots, no doubt. But now she can move her feet and she’s getting into position, and help-side, and rotating and her game has just gone to a whole different level.”
The Rochester girls team also consisted of seniors Jayla Bell (Lyons), Bentley (Fairport), Allie Hall (Bishop Kearney) and Lena Lipani (Penfield) and juniors Heise (Hilton), Addison Morgan (Webster Schroeder), O’Toole (Aquinas), Kendall Parker (Dundee/Bradford) and Takyla Vaughn (Newark).
On the boys side, the Rochester team, coached by School of the Arts head coach Tim Lewis, got off to a tough start but was able to finish well to come through with a solid showing.
Rochester dropped it’s first game, 68-62 to Buffalo, and then fell in another tight one to Central, 93-86, to drop to 0-2. Rochester would rebound with a 74-69 victory over Suffolk and a commanding 77-65 win over Hudson Valley to finish pool play at 2-2.
Rochester would then defeat Suffolk again to earn a fifth-place finish and both Holly Jr. and Pangrazio impressed Coach Lewis throughout the practices and contests.
“Merritt was the most consistent for us,” Lewis said. “He played super solid inside, he never was rattled and he was ready for everything he faced. Down the stretch he made some big plays, got some big rebounds, made some big free throws. Consistently, every day he was our strongest guy. Merritt is a monster in the paint and he’s fearless. But the biggest thing for us is that we got to see how high his IQ was and how smart of a player he was not to get into foul trouble and how to defend and knock down big free throws. Having to adjust to the different teams an competition was huge, he just played very solid and a lot of the college coaches were raving about him.”
This past season, Holly Jr. earned a ninth-team Class B All-State selection following his junior campaign. Holly Jr. put together another spectacular season for the Oatkan Knights as he averaged a double-double with 24.6 points and over 10 rebounds per game. The 6-5 forward also reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career and helped Le Roy advance to the Section V Class B2 title game.
Holly Jr. was named the Daily News/LCN Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.
“All of these guys know each other and they are all our area’s top guys,” Lewis said. “They might not have played (against) each other or played with each other at AAU at some point, but they might have went to the same team camps, so all these guys are good. But the thing about Merritt is that his game just works. The biggest thing I think for him is working on both sides of the ball so that allowed him to be that much stronger offensively. He’s got guys just as tall as him and the same length, so it’s not like he had to guard the biggest guy all the time. He was able to push us and allow us maintain our game.”
For Pangrazio, he is also coming off of another impressive season for the Golden Knights and Lewis was able to see quickly why his game works so well, not just in Section V, but how it will translate to the next level.
“Jake was not an easy adjustment for our opponents because Jake can just flat-out shoot,” Lewis said. “You’re not going to block his shot, you’re not going to speed him up. He’s a college-level guy and he can shoot it at a high level. The biggest thing for him was playing with the best guys in Section V, I think it made things easier for him. Just like Merritt, he has this role on his team and for York he probably wears a bunch of different hats. For us he was the knock-down shooter and a guy that, in a tough moment, could knock down a big shot.”
The Golden Knights soon-to-be senior guard/forward Pangrazio earned a fifth-team Class C All-State selection following his junior senior. Pangrazio averaged over 16 points per game as he helped lead the Golden Knights to a 20-3 record and to the Section V Class C2 title game.
“I think this will help him grow tremendously because he won’t face many guys in his league that will be as good as the guys that he faced or as good as the guys that he played with and bumped shoulders with,” Lewis said. “He started to see what the next level looks like for a guy who wants to play some college ball. He’s starting to see how much faster the game is and how much smarter players are. His brain was working on its own as he navigated to see that difference. It will help him tremendously prepare, not just for his senior season, but what he has in store after that.”
The boys team was also made up of Victor senior Garrett Clar, Pittsford Sutherland senior Max Michalski, Brighton senior Reggie Smith Jr., School of the Arts senior Sam Howland, Penfield senior Trevor Hofer, Greece Athena senior Zee Johnson, Pittsford Mendon senior Mike Bischoping, Aquinas senior Chris Leysath, Fairport junior Lashard Lowery and Wayne sophomore Cam Blankenberg.