Every year the Basketball Coaches Association of New York welcomes teams representing every section of the state to compete in New York’s premier basketball tournament. This summer, the annual event returns for its 11th season at the Johnson City Schools and will, again, feature some of the best hardwood talent that the state has to offer.
Last month, Section V held its tryouts for the yearly tournament with over 60 players attempting to make the prestigious squad and a pair of GLOW Region athletes made the cut.
Seniors Merritt Holly Jr. of Le Roy and Jake Pangrazio from York will suit up with some big-time talent from across the section when the tournament kicks off on July 28.
“Players have the opportunity to compete alongside the best players in the state, represent their section, participate in clinics from college basketball coaches, and learn about the college recruiting environment,” the BCANY website states. “Our tournament strongly supports and encourages sportsmanship and the development of high school basketball in New York State.”
Holly Jr. and Pangrazio will be playing with many players from upper classes in Section V, with the team being coached by School of the Arts head coach Tim Lewis.
This will be the second straight season that Holly Jr. will be representing Section V.
This past season, Holly Jr. earned a ninth-team Class B All-State selection following his junior campaign. Holly Jr. put together another spectacular season for the Oatkan Knights as he averaged a double-double with 24.6 points and over 10 rebounds per game. The 6-5 forward also reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career and helped Le Roy advance to the Section V Class B2 title game.
Holly Jr. was named the Daily News/LCN Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.
The Golden Knights soon-to-be senior guard/forward Pangrazio earned a fifth-team Class C All-State selection following his junior senior. Pangrazio averaged over 16 points per game as he helped lead the Golden Knights to a 20-3 record and to the Section V Class C2 title game.
A trio of players from around Section V will also join Holly Jr. as second-time participants.
Victor 6-foot, 2-inch senior guard Garrett Clar, Pittsford Sutherland 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward Max Michalski and Brighton 6-foot, 5-inch senior guard/forward Reggie Smith Jr. will all be making a second appearance in Johnson City.
This past season, Michalski helped lead Sutherland to the Section V Class A2 title. As a junior, Michalski averaged 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and one assist per game.
This past winter, Clar led Victor to its first Section V title since 1978 when the Blue Devils captured the Class AA block. Victor would go on to win its first regional title and state championship in program history. Named a sixth-team Class AA selection, Clar averaged 17.4 points per game.
Smith Jr. helped guide Brighton to a 14-7 overall record and a No. 3 seed in the Section V Class AA tournament. Smith was a Monroe County Division I first-team selection and a Class AA All-State honorable mention selection after he averaged 17.2 points per game.
Joining the aforementioned quintet of returning players will be SOTA 5-10 senior guard Sam Howland, Penfield 5-10 senior guard Trevor Hofer, Greece Athena 6-4 senior forward/guard Zacarr ‘Zee’ Johnson, Pittsford Mendon 6-4 senior guard Mike Bischoping, Aquinas 6-5 senior forward Chris Leysath, Fairport 5-8 junior guard Lashard Lowery and Wayne 6-4 sophomore guard Cam Blankenberg.
This past season Howland led SOTA with 22.8 points per game to go with 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per night as the Class A2 Silverhawks finished at 9-13.
Johnson received a 15th-team Class AA All-State selection this past season after he finished third on Greece Athena with 11.9 points per game. He helped lead the Trojans to an 18-5 overall record, the No. 1 seed in Class A1 and a trip to the sectional championship game.
Leysath scored 13.5 points per game this past season for Aquinas and just missed a double-double with 9.7 rebounds per night, while he also shot 48.7% from the field. Aquinas finished at 15-7 on the season.
As a sophomore, Lowery helped lead Fairport to the Section V Class AA title game, when it fell to eventual state champion Victor. Lowery averaged 9.7 points per game last season.
Blankenberg helped lead Wayne to a 17-5 overall record, including a No. 3 seed in the Section V Class A2 tournament a trip to the semifinals.
The BCANY tournament returned last year following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.