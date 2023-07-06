With longtime radio play-by-play voice John Murphy still recovering from a stroke he suffered last regular season, the Bills announced Thursday that Chris Brown, who has filled in for Murphy on an interim basis, will continue doing so to begin the 2023 campaign.
“The Bills and WGR 550 announce that Chris Brown will continue in his role as interim play-by-play voice of the Bills radio network to begin the 2023 season,” read a statement released by the team. “We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery.”
In the days leading up to the Bills’ Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the 19-year veteran play-by-play man gave way to Brown, who filled in for Murphy during the Week 17 affair, which was postponed and eventually canceled due to the injury to Damar Hamlin. He also called the Bills’ Week 18 matchup against the New England Patriots, during which Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, prompting Brown to exclaim, “Run, run as fast as you can. You’re not catching Hines — he’s your end zone man!” It was one of two kickoffs during the win over New England that Hines returned for a score. Brown also called both Bills playoff games, including their loss to the Bengals in the Divisional Round.
Brown, a SUNY Geneseo alumnus, will continue calling games alongside former Bills center Eric Wood. Brown is an insider for BuffaloBills.com and co-hosts a daily radio program, One Bills Live, on WGR 550 with former Bills legend Steve Tasker, which is also simulcast on MSG Network Monday through Friday.
Murphy has served as the voice of the Bills since the retirement of Van Miller in 2003. Before his work as a play-by-play voice, Murphy was the team’s radio analyst from 1984-1989 and again from 1994-2003 alongside Miller. He previously hosted the John Murphy Show, which was later re-named One Bills Live. Murphy is a member of the Buffalo Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame.