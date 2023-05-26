GENESEO — The SUNY Geneseo Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation captured its seventh consecutive State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Dr. Patrick R. Damore Commissioner’s Cup, announced on Tuesday, May 23.
In a measure of the top overall program in the SUNYAC, the Knights averaged 8.84 points per conference program to add its eighth cup championship in the 27-year history of the award. Cortland came in second with an average of 8.63 points followed by New Paltz (7.20 points) in third out of the 10-team league.
Geneseo won 12 of the 19 conference championships throughout the academic year, marking the second highest total in conference history. The Knights won a record 13 titles in 2017-18.
Geneseo earned three SUNYAC titles in the fall. The women’s cross country team won its 11th-consecutive championship while the men’s cross country team ran to it’s eighth-straight title. The women’s soccer squad grabbed its 10th SUNYAC Championship in program history and have now won four of the last five contested conference championships. Field hockey finished at the top of league after regular season play and reached the conference championship game, while both women’s volleyball and men’s soccer reached postseason play.
The Knights won four out of seven winter championships. Geneseo clinched its 30th overall SUNYAC women’s swimming & diving championship along with its 29th men’s swimming & diving title. The men’s and women’s track & field teams each earned their sixth-consecutive SUNYAC indoor championships. Men’s ice hockey, women’s basketball, and men’s basketball all reached the SUNYAC postseason tournament.
Geneseo wrapped up the cup in the spring by winning five conference titles. The women’s lacrosse team defeated Cortland in the title game to earn the program’s first ever championship, while men’s lacrosse also knocked off Cortland for the program’s fourth overall title and first since 2007. The softball team entered the double elimination tournament as the third overall seed but earned a perfect 4-0 sweep for the team’s third consecutive championship. The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams continued their dominance, earning their fifth and sixth straight titles, respectively. Additionally, women’s tennis reached postseason play as the fourth overall seed.
The Commissioner’s Cup point system is determined by the 20 different conference sports in the fall, winter and spring. A 10-point system is used in each sport. The first-place team gets 10 points, the second-place team gets nine points and so on. A team’s regular-season finish is added to their post-season finish and divided by two for their final total for that sport. The total number of points that a school accumulates is divided by the number of conference sports it has. This school total determines the overall winner at the end of the school year.