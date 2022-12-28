GENESEO – SUNY Geneseo Men’s Ice Hockey sophomore forward Peter Morgan was named to the 23-player United States roster for the upcoming World University Games with teammate, senior defenseman Alex Wilkins, named a reserve for the US team as well.

Games begin Jan. 11, 2023, when Team USA opens play against Great Britian.

