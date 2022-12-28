GENESEO – SUNY Geneseo Men’s Ice Hockey sophomore forward Peter Morgan was named to the 23-player United States roster for the upcoming World University Games with teammate, senior defenseman Alex Wilkins, named a reserve for the US team as well.
Games begin Jan. 11, 2023, when Team USA opens play against Great Britian.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, an 11-day competition and educational festival, will feature 1,443 collegiate-athletes, ages 17 to 25, from more than 540 universities across 45 countries. The competition, scheduled Jan. 12 to 22, consists of 12 winter sports contested throughout northern New York, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.
Morgan, from Sarasota, Fla., leads Geneseo this season with 17 points on nine goals and eights assists in 14 games so far this year, including one goal in each of his last four contests. In his 43 career collegiate games, Morgan has scored 28 goals and dished off 33 assists for 61 points, including seven power play goals and seven game-winners. Morgan was named the USCHO.com NCAA Division III Rookie of the Year a season ago,
Wilkins of Kennett Square, Pa., was selected as a reserve for the United States at the World University Games. Wilkins has featured on the Knights’ blue line in 61 games over three seasons, with five goals and 23 assists. In 2021-22, Wilkins passed off a career-high 19 assists and scored two goals in 28 appearances. This season, Wilkins has already tied his career-high with two goals and added two assists in just seven games.
Morgan and Wilkins have led the Knights to a 9-3-2 record through December, including a 5-2-1 mark in conference play. Geneseo will return to action on Jan. 6 when they travel to Canton to faces the Roos.
For the first time in the Winter World University Games, the USA men’s ice hockey roster will be comprised solely by NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey student-athletes.
The final roster, in which reserves could be added to the active roster, is due Jan. 10.
The sixth-seeded USA men’s team plays in a six-team Pool B bracket that commences Jan. 11 at Cheel Rink on the campus of Clarkson University. The two top teams from the round robin portion of the tournament move on to the medal round on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid.
Head Coach Mark Taylor of Hobart College leads a U.S. staff that includes Lake Placid native Bill Beaney, a former longtime Middlebury College coach and the team’s general manager.
“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” Taylor said to uscho.com. “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”
The U.S. team is almost equally split – 12 players are from eastern universities and colleges and 11 are from western universities. Defending NCAA Div. III champion Adrian College (Mich.) has three players on the roster.
Similar to an Olympic Athletes’ Village, all 300-plus ice hockey athletes will be housed in SUNY Potsdam’s Knowles Hall, with living quarters and a dining hall close to where the preliminary rounds will be played.
The U.S. plays in the six-team Pool B bracket. Besides Great Britain, teams include No. 2 Kazakhstan, No. 3 Slovakia, No. 7 Hungary, and No. 11 Korea.
Pool A consists of top-seed Canada, No. 4 Czech Republic, No. 5 Latvia, No. 8 Sweden, No. 9 Japan, and No. 12 Ukraine.
The U.S. is seeking its first FISU Games medal since 1972, when the U.S. didn’t win a game but won bronze in a field of just three teams that included the Soviet Union and Canada. That was the last time the FISU Winter Games were contested on American soil, also in Lake Placid. The U.S.’s best finish since then was fourth in both 1989 and 2013. Lake Placid 2023 is the first time the winter edition of the FISU Games has been held since the 2019 Games in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The 2021 FISU Games, set for Switzerland, were cancelled due to the worldwide pandemic.
